Ham Recipes

I could not find the perfect recipe so this is my recipe that I came up with after comparing three different ones. I combined the ingredients that I liked and mom's ham and bean soup was invented. Enjoy!
We enjoy using leftover ham for salads, egg dishes, and other meals. This makes a healthy dinner for two. It's ideal for low-carb diets. Garnish with olives, tomato, and other favorites such as radish or peperoncini (mild yellow peppers called 'friggitello' in Italy), etc.
A quick and easy sandwich with ham, turkey and swiss slices, dipped in an egg/milk mixture and fried to a golden brown. A hot alternative to the usual lunch or snack. Try it with berry jam on the side.
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
I have been told by several people that this could possibly be the best thing they ever tasted!! A delicious and easy casserole your kids will beg you to make!! Cheese, ham, and hash browns make this a dish even your pickiest eater will like!
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.