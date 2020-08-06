Baked and Roasted Chicken Recipes

In this lighter version of chicken Parmesan I skip the pan-frying in oil and instead bake lightly-breaded chicken breasts in the oven, then top with sauce and cheese. My family's not big on lots of sauce and cheese, so I just use a little to flavor the dish. Feel free to add more if you like, but it's excellent as-is. Serve chicken over pasta with additional sauce.
Impress your family and friends when you serve this classic and flavorful Creole dish and best of all, it's easily made in the oven. I brought a huge roaster pan full to a neighborhood fish fry and needless to say, there were no leftovers. Follow the link for the Creole Seasoning Blend, and make your very own seasoning!
Make this quick and easy BBQ chicken breast in the oven for those times when you want a good meal but don't feel like fussing. Nuke a few potatoes for baked, steam some fresh broccoli or saute some green beans, and you got dinner in about an hour.
The simplest and most savory way to dress up chicken breasts for a quick supper is just to top them with mayonnaise, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs, and bake. Dinner will be ready in 30 minutes or less.
A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!