World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler

Pork Chops Italiano

Flavorful, tender pork chops with Italian pizzazz. Great served over noodles.
By lutzflcat

Mom's Best Pork Chops

Tender and crunchy breaded pork chops are everyone's favorite!
By AREJAY59

Creamy Herbed Pork Chops

This is one of the best comfort meals I have ever had. It is so creamy and delicious you won't want to stop eating.
By Cassie

9 Air Fryer Pork Chop Recipes

In this collection of tasty collection of air-fried pork chop recipes, you'll learn how to cook boneless pork chops in the air fryer so they stay succulent and juicy.
By Ita Mac Airt

San Francisco Pork Chops

Tender chops in a delicious sauce are great over noodles or thin spaghetti.
By bintmejnuna

Grilled Asian Ginger Pork Chops

Asian ingredients give these grilled chops lots of unique flavour. They can also be put in the oven and broiled.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops

Seasoned pork loin chops baked with apple cider and Worcestershire sauce and finished with sherry make even the pickiest husband say, 'Wow!' Serve with mashed potatoes.
By suzette

Chesapeake Bay Pork Chops

Seafood seasoning is used to make a marinade that gives these grilled pork chops the delicious flavor of the Chesapeake Bay. More seafood seasoning can be sprinkled on at grill time to provide an extra kick.
By RMT

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
By ScorpioGG

Breaded Baked Pork Chops

This is a great, basic recipe for breaded baked pork chops. Feel free to experiment with different seasonings and breading. We just did a batch using honey-wheat bread crumbs which gave a slightly sweet taste that balanced our chosen Cajun seasoning.
By Weez

Balsamic Pork Chops

These balsamic pork chops are a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
By Bibi
Butter Schnitzel
"I fixed this for the first time for my family, and it was a HUGE hit. They absolutely LOVED it. Will make again and again!" – Kristina
How To Cook Pork Chops
Cook your pork chops so they stay tender, moist, and delicious.
Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops
Pork Marsala
Famous Pork Chops
16 Boneless Pork Chop Recipes for Quick Dinners
Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops
Parmesan-crusted pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer.

More Pork Chop Recipes

Sour Cream Pork Chops

These are the most tender and succulent pork chops you've ever had. My fiance absolutely loves them! Serve over noodles or rice.
By AMI

Oven-Fried Pork Chops

A simple recipe for breaded pork chops baked in the oven until tender.
By RACHELHACKER

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

Seared boneless pork chops served with a garlicky mustard mushroom sauce.
By April Broxton

Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

An easy and delicious dish that is a different take on meat and potatoes.
By WANTU

Best Pork Chop Marinade

A homemade spicy, smoky marinade recipe. Result: flavor-packed pork chops!
By BethAnne923

Best Grilled Pork Chops

Chops are marinated in a winning combo of garlic, soy, and lemon pepper.
By goodeats

Easy Baked Pork Chops

These easy baked pork chops are perfect for busy weeknights.
By bdld

Pork Sinigang

This pork sinigang is a rich, tangy soup with tamarind, ginger, and tomato.
By Robyn Michelle

Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

As with most slow cooker recipes this is tender and delicious.
By KOORBRUS

Bada Bing Pork Chops

If you like flavorful pork chops on the grill, this one's for you!
By walleye11

Stuffed Pork Chops

A rich and creamy mushroom stuffing is baked on top of pan-fried chops.
By Tina

Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

This is one of my 'go to' recipes when pressed for time on a busy weekend. For a richer mushroom taste, use roasted cream of mushroom soup.
By don t

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

An easy dish of pan-fried pork chops covered in delicious onion gravy.

German Pork Chops and Sauerkraut

As a soldier during WWII my Dad learned to make this hearty pork dish from a local German woman during the Allied occupation of Germany. I don't know the German name for it, but it is delicious!
By Pat Mathena Oglesby

Simple Time Pork Chops

This great-tasting, boneless pork chop recipe is quick and easy to cook.
By mystery76f

Honey Mustard Pork Chops

Quick, easy, and tasty way to prepare pork chops inside or outside. Just skip skillet if using grill.
By AuntE

Lemony Pork Piccata

A wonderful tender pork dish with a delicate piccata sauce. Very simple and really delicious.
By Jackie Cree

Sticky Garlic Pork Chops

This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.

Gravy Baked Pork Chops

These pork chops will melt in your mouth. They are very good and easy to assemble. They are first sauteed in butter, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
By JENNIPOO

Applesauce Pork Chops

Pork chops with applesauce glaze.
By Shelli

Asian Marinated Pork Chops

This is one of my favorite marinades to use for grilled pork chops. I usually just throw ingredients as I see fit, so the measurements are estimates. The roasted red chili paste can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By itsjustaphase

Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

This is a no fuss slow cooker recipe that produces a very tender and flavorful pork chop.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Pork Chops with Cream of Mushroom Soup

When done right, these baked pork chops are fork-tender. Great comfort food for cold days! The cream of mushroom soup gravy is great on both the pork chops and mashed potatoes.
By CANDYLOTUS

Chinese Pork Chops

This is a great and easy way to add flavor to pork chops, and it is always a hit at family gatherings. Just take a few minutes to make the marinade and let it sit for several hours. If cooking in the oven, set at 350 degrees F and cook for 30 minutes, or until done.
By Ben
