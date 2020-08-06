Fried Chicken Recipes

Learn how to make fried chicken from one of more than 80 of the best fried chicken recipes. We have buttermilk, garlic, southern fried chicken and more.

Staff Picks

Crispy Fried Chicken

I experimented for many years before developing this recipe. It's bits and pieces of hints I had heard over the years. I have had many compliments on this chicken. Most of this recipe is dependant on your own taste. It's more a matter of preparation and cooking method!
By Elaine O

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

450
While it may not be traditional for "Southern" fried chicken, I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden.
By Chef John

Parmesan Panko Chicken Poppers

27
I was playing around in the kitchen and this is what I came up with, so I decided to share it with you. These nuggets go well with a sweet chili sauce. Enjoy!
By alisha

Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with Honey Mayoster Sauce

3
Very easy to make and my guests enjoy it a lot! It can be served as an appetizer, or over a bed of rice as a quick weekday dinner! I usually marinate the night before to give it more flavor, but if it's a last-minute meal you are preparing, no worries, because there's still dipping sauce! Serve hot with shredded lettuce and a lemon wedge.
By schen1

Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

282
Mouthwatering, and especially delicious when served with homemade ravioli and sauce on the side. This chicken comes out juicy every time. Excellent as a leftover.
By SUE PASQUINELLI

Isaiah's Pretzel Fried Chicken

92
This recipe works best with butter-flavored pretzels, but really any type of pretzel will work.
By Kate

CindyD's Somewhat Southern Fried Chicken

50
This is how I fry chicken. This recipe shows the ability of Americans in the 21st century to easily obtain food. I was raised by a woman whose grandparents survived the War Between the States and who had lived through both WWII and the Great Depression. She NEVER used an egg to batter anything -- they couldn't afford it then. She coated her chicken with only seasoned flour. The secret to really good fried chicken is to handle as little in the pan as possible and only turn it once.
By Cindy D In TN

Southern Fried Chicken

This recipe is originally from Alabama, and has been passed down for generations.
By Cindy Garrick

Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

20
Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!
By PaZchut

How to Make Classic Southern Fried Chicken

Get NicoleMcmom's own recipe and all her step-by-step tips so you can make perfect fried chicken at home. Bye bye, bucket!
By Vanessa Greaves

Bang Bang Chicken

38
This is a wonderful Americanized version of an extremely popular Sichuan Chinese dish. With twice-fried chicken, you get the crispy fried breading you'd expect, and the bang bang sauce drizzle just makes the entire dish spectacular. You'll love this more than any Chinese takeout version. Pay attention to the notes in the directions!!
By Diana71

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

12
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Heather's Buttermilk Fried Chicken
"The first time, after years of trying, that my chicken was cooked through, juicy, and kept the batter on." – Lark817
How to Fry Chicken
Find out how to make juicy fried chicken with a crispy golden crust.
Chef John's Nashville Hot Chicken
59
Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken
Classic Side Dishes for Fried Chicken
How to Reheat Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Tenders
275

These are tasty, tender chicken pieces with our own spicy horseradish dipping sauce. We serve it with our favorite potato salad and corn on the cob. Enjoy!

Crispy Cider-Battered Chicken Fingers

2
Chef John proves that using sparkling apple cider makes the best batter for light, beautifully crispy, flavorful, deep-fried chicken fingers in this easy recipe.
By Chef John

Oven Fried Chicken II

1042
Less messy than pan frying, this version features Italian seasoning for extra taste.
By COOKIE240

Crispy Fried Chicken

716
An excellent recipe for technique as much as anything, as the few coating ingredients of buttermilk, flour and paprika are not difficult to combine!
By Elaine O

Tender Pan-Fried Chicken Breasts

396
First pan-fried, then baked, this will be the most tender, moist chicken you will ever try.
By Alesia

Southern Fried Chicken Livers

174
Chicken livers are coated with garlic-flavored flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
By Cindy Capps Lepp

Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts

156
Use crushed, crisp rice cereal squares instead of panko crumbs for a gluten-free version!
By Mazola
Sponsored By Mazola

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu

2
I was surprised how quickly this came together! Using a purchased tonkatsu or barbecue sauce makes this easy, too! Great for an after school snack, or for a main dish for 2 or 3. The Japanese panko crumb crust is crunchy and satisfying, and it's real food!
By Bibi

Crispy Air Fryer Chicken

Chicken pieces are soaked in buttermilk and hot sauce and cooked in the air fryer, yielding extra crispy fried chicken without any oil.
By LeAnn Haas Gabriel

Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)

3
Learn two methods of frying that produce moist, flavorful, boneless, skinless chicken Karaage with a super-thin coating that's incredibly crispy and crunchy.
By Chef John

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

176
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Juicy Parmesan-Breaded Air Fryer Chicken Breasts

These Parmesan-breaded chicken breasts are quickly cooked in the air fryer. They turn out extra juicy and crispy.
By Christy Liebowitz Sorden

The Best Ever Chicken Nuggets

292
This recipe has been in our family for years. The only problem with it is that there's never enough. It's great for parties, too.
By Nichole

Better Than Best Fried Chicken

615
Simply delicious fried chicken using, of all things, cream of chicken soup! The other key ingredient is cornstarch. The end result will surprise you. It will be perfect--crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and loaded with mouthwatering flavor. This chicken will definitely be requested on a regular basis by family and friends!
By CANDY WOO LI

Easy Air-Fried Chicken Breast

2
Easy air fryer chicken recipe for one that can easily be scaled up for more people.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

10
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

20
Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!
By PaZchut

Easy Skinless Fried Chicken Thighs

18
A tasty variation on Southern fried battered chicken with fewer calories. Serve with corn bread and cucumber salad.
By Silvia

Popcorn Chicken

11
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that are sure to be a family favorite. I love to serve it with homemade mashed potatoes and green beans.
By Megan
