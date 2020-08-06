Indonesian Recipes

With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
This is a Malay/Indonesian dish which is spicy and sweet at the same time. Recipe was passed down to me by my mother-in-law, and although it doesn't quite taste the same as the way she makes it, my husband loves it!
Nasi Goreng, Indonesian fried rice. This dish can be enjoyed by itself or as the basis of a larger meal, for example with a rijsttafel. It is very easy to make and won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare.
A popular cake in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia during festive and special occasions. It's time-consuming to make but well worth it. This is the basic technique for making layer cake. You can get creative and use 2 different flavored cake mixtures (such as chocolate and spice).
Originated from North Sumatra (Padang or Minang), this humble dish can be easily bought from many street vendors (warung nasi). When I studied abroad, I found a shortcut to make this lovely dish. Serve with hot, steamed rice or Indonesian fried rice (nasi goreng) with prawn crackers on the side.
This is a traditional Indonesian cake, called bolu kukus, or steamed cake. As the name indicates, it's steamed, not baked. After it's done, the cupcake will bloom and look like a flower. The cake itself is so soft and fluffy.
Opor ayam is an Indonesian chicken dish originating from the central to Eastern parts of the Java islands. This is usually served to enliven Ramadan in our tradition, along with ketupat and sambal goreng kentang (chile-fried potato).
This is a very popular street food found around the Sunda region of Western Java. Batagor is an acronym for Bakso Tahu Goreng (Fried Tofu Balls) though it's not really a ball, but more of a triangle shape. The tofu is stuffed with a mixture of savory ground meat, steamed, and then coated with batter and fried; it is served with a spicy sweet chile-peanut sauce.
This is a dish easily available in Indonesia. Different states have different ways of cooking the chile topping - some use tomatoes, some use tamarind. There are no hard and fast rules in making this simple yet tasty vegetable dish.
This dish is also known as sayur lodeh, which is a vegetable medley that includes tempeh as the main ingredient topped with coconut milk. This traditional dish can be modified with seasonal vegetables. Serve over rice.
Rendang is a spicy, time-consuming dish to prepare with a huge number of ingredients but it is well worth the effort. It is served with rice or bread and a vegetable dish and is an event in itself. It is a widely popular dish in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the surrounding area. The next day it will be even better than the day it is made. You may have to look for some ingredients in a South East Asian or Indian store.
This recipe comes from Medan, a part of Indonesia. Corn is soaked overnight in coconut milk and butter before grilling with charcoal. You won't want to stop nibbling on it! Eat it piping hot, it's not good when cold!