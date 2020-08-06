Pork Chop Recipes

Seafood seasoning is used to make a marinade that gives these grilled pork chops the delicious flavor of the Chesapeake Bay. More seafood seasoning can be sprinkled on at grill time to provide an extra kick.
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
This is a great, basic recipe for breaded baked pork chops. Feel free to experiment with different seasonings and breading. We just did a batch using honey-wheat bread crumbs which gave a slightly sweet taste that balanced our chosen Cajun seasoning.
This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.
This is one of my favorite marinades to use for grilled pork chops. I usually just throw ingredients as I see fit, so the measurements are estimates. The roasted red chili paste can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store.
This is a great and easy way to add flavor to pork chops, and it is always a hit at family gatherings. Just take a few minutes to make the marinade and let it sit for several hours. If cooking in the oven, set at 350 degrees F and cook for 30 minutes, or until done.