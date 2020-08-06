Pork Rib Recipes

From barbecued pork spareribs to slow cooker country ribs, grilled baby back ribs, and oven-baked ribs, we've got all the recipes and preparation tips you need.

Community Picks

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

803
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.
By Chef John

Texas Pork Ribs

356
This is a multiple prize-winning master recipe. It has several steps that can be used on pork spareribs, country-style ribs, or pretty much any other type of pork rib; simply adjust oven time up for meatier cuts. Use some soaked wood chips on the barbecue. The smokier the grill, the better the ribs will taste!
By Laura Walton

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

767
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By Bonnie

Honey Garlic Ribs

466
Ribs are glazed with a sweet-sour sauce for a finger-licking good meal!
By Loll

Steakhouse Ribs - New York Style

22
I have made these ribs for several of my friends and family at gatherings, and they have always gotten me rave reviews from everyone.
By Kevin L Smith

Tender Pork Spare Ribs

331
Spare ribs this juicy and tender cook low and slow but are worth the wait!
By Kerri Jaggers

BBQ Country-Style Ribs

633
Meaty and tender twice-baked ribs slathered with your favorite BBQ sauce.
By Glenda H

Spicy Chinese Barbeque Riblets

72
These pork riblets have a great sauce that's good on chicken and wings too.
By Food Fighter

Spicy Korean Ribs

16
These spicy Korean ribs are a family-favorite recipe. I picked it from the local paper. They're best left in the fridge overnight so the flavors get stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with sesame coleslaw.
By NickD

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

1278
Slow cooker baby back ribs coated in barbecue sauce and baked in the oven.
By norah

Dry Rub for Ribs

647
Flavorful, 5-ingredient dry rub great on a slab of pork ribs or chicken
By Denise Smith

Simple BBQ Ribs

1831
This BBQ ribs recipe combines boiling and baking for super tender barbecue ribs.
By LLOYD RUSHING
How to Grill Ribs
Cook ribs "low and slow." Grill them over indirect heat—or start them in the oven, and finish them with smoke on the BBQ.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Ribs
"This was my first time making ribs, and they turned out fabulous! Lovely, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone ribs." – Elisha mom of 4
Slow Cooker Pork Rib Tips
27
Chinese Spareribs
128
Boiled & Baked Ribs
79

A quick and tasty alternative to traditional barbecued ribs from Chef John.

Simple Country Ribs

588
Ribs are boiled in BBQ sauce before grilling for tender and tasty results.
By PHOENIX33_64

Oven-Baked Barbecue Rib Tips

7
Flavorful BBQ rib tips are cooked low and slow in the oven until tender.
By Bibi

Fall-Off-the-Bone 30-Minute Instant Pot® Ribs

78
These Instant Pot® ribs fall right off the bone and are ready in just 30 minutes! In this family of seven I had zero complaints and these sweet and spicy ribs, that's a win for me!
By Cambria_Mae

Instant Pot Ribs from Frozen

7
Instant Pot hickory smoked baby back BBQ ribs finished under the broiler.
By thedailygourmet

Best Stovetop BBQ Ribs

188
Simple country-style pork ribs simmered in an easy homemade barbecue sauce.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Air Fryer BBQ Baby Back Ribs

18
Tender air-fried pork ribs cooked with a homemade spice rub and BBQ glaze.
By thedailygourmet

Oven Baked BBQ Ribs

513
Yummy oven baked BBQ ribs.
By VICKYDEE

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

1392
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
By Scott David Hibbard

Easy St. Louis-Style Pork Ribs on Gas Grill

7
Easy and delicious backyard ribs made by you. Get ready to enjoy a delicious, messy dinner!
By Aubree Rose

Sweet Smoked Pork Ribs

138
A sweet recipe for smoked pork ribs. I usually use baby back ribs but have had great success with spare ribs as well.
By dadcooksagain

Salt and Pepper Spare Ribs

36
They say that whoever makes the most delicious thing with the fewest number of ingredients wins, which was the idea that inspired these. The recipe reminded me just how delicious pork ribs are when we don't try to do too much to them. Plus, this has to be the easiest method I've ever shared for doing ribs.
By Chef John

Barbequed Ribs

507
Two day ribs, but worth the effort. Baked and marinated with a rub overnight, then grilled with barbecue sauce.
By Gail

Slow Cooker Potluck Spareribs

81
These ribs are perfect for a potluck. Use a slow cooker bag and cleanup is super easy. Sure to be a recipe they beg for!
By Maggie Ogier Luke

Quick Baby Back Ribs

74
No-fuss method for grilling baby back BBQ ribs on charcoal with mesquite.
By Mike Swieton

Air Fryer Baby Back Ribs

22
Who would have thought you can prep and cook your ribs in less than an hour? Well now you can using an air fryer. Quick and easy for a weeknight dinner.
By Yoly

BBQ Pork for Sandwiches

3664
This is so easy and very tasty. Serve on buns with French fries or potato chips.
By KMB233

Not Your Every Day Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

149
Our family's favorite. Slightly sweet and spicy, with a light non-tomato based baste that doesn't overpower the delicious falling-off-the-bone meat. We have also used this recipe on pork shoulder. Divine! BBQ sauce is never needed, but if you must, only use your favorite! Enjoy!
By Tanlor

Slow Cooker Ribs

182
Super-simple recipe that will leave your mouth watering and your house smelling insanely delicious when you get home from work!
By Caselicious

Mom's Stovetop Pork Ribs

632
This is how my Brazilian mom prepares pork ribs. Boiling the ribs with the seasonings ensures that the meat will remain moist and juicy, and that the flavors will fully penetrate the meat. I hope you like these as much as I always have! Serve with lime wedges, rice and a fresh green salad.
By THELMALU99

Filipino Ribs

92
Spareribs glazed with the sweet, tangy taste of the Philippines. One of the honey coating ingredients, star anise, is native to China; it is a star-shaped, dark brown pod that contains a pea-sized seed in each of its eight segments. Star anise is available at all Asian markets as well as many general grocery stores.
By CHRISTYJ

Mom's 'Sweet 'n' Sours' Pork Ribs

243
My Mom's longtime recipe that she learned from my grandmother who has long passed on. Combines soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, dry mustard, garlic, as well as a few other simple ingredients to make a delicious sauce for sweet and sour cut ribs. Great over rice! Some say rice and this sauce is their favorite food! A Lechner family tradition!
By HOWITZER

Traditional Rub for St. Louis Ribs

18
A brown sugar, paprika, dry mustard, and coriander make a savory dry rub for these slowly grilled, tender St. Louis-style spareribs.
By Smithfield®
Southern Grilled Barbecued Ribs

304
These ribs will have the smoky flavor without all the grilling time. It takes just 30 minutes on the grill to give the ribs that smoky flavor Southerners expect. You can use this recipe for spare ribs too, just bake for 15 minutes longer.
By MYSST

Spareribs and Kraut

20
This simple dish of baked spareribs and sauerkraut is a winner on a cold winter night. Serve with crusty rye bread and butter.
By JMIES
