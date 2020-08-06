Turkey Leftovers Recipes

This delicious casserole is for leftover leftovers. I don't know about you, but after a few days of eating Thanksgiving leftovers, no matter how tasty they originally were, I want something that makes me forget there's even turkey in it. Since ingredients like garam masala, spicy cheese, and peppers aren't typically used in the meal, they work wonderfully here to disguise the last of a holiday bird.
This recipe sounds odd, but I promise it makes for an unbelievable, rich hearty meal! Family and friends all show up a couple days AFTER Thanksgiving knowing this will be on the menu... Cheesy and delicious, and feeds a crowd!
This is great for turkey leftovers. Simple, quick and flavorful. This is a good one for substitutions too. I've used white wine in place of lemon, sour cream in place of yogurt, chicken in place of turkey and Indian naan in place of the pita. Enjoy!
When you're looking for something completely different to use up those turkey leftovers, this could be it! A tender, eggy pasta-like crepe enfolds the cheesy, amazing filling. You can make the crepes and filling ahead of time.
This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.
A quick and easy sandwich with ham, turkey and swiss slices, dipped in an egg/milk mixture and fried to a golden brown. A hot alternative to the usual lunch or snack. Try it with berry jam on the side.
This recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.
This sandwich is called a 'Media Noche' which translates to 'Midnight.' It makes a wonderful dinner sandwich because it is served hot. A nice side dish is black bean soup or black beans and rice, and plantain chips.
Cooked chicken or turkey breast, pasta, veggies, sherry and broth with creamy and cheesy elements, all baked into a classic. This casserole is a great way to use leftover turkey or chicken. Delicious and freezes well too.
This was made from Thanksgiving leftovers, and ingredients in my pantry. It's a family favorite and a hit at Pot lucks. With leftovers, it's a breeze, made from scratch ... it's work. Either way it's a hit and well worth the time. After a holiday meal half the work is done because you usually have the mashed potatoes, and turkey. When I make it from scratch, I usually use chicken rather than turkey. Prep times are from leftovers.
