Chicken Salad Recipes

This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
I'm a huge fan of chicken salad and have tried so many different variations over the years, but this one is by far my favorite. Simple, refreshing flavors and great texture make it wonderful on a sandwich or just served over a bed of lettuce!
This crowd-pleasing recipe for classic chicken salad is perfect for sandwiches, salads, and snacking. Bits of celery, relish, and fresh herbs add texture and flavor while Dijon mustard and lemon juice add a tangy bite. Enjoy it just as it is, or add nuts or fruits. My favorite way to eat this is on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato alongside a healthy serving of potato chips!
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
After the news that a local cafe was closing, I begged the owner for this recipe. The sweetness of the red grapes compliments the curry perfectly and the almonds provide a nice crunch. It's always a hit and I'm always asked for the recipe. It's nice served over a large leaf of romaine, on a croissant, or just out of the bowl with a fork!
Use a rotisserie chicken from the grocery, or make your own roasted chicken, for this recipe. The fruit brings a slightly sweet taste, and the celery and pecans give great texture. This chicken salad is right at home on a croissant for lunch, or on a bed of lettuce with a side of cantaloupe for brunch.
After dining at a cafe in Michigan about 10 years ago, I tried duplicating this scrumptious twist on Chicken Salad at home. The cherries can be ordered on-line these days, which makes it much easier for those of us living where cherries are not readily available. Regular milk can be substituted for buttermilk, if necessary.
Easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use either turkey or chicken. You can serve it plain, on salad greens, or in a pita. Very versatile. If in season, try substituting black cherries for the grapes.
Family favorite. Quick and easy and quite refreshing treat on outdoor retreats. Recipes ending result depends on quality of grapes. For added flavor you can add more grapes, or Monterey Jack cheese or Italian blend.
This salad is great for parties or family gatherings, and prep is fast. This recipe is easily doubled. Don't worry about leftovers - there are never any left! Serve fresh or chilled on bread or crackers of choice.