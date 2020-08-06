Turkey Appetizer Recipes

This lends classic Asian flavors with an all-American twist. I suggest enlisting the help of a couple of people rolling the spring rolls. This takes up the majority of the prep time. I bake the rolls instead of frying them to cut down on the calories, but you can deep fry them for extra flavor. If you can't find spring roll wrappers, use the egg roll wrappers. They don't bake well, so deep-fry them instead. Use real soy sauce brewed from soybeans, and not the stuff with caramel coloring and salt.
This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.
Wow your holiday guests this year with these spicy festive pinwheels. Turkey, cheese, and cranberry salsa are rolled together to create colorful and delicious finger food. This recipe can easily be halved.
These turkey sausage balls are super yummy and my new favorite snack/breakfast food! Based off the recipe for pork sausage balls. Rated 5 stars based on friend and family reviews! May need to bake in 2 batches, depending on the size of your pan and sausage balls.
These are a constant request from my friends for dinner get-togethers! Simple to make and to prepare, and they turn out extremely delicious! The amount of the ingredients will depend on how many you want to make - remember you will be halving the jalapenos.
Minced mushrooms give these keto turkey meatballs great texture and juiciness, and the seasonings add a real flavor boost. Try them as an appetizer, with the dip, or use your own sauce and create a main dish.
I made this the day after Christmas to use up the leftovers in my fridge and the in-laws LOVED it. It takes a bit of prep time, but it's quite easy. You may even want to try a little cilantro in the cranberry salsa.
This ground turkey dip is the most asked-for recipe ever. Enjoyed it at a party, and ever since it's all I take when I'm asked to bring something. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips (such as Tostitos®) or pita bread cut into eighths.
Bad haircuts make me crazy. Literally. I turn into a 3-year-old, crying, sniffling, ranting things like, 'My hair will never grow back!' So, when I met Nikki over a decade ago, I've stuck to her like how Bon Jovi groupies have stuck to the oh so fab Jon. On my recent visit with Nikki, I learned that not only is she an ace stylist, she apparently is the keeper of Thai cooking secrets. I'm usually dozing when Nikki is doing her hair magic… the reason why I didn't know this sooner. Anyway, Nikki shared her mom's ground chicken cooking technique for Larb Gai. Hope you enjoy it.