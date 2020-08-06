Pork Roast Recipes

This sweet and spicy tenderloin recipe is super easy! Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or different types of chili peppers. This version is mild enough for my 4-year-old to enjoy. Two 1 pound tenderloins might only feed six because everyone will want seconds!
This main dish is beautiful in its presentation and always comes out tender and juicy even if you overcook it a little. The crust of bread crumbs holds in all the juices and adds a great look and taste to the finished product.
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
One of my favorite recipes passed on to me from a friend many years ago. This pork loin roast with brown sugar is easy to prepare and when it's done, it's so delicious! Serve with a green vegetable or salad and dinner rolls.
Southern pulled pork BBQ that is so easy to make! I have shared this Boston butt BBQ crock pot recipe with family, friends, and co-workers, and they have told me that this is amongst the best BBQ they have ever eaten. I use a North Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce when making this, but this is the fun part of the recipe because you can use any sauce you like, and it turns out good. The pulled pork makes good BBQ plates; it's good on sandwiches, too.