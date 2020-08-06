Chicken Thigh Recipes

Chicken Makhani is one of my favorite Indian dishes. It is a full flavored dish that complements the chicken well. It can be made as mild or spicy as you wish by adjusting the cayenne. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
Wholesome version of chicken chile made in a slow cooker! Slow cooker green chile chicken is hearty with tomatillos and a hint of spice. Serve over brown rice and garnish with chopped cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, and cheese, or wrap in a tortilla!
Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
Super crunchy, classic Southern fried chicken with a slightly salty, flavorful bite. The meat is tender and juicy, and the exterior is light and crispy. Take your time with this… let the soak happen overnight and cook in batches. Cook extra because who doesn't love cold fried chicken? Serve with mashed potatoes and coleslaw with soft rolls to create that perfect bite.
I like to use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead of an old rooster for my coq au vin. Like all braised dishes, tougher cuts with lots of connective tissue work best, and on a chicken that would be the thigh/leg section. Of course, someone will ask if they can use chicken breasts; please don't. They just will not add that sticky goodness to the braising liquid that the thighs will.
These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.