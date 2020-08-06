Baked and Roasted Chicken Recipes

Find recipes for roasted and baked chicken, including baked chicken parmesan, stuffed chicken and more! Allrecipes has more than 1,940 oven baked chicken recipes.

Staff Picks

Caramelized Baked Chicken

2515
Roast chicken pieces with sticky, sweet and tangy coating.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Lemon Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

938
A great chicken recipe that I have made for years. Serve with rice and a fresh veggie. Impressive!
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

3043
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

54
Chicken stuffed with a cheesy broccoli and mushroom filling. Serve with a salad and roasted potatoes for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs

999
Slightly spicy, but the sweetness tames the heat. Serve with rice.
By Essanaye

Quick Baked Chicken Parmesan

175
In this lighter version of chicken Parmesan I skip the pan-frying in oil and instead bake lightly-breaded chicken breasts in the oven, then top with sauce and cheese. My family's not big on lots of sauce and cheese, so I just use a little to flavor the dish. Feel free to add more if you like, but it's excellent as-is. Serve chicken over pasta with additional sauce.
By ChristineM

Tender Italian Baked Chicken

1411
Flavorful and moist baked chicken.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

466
Learn how to bake chicken with this quick and easy, 5-ingredient recipe!
By Always Cooking Up Something

Baked Chicken Thighs with Apples and Onions

13
This warm and hearty chicken dinner is perfect for the fall. Onions are simmered in apple cider and chicken stock before being baked with chicken thighs, apples, and cream.
By fabeveryday

Oven Baked Jambalaya

436
Impress your family and friends when you serve this classic and flavorful Creole dish and best of all, it's easily made in the oven. I brought a huge roaster pan full to a neighborhood fish fry and needless to say, there were no leftovers. Follow the link for the Creole Seasoning Blend, and make your very own seasoning!
By JOSLYN

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1201
A one-pan recipe for crispy, tender, and oh-so-tasty chicken and potatoes.
By Chef John

Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

592
Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are smothered in a homemade BBQ sauce.
By Nichole S
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Baked vs. Roasted: What's the Difference
The short answer? Not much: both methods use dry heat to cook the insides and crisp up the outsides. Now get some top-rated roast chicken recipes!
Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce
683
"Fantastic meal! The best simple chicken I've had in a while." – DmarieS87
How to Roast Chicken
Grandma's Chicken Chardon
876
Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs
24
Baked Chicken Schnitzel
260
Juicy Roasted Chicken
3994

A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.

More Baked and Roasted Chicken Recipes

Baked Split Chicken Breast

519
Baked split chicken breasts cook up with delicious, crispy skin.
By Prospective PhD

Easy Italian Chicken

280
Your favorite Italian dressing + chicken = a fabulous 2-ingredient dish!
By MARIONROWE

Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

1498
Crispy chicken thighs get tons of flavor from a simple homemade spice rub.
By Nicole Burdett

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

192
Easy baked chicken thighs seasoned with onion and garlic make a quick meal.
By KALENG

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

297
Awesome crunchy baked chicken that goes good with any side dish. Quick and easy, too!
By Janine S

Baked Chicken Nuggets

1850
These get extra flavor from an herb-and-Parmesan crust. Not just for kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Blackened Chicken

1184
Take the bait and try this spicy charred chicken—a Cajun favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs

327
Baked chicken thighs with deliciously crispy golden skin and juicy meat.
By John Goddard

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

2171
This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.
By Chef John

Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs

214
Crispy-skinned brown sugar chicken is coated in a sweet honey-garlic sauce.
By Jason

Baked Beer Can Chicken

150
Bake a juicy, flavorful beer can chicken with this family-favorite recipe.
By staycd

Oven Fried Chicken

1048
Less messy than frying, this oven-fried chicken uses Italian seasoning for extra flavor.
By COOKIE240

Baked Apricot Chicken

739
Simply delicious. Quick and easy recipe for the busy homemaker. Serve with rice if desired.
By SHANG

Barbeque Bacon Chicken Bake

228
Easy-to-make chicken with a little variation. Great on the grill but just as good baked in the oven when you can't grill out.
By Rach

Grandmas Bogie's Parmesan Chicken

188
This recipe was one that my mother-in-law raised her kids on. It's one of my hubby's favorite meals, and it is super easy to prepare.
By LDP5

BBQ Chicken Breasts in the Oven

11
Make this quick and easy BBQ chicken breast in the oven for those times when you want a good meal but don't feel like fussing. Nuke a few potatoes for baked, steam some fresh broccoli or saute some green beans, and you got dinner in about an hour.
By Grumpygrandpa

Oven Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breasts

79
Stuffed chicken with a ricotta cheese and walnut mixture always impresses.
By Julie1271

Chicken and Pasta Casserole with Mixed Vegetables

354
I dreamt up this recipe on my way home from work one night to use the ingredients I had on hand. It's a great comfort food for chilly winter evenings!
By JENTOP

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

88
This is one of my family's favorite recipes. It's garlic-sweet and the cilantro tops it off.
By Eric VanLandingham

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

291
The simplest and most savory way to dress up chicken breasts for a quick supper is just to top them with mayonnaise, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs, and bake. Dinner will be ready in 30 minutes or less.
By Hellmann's

Bourbon Chicken

648
A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Shake and Bake Chicken

759
This is a quick dinner and very enjoyable!
By Allrecipes Member

Oven-"Fried" Chicken Thighs

39
These oven-“fried” chicken thighs are a perfect go-to dinner. They are budget friendly and can be turned into a compete meal served over rice, quinoa, or a fresh salad.
By Lauren Magenta

Mediterranean Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

87
Bold Mediterranean flavors and colors combine on one sheet pan for a simple yet impressive dinner with chicken, potatoes, bell peppers, and olives. Bonus is the minimal cleanup!
By Soup Loving Nicole
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com