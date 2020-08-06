Bacon Recipes

One word: Bacon. Bacon-wrapped chicken, appetizers, and breakfasts.

Community Picks

Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Shrimp

340
These are spicy and wonderful! As close as I can get to a restaurant version that I am addicted to. Serves 2 as an entree and 4 as an appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Oven-Baked Bacon

55
I always bake bacon in the oven! You just need to plan a bit ahead as the bacon takes longer. With baking, the bacon grease stays nice and clean and you can reuse it to saute vegetables or eggs for extra flavor.
By barbara

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob

94
You'll never eat corn any other way!

Bacon Chicken and Dumplings

512
This recipe is so easy, and very tasty as well!
By Allrecipes Member

BLT Salad

910
This recipe is reminiscent of the classic BLT or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It's a great summertime salad!
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon Quiche Tarts

417
Light and flaky, these tarts are easy to make and easy to reheat. Just wrap loosely in foil and heat at 350 degrees F for 10 to 15 minutes, or until warm.
By DONNA L.

Pineapple Bacon Burgers

127
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
By SHELSTER72

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

843
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
By DARLA

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

1497
This is a very flavorful pasta salad. The crisp cooked bacon really adds a nice flavor. I get requests for this pasta salad for every get together and cook out.
By Wilemon

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

578
This is variation of a recipe my mother used to make with my own spin on the seasonings! Also, one of our favorites to enjoy around the holidays!
By Eve Marie

BBQ Bacon Ranch Dip

157
I got this recipe for a six layer dip from my Aunt, who always makes this for parties and movie nights. The flavors of BBQ Sauce and cool ranch and bacon blend together in this perfect dip!!
By IRISHGINA74
More Bacon Recipes

Fried Asparagus with Bacon

67
This is a different twist on asparagus, sure to please and have them coming back for more!
By Kathi Richards Smith

Bacon, Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Quiche

41
My husband said this is the best quiche he's ever tried! The combination of caramelized onion, bacon, and Cheddar cheese is perfect.
By Karen

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

441
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Potato-Bacon Soup

14
Comfort food at its best! Perfect in a mug by the fireplace or served up in your best china on Christmas Eve. This slow cooker potato-bacon soup is a crowd pleaser. I made up this recipe when I had friends coming over on a cold night and they all loved it. I promised to share my recipe, so here it is. Enjoy!
By meyer

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

1186
Hearty flavors and simple preparation make this cabbage side dish a winner.
By Kathi Richards Smith

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

459
Brussels sprouts and bacon are oven-roasted for a smoky, caramelized dish.
By stefychefy

Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche

697
This is an easy, cheesy bacon quiche that takes no time to prepare.
By Dawn Egan

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

76
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

Barbeque Bacon Chicken Bake

228
Easy-to-make chicken with a little variation. Great on the grill but just as good baked in the oven when you can't grill out.
By Rach

Bacon Cheese Frittata

217
Make this frittata even easier by using cooked bacon from the freezer. It's a wonderful dish to serve at brunch or to take as leftovers for lunch.
By Mildred Marie Martin

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

844
Get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it and watch over it!
By JOYCE

Easy Broccoli Bacon Salad

72
Quick and easy broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, and sunflower seeds.
By readycooker

Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

334
A slight twist to an old favorite, this cheesy recipe will surely set their mouths to watering. For a creamier casserole, use a potato masher and mash potatoes thoroughly.
By Tay

Air Fryer Bacon

27
This is what I've found to be the optimal way for cooking perfectly crispy bacon in the air fryer.
By Tammy Ritterskamp

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

1882
Time consuming but it is well worth it! The brown sugar and bacon grease combine beautifully and give such a great taste.
By JILL1018

BLT

142
The ultimate, no-frills recipe for the classic toasted American sandwich.
By MOTTSBELA

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

1423
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
By Miss G

Bacon Potato Pancakes

25
Crispy potato pancakes with bacon and thyme.
By champ

Bacon Gravy for Biscuits

131
Nothing makes biscuits better than being smothered in a tasty bacon gravy!
By Nikki Lakey

BLT Pasta Salad

524
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
By Kristy Hopkins

Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds

87
Try a flavor from the beaches of the eastern shore. This refreshing yet hearty family recipe has been adopted into the families of all of our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck or pitch-in event. Give it a try!
By Coastal Roots

Hot Bacon Dressing

251
This warm dressing immerses crunchy bacon bits in a sweet, thickened vinaigrette for an old-time taste treat!
By Allrecipes Member

Spinach and Bacon Quiche

163
A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.
By Lindalou

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

334
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
By brightlightz
