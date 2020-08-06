Chicken Salad Recipes

Find our best and tastiest chicken salad recipes, perfect for fancy brunch or for a simple and delicious sandwich.

Community Picks

Basic Chicken Salad

762
This chicken salad is prepared and ready to enjoy in just 10 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Pecan Chicken Salad

15
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
By thedailygourmet

Coronation Chicken

34
Fresh and different, this creamy chicken and mango dish, served cold with a spicy curried mayonnaise dressing, always brings interest and recipe requests.
By CZARDAS

My Favorite Chicken Salad

201
I'm a huge fan of chicken salad and have tried so many different variations over the years, but this one is by far my favorite. Simple, refreshing flavors and great texture make it wonderful on a sandwich or just served over a bed of lettuce!
By SunnyDaysNora

The Best Chicken Salad Ever

299
This is the best chicken salad I have ever had in my life and it is so simple to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken bacon ranch salad is a quick and easy lunch you can make at home.
By thedailygourmet

Chicken Salad with Apples, Grapes, and Walnuts

80
I had chicken breasts left over from a BBQ I had and decided to make a chicken salad. I couldn't find a recipe that I liked so I played around and came up with this. It is delicious!
By Jo Stinnett-Junkins

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Turn leftover chicken into this tasty chicken bacon ranch salad.
By Bibi

Classic Chicken Salad

4
This crowd-pleasing recipe for classic chicken salad is perfect for sandwiches, salads, and snacking. Bits of celery, relish, and fresh herbs add texture and flavor while Dijon mustard and lemon juice add a tangy bite. Enjoy it just as it is, or add nuts or fruits. My favorite way to eat this is on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato alongside a healthy serving of potato chips!
By NicoleMcmom

Healthy Chicken Salad

39
This healthy chicken salad recipe is creamy, tasty, and packed with protein.
By Yoly

Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad

216
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
By Rachel Mehl

Chicken and Egg Salad

1
I made this chicken and egg salad while looking for a chicken salad with lots of protein and no sweet stuff.
By Holly Jones
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Healthy Chicken Salads
Whether served over a bed of greens or scooped into a sandwich, these unique chicken salads are sure to become new favorites.
Awesome Avocado Chicken Salad Recipes
Decadent and creamy chicken salads may not exactly be the height of healthy. But swap in naturally rich avocado, and your recipe will end up with heart-healthy fats and a vibrant green color.
Our Best Creamy Chicken Salads
Chicken Salad with Bacon and Tomato
305
Chicken Noodle Salad
15
Cordon Bleu Salad
24
Caribbean Chicken Salad
175

With just a few things done ahead of time, your dinner can be a breeze.

More Chicken Salad Recipes

Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

1017
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
By Allrecipes Member

Curry Chicken Salad

163
A cold chicken salad spread ideal for a sandwich. Serve on bread with lettuce, and enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Holiday Chicken Salad

1766
Serve on lettuce cups, or make sandwiches. Stand back and enjoy the applause!
By emmaxwell

Becky's Chicken Salad

899
A delicious, rich and tasty cold chicken salad! Whipped cream gives this a lift. Serve on a lettuce leaf or in sandwiches.
By Allrecipes Member

Curry Chicken Salad with Grapes

34
After the news that a local cafe was closing, I begged the owner for this recipe. The sweetness of the red grapes compliments the curry perfectly and the almonds provide a nice crunch. It's always a hit and I'm always asked for the recipe. It's nice served over a large leaf of romaine, on a croissant, or just out of the bowl with a fork!
By KJ0601

Pecan Chicken Salad with Apples and Grapes

1
Use a rotisserie chicken from the grocery, or make your own roasted chicken, for this recipe. The fruit brings a slightly sweet taste, and the celery and pecans give great texture. This chicken salad is right at home on a croissant for lunch, or on a bed of lettuce with a side of cantaloupe for brunch.
By Bibi

Simply The Best Chicken Waldorf Salad

43
This is an easy and delicious recipe, sure to be a favorite for any occasion. The recipe is for 3 to 4 servings (double the ingredients if you want to serve more people). Enjoy.
By Jackie

Best Chicken Salad Sandwich

39
Dried cranberries add a sweet tartness to chicken and vegetable salad. Makes a delightful sandwich filling too. Serve on whole wheat bread with turkey bacon.
By peloquinswife

Fruited Curry Chicken Salad

585
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. The salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Dijon Chicken Salad

63
This chicken salad is wonderful and easy to prepare. Plus, most of the ingredients you likely have right in your pantry. Serve it on pita halves, croissants, or rolls.
By Susan C

Cherry Chicken Salad

110
After dining at a cafe in Michigan about 10 years ago, I tried duplicating this scrumptious twist on Chicken Salad at home. The cherries can be ordered on-line these days, which makes it much easier for those of us living where cherries are not readily available. Regular milk can be substituted for buttermilk, if necessary.
By MIABING

Chicken Potato Salad

26
A very tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Feta Chicken Salad

323
Elevate chicken salad to new heights with feta and bell peppers.
By CHELC44

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

26
This is a favorite of ours in the summer. Also great made with shrimp in place of chicken!
By sixgermans

Shredded Chicken Salad

1
A wonderfully delicious shredded chicken salad perfect for sandwiches, salads, and crackers! This is one of those things that gets more delicious the more it sits chilling.
By Nicole Scammell

Julie's Chicken Salad

43
Unique chicken salad perfect for a nice luncheon. Serve on toasted heavy grain bread, on croissants, or on a bed of lettuce for a very unique chicken salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Angel's Chunky Chicken Salad

222
I made up this recipe after a similar sandwich served at a diner. It's not the same, but just as good.
By Allrecipes Member

Almond Chicken Salad

127
This is a great summer salad that can be prepared ahead of time so you can enjoy the day.
By LINDA W

Parmesan and Basil Chicken Salad

296
A creamy, yummy chicken salad that is a little different from the usual recipes.
By Allrecipes Member

Wild Rice Salad

62
Easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use either turkey or chicken. You can serve it plain, on salad greens, or in a pita. Very versatile. If in season, try substituting black cherries for the grapes.
By GINNYKAE

Bree's Chicken Salad

19
Family favorite. Quick and easy and quite refreshing treat on outdoor retreats. Recipes ending result depends on quality of grapes. For added flavor you can add more grapes, or Monterey Jack cheese or Italian blend.
By Bree

Rice A Roni™ Salad

99
Great for a potluck. Variations may include adding more veggies or using shrimp instead of chicken.
By Allrecipes Member

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

9
This salad is great for parties or family gatherings, and prep is fast. This recipe is easily doubled. Don't worry about leftovers - there are never any left! Serve fresh or chilled on bread or crackers of choice.
By Idess

Chicken Salad My Way

18
My mom really likes the DC Chicken Salad at Corner Bakery, so I came up with a copy that tastes as good as the real thing. Enjoy!
By ILLUMINATIAN
