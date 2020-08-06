Pork Roast Recipes

See how to cook pork roast. Recipes, tips, photos, videos, and cooking times to help make a fantastic feast.

Community Picks

Roasted Pork Loin

1358
This easy roasted pork loin is seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and white wine.
By Allrecipes Member

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

3534
Juicy pork tenderloin slow-cooked in onion soup, red wine, and soy sauce.
By chowsito

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

800
Roast pork tenderloin that has been marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and honey mustard.
By Lori

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

109
Char sui made on your charcoal grill delivers restaurant-quality taste.
By DavidAndrea

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

412
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

398
Tender pork carnitas pressure-cooked with onion, garlic, orange, and spice.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Asian Pork Tenderloin

435
Marinated tenderloin goes Asian with soy sauce, chile paste, sesame oil, and brown sugar. It's great with rice and Asian veggies like bok choy.
By ONOLICIOUS10

Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style

52
Juicy, tender slow-cooked pork marinated in garlic, olive oil, and vinegar.
By Daddy Eddie

Balsamic Roasted Pork Loin

2674
A zesty, yet simple meal with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar marinade. A crowd pleaser!
By Melissa S
Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

679
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Pork Roast with the World's Best Rub

94
A pork loin is marinated with a nice rub flavored with thyme and three chiles. The dry rub penetrates all the way through and bakes into a sticky, sweet glaze.
By Allrecipes Member

Pork Tenderloin Marinade

91
This is a very simple, but very tasty marinade for pork tenderloin. My husband also likes it on Ribs. Can be served with any kind of potato, or rice and vegetable.
By Auntie KK
Inspiration and Ideas

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin
696
This sweet and spicy tenderloin recipe is super easy! Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or different types of chili peppers. This version is mild enough for my 4-year-old to enjoy. Two 1 pound tenderloins might only feed six because everyone will want seconds!
Tuscan Pork Tenderloin
54
This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
Maple-Brined Pork Loin
446
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze
22

This is such a tender and juicy pork tenderloin! We love this one and rarely have leftovers!

More Pork Roast Recipes

Pork Butt Roast with Vegetables

218
Very simple, yet tasty. The meat will melt in your mouth. Very little preparation. A must try.
By Kat

Tangy Slow Cooker Pork Roast

1989
This recipe is a favorite with my husband. I usually serve it with buttered egg noodles and sugar snap peas.
By Allrecipes Member

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

1221
A slightly sweet marinade that makes for the best tasting pork you will ever have.
By WKELLER

Marinated Pork Roast

77
This is a great marinade for any meat. I especially like it on pork roasts, but it can easily be used on chicken or ribs.
By Allrecipes Member

Brown Sugar and Balsamic Glazed Pork Tenderloin

16
Pork tenderloin with a delightful savory-sweet balsamic glaze.
By Mike Marziale

Home-Cured Holiday Ham

27
There are many reasons for making your own holiday ham: bragging rights that you actually did this, but also that you can flavor your ham any way you want and you can control the salt content.
By Chef John

Honey Glazed Pork Tenderloin

386
Pork tenderloin basted with an Asian-style sauce. So easy and so good!
By SAHMCOOK

Tangy Grilled Pork Tenderloin

531
This is a quick, easy and very flavorful recipe. I've made it many times. Plan ahead because the pork needs to marinate.
By Sadie

Easy and Elegant Pork Tenderloin

809
This main dish is beautiful in its presentation and always comes out tender and juicy even if you overcook it a little. The crust of bread crumbs holds in all the juices and adds a great look and taste to the finished product.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Leg of Pork

1
Mouthwatering and succulent roasted pork leg that just melts in your mouth, it's so tender.
By Chef DJ

Porketta Roast

59
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
By Allrecipes Member

Chipotle Crusted Pork Tenderloin

1307
Sweet and spicy rub for pork tenderloins. Just coat, let stand for 20 minutes and grill! Goes great with polenta or mashed yams.
By KRAMNODROG
Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

122
Easy whole pork tenderloin slow-cooked with baby potatoes and sauerkraut .
By Amian

Pork Picnic Pot Roast

11
Delicious, easy-peasy pot roast.
By Kayla Yuill

Roast Pork with Maple and Mustard Glaze

667
Roast pork is great for Christmas. Try this recipe. You'll love it.
By Allrecipes Member

Instant Pot® Pork Tenderloin

14
Super moist and flavorful pork tenderloin prepared in an Instant Pot®.
By Misty Noelle

Cuban-Style Roast Pork

142
Fragrant, savory, and succulent pork roast the whole family will love. Serve with cumin scented black beans, and mashed sweet potatoes.
By Michele Kerr Fielding

Rosemary Pork Roast

209
What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.
By Allrecipes Member

Apricot Pork Tenderloin

160
The only way to cook tenderloin. The apricot preserves are a perfect marriage with pork. Sweet without being too sweet! A family favorite!
By Hope

Herb Roasted Pork Loin and Potatoes

376
This roast pork loin and potatoes is a snap to prepare. Serve with a vegetable side dish and your favorite salad for an extra special meal.
By mom2wildchild

Burgundy Pork Tenderloin

1788
My husband doesn't care for pork much, but he loves this. It is very easy to fix, and it is very rich tasting. Serve with baked potato.
By BROWNDOG

Slow Cooker Pork Loin Roast with Brown Sugar and Sweet Potatoes

79
One of my favorite recipes passed on to me from a friend many years ago. This pork loin roast with brown sugar is easy to prepare and when it's done, it's so delicious! Serve with a green vegetable or salad and dinner rolls.
By galet09

Easy Slow Cooker BBQ

109
Southern pulled pork BBQ that is so easy to make! I have shared this Boston butt BBQ crock pot recipe with family, friends, and co-workers, and they have told me that this is amongst the best BBQ they have ever eaten. I use a North Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce when making this, but this is the fun part of the recipe because you can use any sauce you like, and it turns out good. The pulled pork makes good BBQ plates; it's good on sandwiches, too.
By DAVEBISH

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

117
Easy and yummy pork tenderloin, melts in your mouth. You may use more or less sage according to your taste.
By WUNNIE
