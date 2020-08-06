Ham Recipes

Glazed ham. Ham and cheese sandwiches. Ham salad. Ham bean soup. Find hundreds of recipes for hearty, meaty meals.

Staff Picks

Honey Glazed Ham

1523
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Easy Baked Ham

84
My family does this every year with our Christmas Eve ham and it never fails to be anything but delicious!
By BCORTE

Mom's Ham and Bean Soup

17
I could not find the perfect recipe so this is my recipe that I came up with after comparing three different ones. I combined the ingredients that I liked and mom's ham and bean soup was invented. Enjoy!
By BIGLERMOM

Ham and Cheese Quiche

344
This is a hearty, rich and filling pie. Serve with a salad for a complete meal. Easy to prepare, and very tasty !
By Judy L. Bishop

Ham Casserole

322
Ham, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot, and onion are baked in a homemade cheese sauce for a comforting casserole.
By Jodster

Ham Salad II

128
This sweet ham salad is great served on bread as a sandwich or crackers as a snack.
By James

Apricot Brown Sugar Ham

292
This is a family-favorite recipe for a baked ham with a sweet and fruity glaze spiked with mustard powder.
By ROZ21

Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

161
Ham and cheese sliders made with Hawaiian sweet rolls and a buttery poppy seed sauce are great for potlucks and quick and easy to prepare.
By Susan Gee

Split Pea Soup with Ham

40
A thick and creamy pea soup that is quick and easy to put together. Peas soak overnight, and ham can be purchased pre-cubed at the store.
By spinn710

Ham Croquettes

78
A delicious croquette recipe, made with ham, onions, & cheese. It is so good & tastes just like I remember my mom's!
By BARNETTBUNCH

Ham and Broccoli Bake

265
This quick, week-night dinner is a nice alternative to mac and cheese with ham. It comes together easily and is comforting and filling.
By mrsembee

Leftover Ham Salad

5
We enjoy using leftover ham for salads, egg dishes, and other meals. This makes a healthy dinner for two. It's ideal for low-carb diets. Garnish with olives, tomato, and other favorites such as radish or peperoncini (mild yellow peppers called 'friggitello' in Italy), etc.
By John G
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Ham Casseroles to Feed Your Family
Whether you're looking to use up leftover ham or you're in need of an easy and filling meal that comes together quickly, these hearty ham casseroles will please everyone at your table.
6 Ham Fried Rice Recipes for Quick and Easy Meals
If you're looking for something to make with leftover ham and just a few ingredients you may already have in your pantry, your search ends here.
19 Best Side Dishes to Serve With Ham All Year Long
Grandma's Creamy Ham Casserole
27
Brown Sugar Ham Steak
144
Monte Cristo Sandwich
215
Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese
84

I love making this easy grilled ham and cheese sandwich on a cool night with a cup of tomato soup.

More Ham Recipes

Grandma's Creamy Ham Casserole

27
One of my kid's favorite casseroles. Best recipe the day after a big ham supper!
By lwelsh

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

144
Brown sugar ham steaks cooked in butter are a sweet and savory main dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Serve with potatoes and green beans.
By CassieB

Monte Cristo Sandwich

215
A quick and easy sandwich with ham, turkey and swiss slices, dipped in an egg/milk mixture and fried to a golden brown. A hot alternative to the usual lunch or snack. Try it with berry jam on the side.
By CJO

Easy Baked Ham Steaks

61
Quick and easy ham for any day of the week. Goes great with scalloped potatoes or mac and cheese! Also great in slow cooker!
By chrissy_592

Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

84
I love making this easy grilled ham and cheese sandwich on a cool night with a cup of tomato soup.
By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl

Baked Ham

134
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
By Auntie KK

Honey Glazed Ham

1523
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Slow Cooker Pinto Beans

226
These beans turn out fabulous in the slow cooker! I developed this recipe after finding too many hard beans after cooking with a pot on the stove.
By Corena

Slow Cooker Green Beans, Ham and Potatoes

405
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
By GRAMMYROSE

Tangy Honey-Glazed Ham

902
Honey-glazed ham is perfect for holidays with family and friends.
By Sue S

Skillet Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes

431
Old fashioned one skillet meal with spiced potatoes, cabbage and ham; tasty and satisfying. Serve with green beans.
By Priscilla Eibl

Kelly's Ham Jell-O® Salad

4
This different Jell-O® salad, made with cabbage, chopped ham, mayonnaise, and spicy brown mustard, has a taste that's more savory than sweet.
By Kelly The Scarecrow Kolb

Basic Grilled Panini

3
This is a great grilled sandwich! Panini get their character or distinct look from the grill marks on the sandwich. I serve it with soup or even salad. This is the basic recipe. Enjoy!
By ERRINL

Cheesy Ham Potato Bake

225
I have been told by several people that this could possibly be the best thing they ever tasted!! A delicious and easy casserole your kids will beg you to make!! Cheese, ham, and hash browns make this a dish even your pickiest eater will like!
By Heather Gray

Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole

281
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
By SURELEE

Pittsburgh Chipped Ham Barbecues

126
Barbequed ham sandwiches are a quick solution to dinner. The barbeque sauce is simple and made from scratch on the stove top.
By MAP431056

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

50
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Ham and Noodle Casserole

311
This is one of my favorite ways to use leftover ham.
By Kelli F

Ham Casserole

322
Ham, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot, and onion are baked in a homemade cheese sauce for a comforting casserole.
By Jodster

Scalloped Cabbage with Ham and Cheese

64
A cheesy scalloped cabbage and ham casserole. Great for potlucks. A bag of slaw can be substituted for the cabbage.
By JEANIE BEAN

Hearty Ham Casserole

609
A great way to use leftover ham. Baked cheesy potatoes with ham and corn.
By LINDYSUE

Simple Stromboli

282
This is a baked sandwich using frozen bread dough, meat, and cheese. My picky eaters love this for an easy weeknight meal and it's great served with a soup. My family fights over the leftovers!
By Judy Cowan

Slow Cooker Ham and Beans

147
This recipe is perfect for those blustery days when you don't really have time to cook, but want a hearty meal for the family. It's a very basic, nutrient-packed meal for all to enjoy!
By Jessica Kimble

Ham Tetrazzini

508
A quick casserole that only takes about 30 minutes to make: perfect for those busy 'game' days.
By Susan Holtgrewe
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com