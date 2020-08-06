Turkey Appetizer Recipes

Using turkey is a great way to change up your appetizer offerings. Try recipes for turkey spring rolls, turkey jerky, turkey meatballs, and turkey nachos and find a new favorite.

Deluxe Egg Rolls

24
After many experiments, this is my ultimate egg roll recipe.
By ANNETTER

Turkey Meatballs

9
This is a main dish, ground turkey meatballs made with instant rice and simmered in onion soup. Tastes great!! Serve with veggies - the rice is already inside!
By CHRSTIE

Leftover Turkey Spring Rolls with Cranberry Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

39
This lends classic Asian flavors with an all-American twist. I suggest enlisting the help of a couple of people rolling the spring rolls. This takes up the majority of the prep time. I bake the rolls instead of frying them to cut down on the calories, but you can deep fry them for extra flavor. If you can't find spring roll wrappers, use the egg roll wrappers. They don't bake well, so deep-fry them instead. Use real soy sauce brewed from soybeans, and not the stuff with caramel coloring and salt.
By otis

Leftover Turkey Nachos

4
A great way to use up some of that leftover turkey from a holiday meal. You can also use cooked and cubed chicken breast if you prefer. It can be used as an appetizer or doubled for a main dish.
By June Kathrein

Baked Turkey Meatballs

47
Quick, healthy, and delicious!
By Kudra

Easy Snack Wraps

205
So easy to make, these bite sized wraps filled with turkey, cream cheese and veggies are a great way to fill up an appetizer tray - and your hungry guests' bellies.
By sal
Gluten-Free Turkey Meatballs

20
My mom developed this recipe after many attempts at gluten-free meatballs. We now have a delicious and healthy way to eat a food we love!
By Olivia

Turkey Croquettes

20
This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.
By DCHMKH

Turkey Cocktail Meatballs with Orange Cranberry Glaze

90
You can make these ahead and freeze them without the glaze, then the day of the party, defrost them and simply reheat in the sauce.
By Chef John

Ground Turkey Lettuce Wraps

3
Easy and delicious lettuce wraps made with ground turkey. Top with green onions, peanuts, and peanut sauce as desired.
By Pat J

Amazing Turkey Jerky

2
I am done buying expensive jerky from the store. This recipe is inexpensive, super easy, and fun for me and my kids to make.
By PJB

Meatball-Stuffed Crescent Rolls

1
These ground turkey meatballs stuffed in crescent rolls are perfect appetizers for any party! They need a little extra time to make, but they are delicious!
By margsmil
Asian Turkey Meatballs
1
Cilantro, scallions, and sesame oil add Asian flair to these turkey meatballs served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.
Turkey Nacho Bake
35
A fast and easy way to prepare a pretty classic nacho treat, with ground, browned turkey meat. The kids and my husband love it. Serve with sour cream, taco sauce, salsa or guacamole.
Spicy Turkey and Cranberry Pinwheels
8
Fried Pot Stickers
1

I had fried pot stickers once on vacation and I have been trying to mimic their taste ever since. Serve with hoisin sauce.

By sal


Asian Roll Lettuce Wrap

257
This is a easy, wonderful, light yet filling meal with turkey or beef, rice and fresh veggies! Fun to eat! You will need at least eight 10-inch bamboo skewers for cooking the meat.
By Liz

Cranberry-Turkey Pinwheels

1
These quick-and-easy turkey pinwheels are a great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving, or you can use store-bought cranberry sauce.
By SunnyDaysNora

Turkey Lettuce Wraps with Shiitake Mushrooms

46
This dish is very versatile. Try serving the filling on flour tortillas with hoisin sauce for a moo shoo type dish – or use it to top brown rice and veggies for rice bowls.
By blancdeblanc

Turkey Sausage Balls

1
These turkey sausage balls are super yummy and my new favorite snack/breakfast food! Based off the recipe for pork sausage balls. Rated 5 stars based on friend and family reviews! May need to bake in 2 batches, depending on the size of your pan and sausage balls.
By MARJ63

Turkey Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

3
These are a constant request from my friends for dinner get-togethers! Simple to make and to prepare, and they turn out extremely delicious! The amount of the ingredients will depend on how many you want to make - remember you will be halving the jalapenos.
By samcanalways

Keto Turkey Meatballs with Sour Cream-Horseradish Dip

2
Minced mushrooms give these keto turkey meatballs great texture and juiciness, and the seasonings add a real flavor boost. Try them as an appetizer, with the dip, or use your own sauce and create a main dish.
By Bibi

Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Meatballs

These bacon-wrapped bundles of deliciousness are served with a sweet teriyaki sauce, and perfect for your game day tailgate or homegate celebrations. Serve with additional teriyaki sauce for dipping.
By fabeveryday

Totchos

4
All the great flavors of nachos with crispy potatoes instead of chips!
By Potato Goodness
Instant Pot® Sausage Queso

1
Got a craving for queso but don't want to wait on a slow cooker? Instant Pot® to the rescue! Feel free to use the ground meat of your choice (hamburger, turkey, or chicken) and don't forget the chips!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Thanksgiving Leftover Wontons with Cranberry Salsa

16
I made this the day after Christmas to use up the leftovers in my fridge and the in-laws LOVED it. It takes a bit of prep time, but it's quite easy. You may even want to try a little cilantro in the cranberry salsa.
By JennyJenn

Mexican Ground Turkey Dip

1
This ground turkey dip is the most asked-for recipe ever. Enjoyed it at a party, and ever since it's all I take when I'm asked to bring something. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips (such as Tostitos®) or pita bread cut into eighths.
By Chillan

Larb Gai Nikki-Style

11
Bad haircuts make me crazy. Literally. I turn into a 3-year-old, crying, sniffling, ranting things like, 'My hair will never grow back!' So, when I met Nikki over a decade ago, I've stuck to her like how Bon Jovi groupies have stuck to the oh so fab Jon. On my recent visit with Nikki, I learned that not only is she an ace stylist, she apparently is the keeper of Thai cooking secrets. I'm usually dozing when Nikki is doing her hair magic… the reason why I didn't know this sooner. Anyway, Nikki shared her mom's ground chicken cooking technique for Larb Gai. Hope you enjoy it.
By yobodish
