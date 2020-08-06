Bacon Recipes

I always bake bacon in the oven! You just need to plan a bit ahead as the bacon takes longer. With baking, the bacon grease stays nice and clean and you can reuse it to saute vegetables or eggs for extra flavor.
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
Comfort food at its best! Perfect in a mug by the fireplace or served up in your best china on Christmas Eve. This slow cooker potato-bacon soup is a crowd pleaser. I made up this recipe when I had friends coming over on a cold night and they all loved it. I promised to share my recipe, so here it is. Enjoy!
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
Try a flavor from the beaches of the eastern shore. This refreshing yet hearty family recipe has been adopted into the families of all of our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck or pitch-in event. Give it a try!
A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.