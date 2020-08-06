Airline Chicken Breast
Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.
Mediterranean Chicken Medley with Eggplant and Feta
Low-calorie, low-carb dinners can be absolutely delicious if done right! This one is full of color, flavor, and texture. I make this one often and it is always a hit! Hope you will enjoy as well.
Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken
Chicken stuffed with a cheesy broccoli and mushroom filling. Serve with a salad and roasted potatoes for a complete and satisfying meal.
Simple Sauteed Sesame Chicken
A healthier, simpler, and more savory take on sesame chicken. This recipe can be made with regular flour or with a gluten-free flour mix, along with basic ingredients you can already find in your kitchen. My husband absolutely loves it and it is the perfect alternative to a night in with take-out. Best served with steamed rice, broccoli, carrots, and water chestnuts. Serve with steamed rice and vegetables.
Easy Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon
Delicious chicken breasts wrapped in bacon and smothered with BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese. It's baked to perfection without any fuss, and you only need 4 ingredients!
Piri Piri Chicken
Chicken is marinated in a spicy piri piri pepper sauce, then grilled for this simple but flavorful African-inspired recipe. I like to serve this with a cool yogurt sauce and fonio pilaf.
Crispy Garlic Breadcrumb Chicken
While not identical to a pan-fried, breaded cutlet, if you want to eat tender, flavorful chicken with lots of crispy, crunchy bits, then this significantly less-messy method is for you. One of the keys to this technique is to use panko breadcrumbs, which are much larger and more jagged than regular, fine breadcrumbs. This method also allows us to introduce some additional flavor, and moisture, thanks to the 'glue' we use to attach the crumbs.
Indian Chicken Tikka Masala
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
Asian Orange Chicken
A delicious citrus chicken recipe with flavors reminiscent of the orange chicken from a popular restaurant in the mall.
Monterey Chicken
Classic Monterey Chicken with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. It's worth the extra time!!
Chicken Parmesan
My version of chicken parmesan is a little different than what they do in the restaurants, with less sauce and a crispier crust.
Quick Chicken Piccata
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.