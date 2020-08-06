Chicken Breasts

Get inspired! Find easy, healthy, tasty chicken breast recipes using bone-in or boneless, skinless breasts, from chicken piccata to Thai chicken and chicken fajitas. With more than 4,000 recipes, you can try a new way to cook chicken breasts every week.

Staff Picks

Airline Chicken Breast

29
Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.
By Chef John

Mediterranean Chicken Medley with Eggplant and Feta

29
Low-calorie, low-carb dinners can be absolutely delicious if done right! This one is full of color, flavor, and texture. I make this one often and it is always a hit! Hope you will enjoy as well.
By Allrecipes Member

Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

27
Chicken stuffed with a cheesy broccoli and mushroom filling. Serve with a salad and roasted potatoes for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Simple Sauteed Sesame Chicken

47
A healthier, simpler, and more savory take on sesame chicken. This recipe can be made with regular flour or with a gluten-free flour mix, along with basic ingredients you can already find in your kitchen. My husband absolutely loves it and it is the perfect alternative to a night in with take-out. Best served with steamed rice, broccoli, carrots, and water chestnuts. Serve with steamed rice and vegetables.
By Alyson Petruncio

Easy Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon

20
Delicious chicken breasts wrapped in bacon and smothered with BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese. It's baked to perfection without any fuss, and you only need 4 ingredients!
By klf

Piri Piri Chicken

1
Chicken is marinated in a spicy piri piri pepper sauce, then grilled for this simple but flavorful African-inspired recipe. I like to serve this with a cool yogurt sauce and fonio pilaf.
By Buckwheat Queen

Crispy Garlic Breadcrumb Chicken

37
While not identical to a pan-fried, breaded cutlet, if you want to eat tender, flavorful chicken with lots of crispy, crunchy bits, then this significantly less-messy method is for you. One of the keys to this technique is to use panko breadcrumbs, which are much larger and more jagged than regular, fine breadcrumbs. This method also allows us to introduce some additional flavor, and moisture, thanks to the 'glue' we use to attach the crumbs.
By Chef John

Indian Chicken Tikka Masala

19
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
By Keri

Asian Orange Chicken

A delicious citrus chicken recipe with flavors reminiscent of the orange chicken from a popular restaurant in the mall.
By HARRY WETZEL

Monterey Chicken

254
Classic Monterey Chicken with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. It's worth the extra time!!
By Leigh

Chicken Parmesan

My version of chicken parmesan is a little different than what they do in the restaurants, with less sauce and a crispier crust.
By Chef John

Quick Chicken Piccata

These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Favorite Bone-In Chicken Breast Recipes
Roast them, grill them, pan-fry or slow cook them, you'll love them all.
How to Make Chicken Cutlets
Chicken breast pieces make piccata, marsala, and schnitzel easy to cook.
21 Seriously Delicious Chicken Breast Recipes
Our Best Boneless Chicken Breast Recipes
12 Top Chicken Breast Dinners
15 Easy 20-Minute Chicken Dinners
Chicken Marsala Milanese
17

Chef John cooks chicken cutlets Milanese-style, then tops them with the same amazing mushroom sauce that goes on chicken Marsala.

More Chicken Breasts

How to Poach Chicken That's Moist, Flavorful, and Generally Game-Changing

Try it once and you'll understand why poaching is a method that NEVER goes out of style.
By David McCann

Chicken Marsala Milanese

17
Chef John cooks chicken cutlets Milanese-style, then tops them with the same amazing mushroom sauce that goes on chicken Marsala.
By Chef John

Chicken Parmesan

4007
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Easy Chicken Piccata

18
If you have a picky eater in your family, give this sublime and lemony yet easy chicken piccata recipe a try.
By Sarah Gilmore de Ruiter

Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker

433
On busy crazy days, it is soooo nice to come home to this. Serve over rice.
By Boadecea

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12667
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
By Robbie Rice

Cajun Chicken

475
Cajun-style grilled chicken breasts for varied meals such as Caesar salad, sandwiches, and a dinner entree! Cajun Chicken can be served hot or cold.
By Wood Halsey

Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole

126
A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread. My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!
By Caryn

Baked Lemon-Dill Chicken Breasts

14
These simple chicken breasts are seasoned with a dill-spice mixture and baked with lots of lemon in the oven.
By Rhonda Slauenwhite Frank

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

883
This chicken and rice casserole is quick and easy to put together and will remind you of your grandma's cooking.
By katiefbenham

Jambalaya

987
A spicy jambalaya recipe with chicken, andouille sausage, rice and Cajun seasonings.
By klf

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1048
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
By Ayshren

Spinach and Chicken Casserole

36
My son, who is an extremely picky eater, loves this quick and simple dish. It's great for pot-luck dinners.
By TC.

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

448
Simple baked chicken breasts seasoned with a little salt and Creole seasoning is quick and easy to prepare for weeknight dinner.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Chicken Marsala

5702
Chicken Marsala is an Italian-style recipe for tender pan-fried chicken breasts with a sweet Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Walmart

Chicken Katsu

840
This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

227
It takes a little work, but this succulent chicken Kiev with homemade parsley butter is well worth the effort.
By Chef John

Chicken Quesadillas

1143
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By klf

Asian Orange Chicken

2053
Enjoy delicious citrus chicken marinated in lemon and orange juice with brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. It's terrific served with rice.
By HARRY WETZEL

Chicken Cordon Bleu

2624
Chicken cordon bleu is made easy with this quick recipe.
By klf

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

14
This is a very easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for teriyaki chicken with only 5 ingredients. Serve over rice.
By Maria Labrador Harper

Chicken Noodle Casserole I

2294
Creamy chicken and noodle casserole topped with crushed crackers. Wonderful as leftovers topped with melted cheese!
By klf

Skillet Chicken Bulgogi

177
This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.
By daveparks4

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

9749
Easy, creamy chicken and dumplings made from refrigerator biscuits, slow cooked to comfort-food perfection.
By klf
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com