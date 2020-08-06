Chicken Thigh Recipes

Chicken thighs make an easy and inexpensive dinner. Find recipes for baked, grilled, or even slow cooked chicken thighs, perfect for any night of the week.

Community Picks

Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

3108
I have used it often. It's easy and uses pantry staples. Always a hit with adults and kids. Serve with basmati rice or quinoa and steamed or roasted vegetables.
By Myrna

Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

1499
Crispy chicken thighs get tons of flavor from a simple homemade spice rub.
By Nicole Burdett

Our 51 Best Boneless Chicken Thigh Recipes

If you've picked up a package of boneless chicken thighs at the supermarket, here are 51 different ways to prepare them for easy weeknight dinners.
By Melanie Fincher

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

122
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

25 Oven-Baked Chicken Thigh Recipes Ready In Under 1 hour

Get dinner on the table in less than an hour with these oven-baked chicken thighs that don't compromise on flavor.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)

1353
Chicken Makhani is one of my favorite Indian dishes. It is a full flavored dish that complements the chicken well. It can be made as mild or spicy as you wish by adjusting the cayenne. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
By MITCHMAN21

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1216
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
By Chef John

23 Slow Cooker Chicken Thigh Recipes

Find 23 chicken thigh recipes for the slow cooker, including honey-garlic chicken thighs, easy chicken thigh recipes, and more. 
By Melanie Fincher

Instant Pot® Chicken Cacciatore

285
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
By Diana71

Perfect Chicken

263
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
By Faith

Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala

542
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
By Chef John

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

239
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5
Inspiration and Ideas

Our Best Chicken Thigh Dinners
Chicken thighs are cheaper, tastier, and much easier to cook than chicken breasts. They're extremely versatile, too. Check out our gallery of top-rated recipes.
10 Meal Prep Ideas
Use cooked chicken thighs for quick meals throughout the week.
15 Instant Pot® Chicken Thigh Recipes
A Complete Guide to Cooking Chicken Thighs
28 Bone-In Chicken Thigh Recipes 
Baked Teriyaki Chicken Thighs
8
Slow Cooker Green Chile Chicken
5

Wholesome version of chicken chile made in a slow cooker! Slow cooker green chile chicken is hearty with tomatillos and a hint of spice. Serve over brown rice and garnish with chopped cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, and cheese, or wrap in a tortilla!

More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Turkish Chicken Kebabs

134
Chef John's chicken kebab recipe uses a spicy yogurt-based marinade.

Dijon Chicken Thighs

6
Sear chicken thighs in a cast-iron skillet before popping them in the oven to finish cooking in a luxurious Dijon-cream sauce.
By thedailygourmet

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

192
Easy baked chicken thighs seasoned with onion and garlic make a quick meal.
By KALENG

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

122
Quick and tasty air fryer chicken thighs with juicy meat and crispy skin.

Slow Cooker Chicken Dinner

69
Chicken and vegetables are simmered with a creamy soup in a slow cooker and ready for a warm and hearty dinner.
By Plain ole Bob

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

27
Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
By ERIKIM21

General Tso's Chicken

1367
This General Tso's chicken recipe features crispy chicken in a sweet glaze.
By ChefDaddy

Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs

327
Baked chicken thighs with deliciously crispy golden skin and juicy meat.
By John Goddard

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

698
Aromatic chicken slow-cooked in a flavorful, creamy coconut yogurt sauce.
By The Meal Planner

Oven Fried Chicken

1048
Less messy than frying, this oven-fried chicken uses Italian seasoning for extra flavor.
By COOKIE240

Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken

30
Chef John's sweet, savory, and spicy take on Jamaican brown stew chicken.

Chicken Tinola

89
Chicken, squash, bok choy, and spinach in a savory, ginger-flavored broth.
By lola

Caldo de Pollo

53
A simple but richly-flavored chicken soup slowly simmered with vegetables.
By jackampamplanasmommy

Shoyu Chicken

1163
Shoyu Chicken is a popular Hawaiian dish. It is often served with rice. The word shoyu is Japanese for soy sauce. Let the chicken soak in the marinade for at least an hour, the longer the better.
By The Big E

Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)

1350
Chicken makhani is a favorite Indian dish with a bold, full-flavored sauce.

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake

850
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
By Chef V

Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs

999
Slightly spicy, but the sweetness tames the heat. Serve with rice.
By Essanaye

Classic Southern Fried Chicken

2
Super crunchy, classic Southern fried chicken with a slightly salty, flavorful bite. The meat is tender and juicy, and the exterior is light and crispy. Take your time with this… let the soak happen overnight and cook in batches. Cook extra because who doesn't love cold fried chicken? Serve with mashed potatoes and coleslaw with soft rolls to create that perfect bite.
By NicoleMcmom

Perfect Chicken

296
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.

Chicken Fritters

11
These chicken fritters are delicious on their own but outstanding with a chicken dipping sauce. Finger food at its best!
By Yoly

Chef John's Coq Au Vin

751
I like to use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead of an old rooster for my coq au vin. Like all braised dishes, tougher cuts with lots of connective tissue work best, and on a chicken that would be the thigh/leg section. Of course, someone will ask if they can use chicken breasts; please don't. They just will not add that sticky goodness to the braising liquid that the thighs will.

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

77
A lemongrass and fish sauce marinade makes this flavorful grilled chicken.
By LUCHAPROV

Soy Sauce Chicken

131
Tender chicken thighs with a sweet and tangy ginger, garlic, and soy glaze.
By Too Hot Tamale

Baked Italian Chicken Thighs

77
These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.
By France C
