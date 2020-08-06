Pork Rib Recipes

This is a multiple prize-winning master recipe. It has several steps that can be used on pork spareribs, country-style ribs, or pretty much any other type of pork rib; simply adjust oven time up for meatier cuts. Use some soaked wood chips on the barbecue. The smokier the grill, the better the ribs will taste!
These spicy Korean ribs are a family-favorite recipe. I picked it from the local paper. They're best left in the fridge overnight so the flavors get stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with sesame coleslaw.
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
They say that whoever makes the most delicious thing with the fewest number of ingredients wins, which was the idea that inspired these. The recipe reminded me just how delicious pork ribs are when we don't try to do too much to them. Plus, this has to be the easiest method I've ever shared for doing ribs.
Our family's favorite. Slightly sweet and spicy, with a light non-tomato based baste that doesn't overpower the delicious falling-off-the-bone meat. We have also used this recipe on pork shoulder. Divine! BBQ sauce is never needed, but if you must, only use your favorite! Enjoy!
This is how my Brazilian mom prepares pork ribs. Boiling the ribs with the seasonings ensures that the meat will remain moist and juicy, and that the flavors will fully penetrate the meat. I hope you like these as much as I always have! Serve with lime wedges, rice and a fresh green salad.
Spareribs glazed with the sweet, tangy taste of the Philippines. One of the honey coating ingredients, star anise, is native to China; it is a star-shaped, dark brown pod that contains a pea-sized seed in each of its eight segments. Star anise is available at all Asian markets as well as many general grocery stores.
My Mom's longtime recipe that she learned from my grandmother who has long passed on. Combines soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, dry mustard, garlic, as well as a few other simple ingredients to make a delicious sauce for sweet and sour cut ribs. Great over rice! Some say rice and this sauce is their favorite food! A Lechner family tradition!
These ribs will have the smoky flavor without all the grilling time. It takes just 30 minutes on the grill to give the ribs that smoky flavor Southerners expect. You can use this recipe for spare ribs too, just bake for 15 minutes longer.