Ground Turkey Recipes

See how to cook ground turkey in chili, casserole, meatloaf, and more. Trusted ground turkey recipes, plus tips for cooking with this lean meat.

Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers

This is a simple and delicious recipe. After making them the first time my husband said 'no more' to beef burgers. These are really good - any cooking method may be used, and they freeze very well. The recipe can also be used for meatballs or meat loaves.
By Trudi Davidoff

Ground Turkey Noodle Bake

315
A satisfying casserole using ground turkey, egg noodles, and plenty of cheese.
By Shauna Rhoads
Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

This is a delicious, filling chili. Serve topped with sour cream and tortilla chips!
By CPolencheck

Turkey and Quinoa Meatloaf

2380
I always found turkey meatloaf to be quite disappointing. The flavor is usually lacking as well as the texture. Well, I have developed this version that has a great texture and a surprisingly good flavor (my brother couldn't even tell that it wasn't beef)! The secret is the quinoa, which adds wonderful texture and is much nuttier than breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy this recipe!
By Andrew Benoit

Cameron's Ground Turkey Salsa Ranchera for Tacos and Burritos

3
It doesn't get much easier than this -- lean ground turkey and salsa ranchera combined and made in a pressure cooker such as Instant Pot®. Perfect for tacos, burritos, or even a taco salad.
By bdweld

Ground Turkey Burritos That Will Fool Your Kids

3
Great burritos that your kids will eat and ask for more. Ground turkey, crushed tomatoes, rice, onions, garlic, and celery wrapped in red cabbage within a white tortilla shell. We go to a lot of evening swim meets and our kids love them. If we told them what was inside they would say Eww! Without cheese, this is a lighter dinner alternative on the go.
By Kelly Brewer

Turkey Bolognese with Penne

1
This ground turkey Bolognese is a very surprising and hearty meal. This recipe is packed with flavor.
By TCmofo

Best Turkey Meatloaf

342
You can lower the fat content of your meatloaf by using turkey in place of ground beef. A sweet, ketchup-based topping adds plenty of flavor.
By isabella104

Swedish Turkey Meatballs

I've tried a few different Swedish Meatballs recipes and also the sauce packets they sell at the stores but I've never been happy with the results. One night I really wanted to make Swedish Meatballs, and after looking on multiple websites for recipes, I finally gave up and made up my own. It turned out delicious!
By Ashlea Beers

Chef John's Turkey Burger

This recipe uses some of the same techniques and seasonings as the shish kebab to improve the dull turkey burger. For something made with meat that is 95% fat free this is pretty good!
By Chef John

Maple Apple Turkey Sausage

I love breakfast sausage, but most store-bought brands are high in calories and fat and not very diet-friendly. Try this slightly sweet version made with real maple syrup. The apples help keep the sausage moist. I like to cook up a batch on Sundays and store in the fridge for quick breakfasts all week. Take care not to overcook the patties.
By France C

Instant Pot® Midwest Goulash

3
Here's a lighter version of this homey comfort food casserole.
By Tammy Doerr
Best Turkey Burgers

2552
Easy, wholesome, and delicious, these turkey burgers are the best.

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

175
Ground turkey is seasoned with chili powder, cumin, paprika, and cayenne in this easy recipe for a meat topping for tacos or baked potatoes.
By adnerb78

Turkey Breakfast Sausage

162
You can use this recipe for chicken and pork as well.
By mechanicmike

Fast and Friendly Meatballs

1067
These oven-baked meatballs are fast and easy to prepare and very kid-friendly. You can serve them with pasta and spaghetti sauce or just eat them with ketchup, as my children do. Feel free to substitute lean ground beef for the ground turkey. The turkey should have at least 7% fat.
By ANASTASIAJANE

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

843
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
By FoodieGeek

Seasoned Turkey Burgers

682
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
By Kym 22

Chef John's Turkey Sloppy Joes

514
This made for a very enjoyable lunch, and kept warm in a slow cooker, could also work very nicely for a Super Bowl party. It tastes enough like a traditional beef Sloppy Joe to provide that satisfying comfort food fix, yet seems much lighter.
By Chef John

Lazygirl's Ground Turkey Stroganoff

534
A creamy and delicious seasoned ground turkey mixture is served over hot egg noodles.
By HeyMomma

Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

78
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
By lmyrato

Mom's Turkey Sausage Patties

392
A quick and easy recipe for classic tasty breakfast sausage patties. Great with pancakes and eggs. This recipe has a mild to moderate zing. Increase cayenne and black pepper if you like more of a punch. Thyme may be substituted for sage, or use both.
By Ms A

Turkey Spaghetti Zoodles

50
A super simple one-pot dinner that's low calorie, low carb, paleo, gluten-free and takes just 10 minutes to make. This will be your go-to week night dinner! Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
By Megan Olson

Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage

114
Homemade turkey sausage flavored with sage, marjoram, and a bit of red pepper with no preservatives. Freeze individually to store and cook throughout the week.
By cathy35

White Chili

479
This has ground turkey, salsa, corn, great Northern beans and jalapeno pepper-jack cheese. I requested this recipe from my co-worker after she brought it into one of our many potlucks. It is very tasty and a little spicy; if you don't like it spicy, cut the amount of cheese in half--it will still have a little kick! This recipe is really easy, and even the pickiest eaters will love it.
By TINA B

Baked Turkey Meatballs

47
Quick, healthy, and delicious!
By Kudra

Weeknight Skillet Slaw

146
When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy.
By Matt Wencl

Italian Turkey Meatballs

314
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Easy Chili Cornbread Bake

36
Chili and cornbread go so well together, why not bake them in the same pan! I've been making this for years and my kids love it. I use ground turkey, but ground beef could be substituted if preferred. You can make this in individual 12- to 16-ounce casseroles if you prefer. Serve with tortilla chips and top with sour cream if desired.
By Valerie Brunmeier

Grampa's Coriander Turkey Sausage

44
My father-in-law is known for his Sunday breakfasts. Homemade sausage, fluffy eggs and tender fried potatoes and onions...yum. My kids loved spending time at Gramma's and Grampa's farm with the horses and other animals, and always came home talking about breakfast -- which was normally served well after 11 a.m.! (I have mixed all the ingredients together and fried right away -- tastes great, but don't tell Grampa!)
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Pan-Fried Turkey Burgers

1
Too cold out to grill? No grill? No problem. These are tasty turkey burgers pan-fried on the stovetop. The secret is to only flip them once. And don't go for the super lean turkey. You'll want a little bit of fat to make them juicy. Top with your favorite cheese and garnishes. Serve on your choice of bun or lettuce wrap and enjoy.
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Easy One-Pot Ground Turkey Pasta

This is a quick and easy one-pot main dish meal. Substitute your favorite ground meat, broth, spices, and pasta shape. For those who want an easy meal or those beginning to cook - this is for you.
By FrackFamily5 CACT
