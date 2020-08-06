Indonesian Recipes

Indonesian satay, beef rendang, and fried noodles are some of the Indonesian recipes you'll find on Allrecipes.com.

Staff Picks

Erin's Indonesian Chicken

313
This is an all time favorite that has lasted me from grade school through adulthood. I've served it to just about everyone I know and have received nothing but rave reviews!
By ERINPETERSON

Indonesian Pork Satay

70
Serve with dipping sauce on the side. Chicken, beef, or lamb can also be used instead of pork.
By Debbie

Mie Goreng - Indonesian Fried Noodles

56
This tasty noodle dish is the same one my mom used to make for me when I was growing up. It's definitely comfort food. You can alter it with adding your favorite meats and veggies.
By Fellicia R

Kecap Manis (Sweet Soy Sauce)

6
I got this recipe while in Indonesia. Some ingredients may be substituted.
By Rocky

Pisang Goreng (Indonesian Banana Fritters)

40
The most popular Indonesian snacks in my version. Serve it hot and make extra. With this recipe, you always want more!
By Unieng

Indonesian Spiced Rice

44
This colorful spicy side dish goes perfect with kabobs, especially with cherry tomatoes; the color combo is most appealing. Lamb is a good accompaniment.
By Andi

Chicken Broccoli Ca - Unieng's Style

347
An Indonesian-Chinese stir-fry meal. All that you want in a meal. Delicious, fast, healthy, low calorie, and impressive. Serve it hot over white rice.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Indonesian Satay

455
This is an original Indonesian satay. I send it from a long way. Hope all over the world, readers can enjoy it.
By Bunda Estherlita Suryoputro

Prawn Nasi Goreng

27
A tasty Indonesian dish combining stir-fried vegetables, prawns, and rice to create a delicious treat in a flavorful sauce!
By kamcauliffe

How to Make Beef Satay

79
With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
By Chef John

Chef John's Beef Rendang

13
The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
By Chef John

Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken)

2
Ayam Penyet (Penyet Chicken) is an incredibly spicy Indonesian dish that will make your tongue feel like burning... you will need to go to a special Asian grocery store to get some of the ingredients.
By deravi
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Tomato Chicken (Ayam Masak Merah)
8
This is a Malay/Indonesian dish which is spicy and sweet at the same time. Recipe was passed down to me by my mother-in-law, and although it doesn't quite taste the same as the way she makes it, my husband loves it!
Indonesian Fried Rice (Nasi Goreng)
23
Nasi Goreng, Indonesian fried rice. This dish can be enjoyed by itself or as the basis of a larger meal, for example with a rijsttafel. It is very easy to make and won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare.
Indonesian Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce (Satay Ayam)
16
Chicken In Coconut Sauce
24

This is a delicious recipe from Indonesia. The coconut adds a creamy taste to the chicken dish!

More Indonesian Recipes

Indonesian Curried Cabbage

12
For a less spicy version, cut down on the curry powder. Serve over hot boiled rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Sambal Shrimp

7
A spicy pan-seared shrimp dish flavored with sambal oelek.
By LaurenSyd

Indonesia Sate (Meat Kabobs)

8
This is a fabulous treat for summer barbecues with a fresh salad and French bread or even a quick supper with Indonesian fried rice. It's great with beef, pork, or chicken.
By frida
Sponsored By MyPlate

Indonesian Nasi Goreng

4
This spicy rice mix is a favorite snack in Indonesia. Usually this fried rice is serve with sambal (spicy relish) and prawn crackers.
By purplerose

Kek Lapis Indonesia (Indonesian Layer Cake)

A popular cake in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia during festive and special occasions. It's time-consuming to make but well worth it. This is the basic technique for making layer cake. You can get creative and use 2 different flavored cake mixtures (such as chocolate and spice).
By Mekmolek

Indonesian Fried Rice

16
I learned how to make this very simple dish by watching the warung owners in Indonesia, but adapted it to my own tastes.
By Kate

Telur Balado (Spicy Chile Sauce with Eggs)

5
Originated from North Sumatra (Padang or Minang), this humble dish can be easily bought from many street vendors (warung nasi). When I studied abroad, I found a shortcut to make this lovely dish. Serve with hot, steamed rice or Indonesian fried rice (nasi goreng) with prawn crackers on the side.
By Rani Rasfiardha

Steamed Rainbow Cupcakes

This is a traditional Indonesian cake, called bolu kukus, or steamed cake. As the name indicates, it's steamed, not baked. After it's done, the cupcake will bloom and look like a flower. The cake itself is so soft and fluffy.
By Venessa

Opor Ayam (Chicken in Coconut Milk)

Opor ayam is an Indonesian chicken dish originating from the central to Eastern parts of the Java islands. This is usually served to enliven Ramadan in our tradition, along with ketupat and sambal goreng kentang (chile-fried potato).
By GrowinKitchen

Traditional Cured Fish (Umai)

2
This is a traditional Melanau recipe which my father makes all the time and is a favorite amongst relatives and friends. It does not involve cooking.
By Mad Izatie

Batagor Bandung (Indonesian Fried Tofu)

This is a very popular street food found around the Sunda region of Western Java. Batagor is an acronym for Bakso Tahu Goreng (Fried Tofu Balls) though it's not really a ball, but more of a triangle shape. The tofu is stuffed with a mixture of savory ground meat, steamed, and then coated with batter and fried; it is served with a spicy sweet chile-peanut sauce.
By Mekmolek

Beef Rendang

This is a very tasty, two-step Beef Rendang recipe that is easy to make at home. The actual heat can be altered depending on tastes. Serve with steamed basmati rice.
By Luigi

Spicy Eggplant (Terong Balado)

This is a dish easily available in Indonesia. Different states have different ways of cooking the chile topping - some use tomatoes, some use tamarind. There are no hard and fast rules in making this simple yet tasty vegetable dish.
By MAKHRUJI

Indonesian Ratatouille with Tempeh

This dish is also known as sayur lodeh, which is a vegetable medley that includes tempeh as the main ingredient topped with coconut milk. This traditional dish can be modified with seasonal vegetables. Serve over rice.
By Leah Kay

Sumatran-Style Beef Rendang

2
Rendang is a spicy, time-consuming dish to prepare with a huge number of ingredients but it is well worth the effort. It is served with rice or bread and a vegetable dish and is an event in itself. It is a widely popular dish in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the surrounding area. The next day it will be even better than the day it is made. You may have to look for some ingredients in a South East Asian or Indian store.
By Linda Watkins

Indonesian Spicy Chicken Barbeque (Ayam Bakar Pedas)

1
This chicken barbeque is absolutely great and worth the effort. Delicious served with jasmine rice and a simple salad.
By lettuce

Charred Corn on the Cob

5
This recipe comes from Medan, a part of Indonesia. Corn is soaked overnight in coconut milk and butter before grilling with charcoal. You won't want to stop nibbling on it! Eat it piping hot, it's not good when cold!
By dollychiaa

Java Style Beef Sate

I've had a couple cooking lessons in Bali, my part time home. This is something I learned to make - it is so good - make it a party and try something different!
By BOB1414

IndoCook's Indonesian-Style Ketchup

3
Indonesian sauce used for marinate or as a condiment. It's like soy sauce but sweeter and thicker-very yummy!
By IndoCook

Delicious Pan-Fried Baka Bana

3
I'm showing you how to make baka bana. Besides plantain, it contains only four ingredients and you get delicious pan- fried baka bana. Let's get started!
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com