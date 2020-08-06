Korean Recipes

From bibimbap to bulgogi, kimchi to kalbi, Allrecipes has more than 180 trusted Korean recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Yummy Korean Glass Noodles (Jap Chae)

Rating: 4.72 stars
39
After lots of trial and error, I have managed to recreate one of my favorite appetizer dishes served at a Korean restaurant. While this is not the traditional Jap Chae that includes meats and vegetables, this one is sweet and delightful. Great served as an appetizer or a side dish to chicken and meat! Enjoy.
By SarahandtheCity

Kalbi (Korean Marinated Short Ribs)

Rating: 5 stars
1
On my half-day off, I decided to relax by making my favorite Korean meat dish, kalbi (marinated short ribs). Serve with white rice and kimchi. If serving small children (and wanting to prevent a mess), it's best to cut the meat off the bone and slice into bite-sized pieces. The dark marinade can stain clothes, so be careful.
By mykoreaneats

Dak Bulgogi (Korean Barbeque Chicken)

Rating: 4 stars
3
In order to get that single flat steak cut from the chicken thigh, it actually takes some precision and some knife handling skills. But all that peeling, deboning, cutting, and marinating is all worth it. I got the savory sweet flavors that bulgogi marinades are known for but made even better with the tender and juicy thighs that were soaked overnight. Serve this with a bunch of Boston/Bibb lettuce, garnished with scallion strips.
By mykoreaneats

Vegan Korean Kimchi Fried Rice

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
This is one of my favorite vegan recipes to use leftover jasmine rice. The key to Korean fried rice is to use one-day-old, leftover rice; freshly cooked rice causes the fried rice to be sticky and soggy in texture. I usually present this dish on a square plate. Garnish with green onions, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, and cilantro to bring color and provide an extra visual of texture and crunch.
By akhapa

What Is Bulgogi?

Bulgogi is barbecue at its best.
By Lauren Helmer

Korean Take-Out Rice Noodles (Vegan)

Here is a vegan Korean rice noodle recipe that I got from a Korean friend of mine when I was stationed there. It's super simple to make, vegan, and low cost. This can be made into a main dish by adding meat if you like. Garnish with cilantro and douse with some sriracha, if desired.
By cuddlebug

Spicy Korean Ribs

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
These spicy Korean ribs are a family favorite recipe, picked it from the local paper. Best if left in the fridge overnight, the flavors are a lot stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with Asian sesame coleslaw.
By NickD

Authentic Korean Bulgogi

Rating: 4.57 stars
46
This is the Korean Bul-Go-Gi recipe I've learned from my mother who lives in Korea. I've made this dish many times and got raves every time. Yummy!
By Minyoung

Korean Cucumber Salad

Rating: 3.94 stars
164
When I lived in Korea, I was shown this Korean Cucumber salad, made with cucumbers, green onions, and sesame seeds. Goes good with Bulgogi (Korean Barbecued Beef) from this site!!
By Paula Stotts

Spicy Korean Chicken

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Slightly spicy, slightly sweet Korean-style chicken thighs.
By Mrs.Bryant

Traditional Kimchi

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.
By henry

Kongnamool (Korean Soybean Sprouts)

Rating: 4.58 stars
71
A fresh Korean favorite with the flavor of kim chi. Enjoy with a bowl of rice.
By Emmy
Beef Bulgogi

Rating: 4.79 stars
1170

Just like my Korean mom makes it! It's delicious! Even better if rolled up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste. If you want to spice it up just add red pepper powder to your marinade.

More Korean Recipes

Skillet Chicken Bulgogi

Rating: 4.65 stars
211
This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.
By daveparks4

Korean Street Toast

Rating: 4.82 stars
38
Crispy, grilled, buttery bread joins a slightly sweet, super savory vegetable-egg patty, smoky ham and melty cheese, and a ridiculous amount of mayo and ketchup for one of the most memorable sandwich experiences of my life. Plus, you'll eat about a whole serving of vegetables and barely even notice.
By Chef John

Jap Chae Korean Glass Noodles

Rating: 4.52 stars
33
Serve right away or at room temperature or even chilled. Great served with teriyaki chicken or Korean short ribs. Delicious!
By feistyrebel

Korean Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.59 stars
146
I've always considered myself something of a fried chicken expert. I've pretty much had every single style known to man and this Korean fried chicken is officially my favorite. No other method I've come across has the same combination of tender, juicy, flavorful chicken and plate-scratching crispiness as this recipe does. It's simply a must-try!
By Chef John

Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos

Rating: 4.72 stars
299
This recipe was handed down to me by a Korean friend. So full of flavor! I wanted to share it with you all. I did tweak it a little to add more spice. Feel free to tweak it yourself!
By jasminsheree

Gochujang Sauce

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
I use this sauce in many of the Asian dishes I make. It's fantastic on wings instead of traditional buffalo wing sauce.
By Katie Paulson

Korean BBQ Galbi

Rating: 4.8 stars
45
Best Korean BBQ. Traditionally galbi is cooked over wood charcoal but can be cooked by grill, oven, or using a non-stick frying pan. Instead of Asian pears, you can use rice wine or kiwis. You can also add green onions, sesame seeds or fresh ginger.
By Pete Chang

Korean BBQ Chicken Marinade

Rating: 4.62 stars
557
This sauce is from the very popular 'chicken bowls' in my hometown. It's very tasty! Use it as a marinade for chicken, or to baste chicken while grilling. Increase the hot chile paste as desired. Four tablespoons is usually as much as anyone can take!
By SASEIGEL

Korean-style Seaweed Soup

Rating: 4.57 stars
61
This is the recipe of Korean-style seaweed soup. It's a traditional birthday dish in Korea. Also, every women who gives a birth eats this soup because it is believed that seaweed soup helps with breast feeding.
By Eunah Lee

Korean Style Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
Yummy! Delicious over spinach salad.
By rgerow

Korean Fried Chicken Sauce

Rating: 4.53 stars
47
This is my take on the classic Korean fried chicken sauce. I like to add lots of green onion and garlic, and not cook this quite as long. The result is a sauce with those ingredients a little more in the flavor profile's forefront. Try to find Korean chili flakes and/or paste if you can. I've used them before and the flavor is great (and obviously more authentic), but if you can't, any hot chili flakes or paste will work.
By Chef John

Mom's Kimchi Egg

Rating: 5 stars
15
My mom makes this dish all the time, and it tastes better and better each time! Even better, just two basic ingredients is all it takes! Garnish with rice!
By Jacob0206

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken with Gochujang Sauce

Rating: 4.4 stars
10
It took about two decades for this style of Korean fried chicken to make its way into the American foodie scene. The chicken is deep fried twice to make the exterior extra crispy and to lock moisture in. The gochujang sauce is a hot, honey, spicy mix...and well, it's just fabulous. You'll have the family completely raving!
By Diana71

Quick and Easy Kimchi Salad

Rating: 4.25 stars
8
Spicy salad, goes great with Oven Kahlua Pig. The longer it sits in the refrigerator, the bolder the flavor gets.
By Heather Johnson Carpenter

Japchae

Rating: 4.58 stars
24
This is one of my favorite Korean recipes. It's authentic, healthy, and absolutely delicious.
By kpopkiwi

Awesome Korean Steak

Rating: 4.57 stars
256
Quick cooking Korean Steak which has been handed down from a Korean lady to my Mum, to myself!! Serve over rice or with fried vegetables.
By CHAMEIL

Yaki Mandu

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
Yaki Mandu is a Korean dumpling that can be steamed or fried. They look a lot like Chinese pot-stickers. Yaki means fried in Japanese and Mandu means dumpling in Korean. They're great for parties or as an appetizer. There's a lot of prep in making these and they take some time, but as quick as you can fry them they'll be gone!
By Ivy Yapelli

Ba'corn Cheese Corn

Rating: 4.73 stars
74
This bacon-studded 'cheese corn' is a popular bar snack in Korea, made of pure bacon-y, creamy, cheesy, corny decadence. The original recipe uses a combination of mayonnaise and sweetened condensed milk, but we're going with heavy cream here for a lighter approach. This may be the first time in my career that I've 'lightened up' a recipe by adding a cup of heavy cream. Garnished with green onions, this would be amazing with a cold beer!
By Chef John

Korean Spicy Marinated Pork (Dae Ji Bool Gogi)

Rating: 4.59 stars
95
This spicy Korean pork is very good served with rice, kimchi, and salad.
By funinthesun

Kimchi Jun (Kimchi Pancake) and Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.41 stars
34
These Korean-style pancakes are served spicy, not sweet. They're great for getting rid of overly-fermented kimchi!
By Adine Lee

Tteokbokki (Korean Spicy Rice Cakes)

Rating: 5 stars
1
It is made with rice cakes (garaetteok, cylinder-shaped rice cake), fish cakes, boiled egg, and seasoned with chile paste. The rice cakes are chewy and tender. It looks super spicy and, originally, it is! But you can control the amount of chile paste. You might be able to find it easily at food vendors on the street of Korea. There are always delicious dukbokki boiling and ready to go. Garnish with sesame seeds if you like.
By KFoodaddict

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

Rating: 4.06 stars
96
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.
By GochisosamaDeshita

Sweet Korean Crispy Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
11
This yummy and addicting chicken recipe is great for snacks at a dinner party or just munching on throughout the night. It brings authentic Korean flavors together and creates sticky and sweet (with a little heat) goodness! Garnish with chopped peanuts.
By Shelby Lynn

Korean Kimchi

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
My mother and I made this a tradition after our cousin taught us how to make it. This authentic dish is served over rice with every meal in Korea. This can be altered for a spicier version. Use a glass container and wax paper as this will discolor plastic and rust metal.
By Christina P.
