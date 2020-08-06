Turkey Leftovers Recipes

Find classic recipes for leftover turkey like turkey soup, turkey casserole, turkey salad, and turkey pot pie — plus delicious twists on your favorites.

Staff Picks

Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

1281
Left over turkey meat joins forces with peas, carrots, and green beans in a savory pot pie. The recipe makes 2 pies to feed a good-sized family or to have a pie for later.
By Rob Neil

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

591
Not only is this soup yummy, it sure beats leftover turkey sandwiches for days on end following a holiday!
By SSTRAWDER

Easy Turkey Tetrazzini

An easy, quick turkey dish that turns precooked turkey into a family favorite.
By ONE+ONE

Turkey Salad

Spread it on crackers! Make it into a sandwich! This melt in your mouth appetizer will have your whole party jumping! It's great during the holidays or anytime.
By Gloria Burris

Chef John's Turkey Noodle Casserole

88
This delicious casserole is for leftover leftovers. I don't know about you, but after a few days of eating Thanksgiving leftovers, no matter how tasty they originally were, I want something that makes me forget there's even turkey in it. Since ingredients like garam masala, spicy cheese, and peppers aren't typically used in the meal, they work wonderfully here to disguise the last of a holiday bird.
By Chef John

Thanksgiving Leftovers Stuffed Shells

74
This recipe sounds odd, but I promise it makes for an unbelievable, rich hearty meal! Family and friends all show up a couple days AFTER Thanksgiving knowing this will be on the menu... Cheesy and delicious, and feeds a crowd!
By abbeydave2003

Apple Curry Turkey Pita

This is great for turkey leftovers. Simple, quick and flavorful. This is a good one for substitutions too. I've used white wine in place of lemon, sour cream in place of yogurt, chicken in place of turkey and Indian naan in place of the pita. Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

How to Make Turkey Manicotti

21
When you're looking for something completely different to use up those turkey leftovers, this could be it! A tender, eggy pasta-like crepe enfolds the cheesy, amazing filling. You can make the crepes and filling ahead of time.
By Chef John

Monte Cristo Sandwich - the Real One

312
This is the real Monte Cristo sandwich. It has a nice thick batter and is absolutely delicious. Enjoy hot sandwich with currant jelly or make a currant sauce with currant jelly, water and heavy cream.
By SEAWAKIM

Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie

78
This savory comfort food dish is the most popular Thanksgiving leftover meal in our house. With the flakiest of pie crust and fresh herbs, it'll be a hit in yours as well.
By WisconsinSweets

Turkey Croquettes

20
This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.
By DCHMKH

Monte Cristo Sandwich

215
A quick and easy sandwich with ham, turkey and swiss slices, dipped in an egg/milk mixture and fried to a golden brown. A hot alternative to the usual lunch or snack. Try it with berry jam on the side.
By CJO
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Leftover Turkey Casseroles for After Thanksgiving
These comforting casseroles turn bland and boring turkey into completely new creations.
Our 20 Best Turkey Soup Recipes for All That Leftover Turkey
Take your leftovers up a notch with these popular turkey soup recipes
13 Easy Leftover Turkey Recipes for After the Big Feast
9 Delicious Ways to Give Thanksgiving Leftovers a Global Spin
8 Turkey Thigh Recipes That Are Full of Flavor
Easy Turkey Tetrazzini
474
Turkey Tetrazzini II
1005

This is an easy recipe for turkey tetrazzini. Cook time may vary depending upon how soupy or thick you prefer the sauce.

More Turkey Leftovers Recipes

Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

1281
Left over turkey meat joins forces with peas, carrots, and green beans in a savory pot pie. The recipe makes 2 pies to feed a good-sized family or to have a pie for later.
By Rob Neil

Monte Cristo Sandwich

215
A quick and easy sandwich with ham, turkey and swiss slices, dipped in an egg/milk mixture and fried to a golden brown. A hot alternative to the usual lunch or snack. Try it with berry jam on the side.
By CJO

Easy Turkey Tetrazzini

474
An easy, quick turkey dish that turns precooked turkey into a family favorite. Cooked turkey is combined with mushrooms, celery soup and sour cream, then baked in a dish with noodles.
By ONE+ONE

Turkey Tetrazzini II

1005
This is an easy recipe for turkey tetrazzini. Cook time may vary depending upon how soupy or thick you prefer the sauce.
By ANNOFBEV

Turkey Wraps

120
These light and tasty wraps are great for lunch, or slice them smaller and they make wonderful party appetizers or great little after-school snacks.
By Rochelle Brooks Thompson

Turkey a la King

244
Turkey, peas and mushrooms in a creamy sauce to serve over puff-pastry boats, biscuits, toast or rice.
By KARIN

Turkey Carcass Soup

360
Get every last bit of turkey goodness from your turkey by making broth from the carcass and simmering it into a hearty soup with lots of delicious vegetables and barley.
By Please Close My Account

Original Hot Brown

57
This recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.
By BIKEMAMA96

Turkey Salad

177
Spread it on crackers! Make it into a sandwich! This melt in your mouth appetizer will have your whole party jumping! It's great during the holidays or anytime.
By Gloria Burris

Turkey Enchiladas

198
These enchiladas are a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Serve with sour cream and refried beans if desired.
By Marta Sanchez

Cuban Midnight Sandwich

520
This sandwich is called a 'Media Noche' which translates to 'Midnight.' It makes a wonderful dinner sandwich because it is served hot. A nice side dish is black bean soup or black beans and rice, and plantain chips.
By Maruchy Ramos-Lachance

Chicken or Turkey Tetrazzini Deluxe

372
Cooked chicken or turkey breast, pasta, veggies, sherry and broth with creamy and cheesy elements, all baked into a classic. This casserole is a great way to use leftover turkey or chicken. Delicious and freezes well too.
By DACLKG

Turkey Divan

15
Great use of leftover Thanksgiving turkey.
By DeDe

Classic Turkey and Rice Soup

38
Is there anything as warm as a bowl of soup made with the leftovers of a meal that you shared with your family?
By Sarah

Three Egg Omelet

21
These big, easy omelets satisfy everyone! Lots of meats, vegetables, and cheese to choose from - and they're HUGE!
By BECKY M.

Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie

78
This savory comfort food dish is the most popular Thanksgiving leftover meal in our house. With the flakiest of pie crust and fresh herbs, it'll be a hit in yours as well.
By WisconsinSweets

Turkey Pot Pie I

1070
A perfect way to use leftover turkey. This pie tastes yummy, and will feed up to eight hungry people.
By Charlotte

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

591
Not only is this soup yummy, it sure beats leftover turkey sandwiches for days on end following a holiday!
By SSTRAWDER

Turkey Potato Casserole

153
This was made from Thanksgiving leftovers, and ingredients in my pantry. It's a family favorite and a hit at Pot lucks. With leftovers, it's a breeze, made from scratch ... it's work. Either way it's a hit and well worth the time. After a holiday meal half the work is done because you usually have the mashed potatoes, and turkey. When I make it from scratch, I usually use chicken rather than turkey. Prep times are from leftovers.
By PEGGIKAYE EAGLER

Turkey Pot Pie

530
A perfect way to use up left over turkey. This pie tastes yummy, and will feed up to eight hungry people.
By Charlotte

Chef John's Turkey Noodle Casserole

88
This delicious casserole is for leftover leftovers. I don't know about you, but after a few days of eating Thanksgiving leftovers, no matter how tasty they originally were, I want something that makes me forget there's even turkey in it. Since ingredients like garam masala, spicy cheese, and peppers aren't typically used in the meal, they work wonderfully here to disguise the last of a holiday bird.
By Chef John

Baked Turkey Tetrazzini

116
A delicious combination of leftover turkey, veggies, and noodles. I usually double the topping ingredients.
By Lola650

Southwestern Turkey Soup

378
An interesting solution to the leftover Thanksgiving turkey dilemma. My 2 1/2 year old daughter helped me make it this year. I like to serve it with warm corn bread.
By Doug Matthews
Sponsored By MyPlate

Turkey Croquettes

20
This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.
By DCHMKH
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com