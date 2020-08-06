Turkey Appetizer Recipes

Larb Gai Nikki-Style

Rating: 4.5 stars 11

Bad haircuts make me crazy. Literally. I turn into a 3-year-old, crying, sniffling, ranting things like, 'My hair will never grow back!' So, when I met Nikki over a decade ago, I've stuck to her like how Bon Jovi groupies have stuck to the oh so fab Jon. On my recent visit with Nikki, I learned that not only is she an ace stylist, she apparently is the keeper of Thai cooking secrets. I'm usually dozing when Nikki is doing her hair magic… the reason why I didn't know this sooner. Anyway, Nikki shared her mom's ground chicken cooking technique for Larb Gai. Hope you enjoy it.