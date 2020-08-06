Fried Chicken Recipes

I experimented for many years before developing this recipe. It's bits and pieces of hints I had heard over the years. I have had many compliments on this chicken. Most of this recipe is dependant on your own taste. It's more a matter of preparation and cooking method!
While it may not be traditional for "Southern" fried chicken, I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden.
Very easy to make and my guests enjoy it a lot! It can be served as an appetizer, or over a bed of rice as a quick weekday dinner! I usually marinate the night before to give it more flavor, but if it's a last-minute meal you are preparing, no worries, because there's still dipping sauce! Serve hot with shredded lettuce and a lemon wedge.
This is how I fry chicken. This recipe shows the ability of Americans in the 21st century to easily obtain food. I was raised by a woman whose grandparents survived the War Between the States and who had lived through both WWII and the Great Depression. She NEVER used an egg to batter anything -- they couldn't afford it then. She coated her chicken with only seasoned flour. The secret to really good fried chicken is to handle as little in the pan as possible and only turn it once.
This is a wonderful Americanized version of an extremely popular Sichuan Chinese dish. With twice-fried chicken, you get the crispy fried breading you'd expect, and the bang bang sauce drizzle just makes the entire dish spectacular. You'll love this more than any Chinese takeout version. Pay attention to the notes in the directions!!
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
I was surprised how quickly this came together! Using a purchased tonkatsu or barbecue sauce makes this easy, too! Great for an after school snack, or for a main dish for 2 or 3. The Japanese panko crumb crust is crunchy and satisfying, and it's real food!
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
Simply delicious fried chicken using, of all things, cream of chicken soup! The other key ingredient is cornstarch. The end result will surprise you. It will be perfect--crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and loaded with mouthwatering flavor. This chicken will definitely be requested on a regular basis by family and friends!
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.