Chicken Casserole Recipes

Go quick and easy with our best chicken casserole recipes. Allrecipes has more than 360 ideas including chicken and rice, chicken enchilada casseroles and more!

Staff Picks

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

880
Chicken and rice casseroles are a staple of American cooking. This version uses cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken to give a rich flavor to a quick school-night dinner when getting your back-to-school routine settled.
By katiefbenham

Broccoli Chicken Divan

1929
Fresh broccoli and chicken bake in a savory sauce topped with a crunchy, cheesy topping for a casserole they'll love.
By TERRY C

Chef John's Chicken a la King

59
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Easy Creamy Chicken Casserole

This is my mother's recipe and a family favorite. It's one of our comfort foods and regular easy recipes to make through a busy week. Can easily be prepared in advance, then popped in the oven for a nice hot meal. If making for the first time, add half of the sour cream and taste first. Add more if desired, tasting as you go, to reach desired flavor. Serve over cooked white rice.
By Kristen

Puerto Rican Arroz con Pollo

7
This Puerto Rican rice with chicken recipe is a classic island-cuisine dish filled with the savory flavors of ham, pork, capers, olives, and tomatoes.
By Cheri Raxter

Quick Bruschetta Chicken Bake

691
A simple yet creative chicken meal mimics the popular Italian appetizer 'bruschetta' for a delicious entree reminiscent of romantic Italian evenings.
By Heather

Aunt Jewel's Chicken Dressing Casserole

True Southern chicken and dressing recipe. Handed down from my great-great-aunt. Easy and delicious.
By CRETER

Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
By SGRCOOKI

Exotic Chicken and Rice Casserole

1
Have you ever been eating chicken and rice and thought to yourself, "This is good, but I wish this was more exotic?" If so, you'll love this. This was inspired by many different recipes from many different places--which is why I chose this recipe name. Sprinkle this with red pepper flakes, if desired.
By Chef John

Chicken and Chinese Noodles Casserole

This was one of our go-to recipes growing up. A home favorite!
By Lisa Park

Chicken Alfredo Casserole

5
A nice play on chicken Alfredo, easy to make and yummy to eat. My entire family enjoys it, even my 1-year-old!
By krissymarie

Keto Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

27
Following the keto diet, this casserole is cheesy, creamy, and easy to prepare. Any cheese can be used and any cut of chicken. I prefer chicken thighs because I find them more flavorful. The choice is yours.
By Yoly
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Casseroles That Lean Healthy
These satisfying comfort-food casseroles take a walk on the healthy side.
Comfort Food Casseroles That Start With Rotisserie Chicken
When you have chicken meat left over, it can save dinnertime once again when in these crowd-pleasing, ingredient-stretching chicken casseroles. 
Chicken and Pasta Casserole
339
Chef John's Chicken and Rice Casserole Combines the Best of Three Culinary Worlds
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
217
Bruschetta Chicken Bake
Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole
126

A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread. My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!

More Chicken Casserole Recipes

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

880
Chicken and rice casseroles are a staple of American cooking. This version uses cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken to give a rich flavor to a quick school-night dinner when getting your back-to-school routine settled.
By katiefbenham

Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole

126
A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread. My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!
By Caryn

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1014
A meal-in-one casserole with chicken, rice, broccoli, cheese, onion, and creamy soups all baked into one dish. May be made ahead and frozen.
By Caryn

Chicken Noodle Casserole I

2294
Creamy chicken and noodle casserole topped with crushed crackers. Wonderful as leftovers topped with melted cheese!
By Caryn

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

412
The classic King Ranch chicken casserole is bursting with cheese, chicken, and pepper goodness.
By Chef John

Broccoli Chicken Divan

1929
Fresh broccoli and chicken bake in a savory sauce topped with a crunchy, cheesy topping for a casserole they'll love.
By TERRY C

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

220
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

19
A creamy, cheesy blend of chicken breasts and broccoli stars in this quick and easy baked casserole that everyone will love.
By Eric Wood

Easy Chicken Casserole

332
Easy chicken casserole that the children will love. Can be made ahead of time and frozen. Great for leftovers.
By Amy

Pesto Chicken Penne Casserole

707
Creamy, flavorful and so easy to fix. This meal-in-one will wow family and friends. Makes a lot, so freeze some or halve the recipe.
By Lindalou

Chicken Enchiladas I

3054
Chicken and a creamy tomato sauce are rolled up in tortillas for this chicken enchiladas recipe-very quick to assemble!
By Caryn

Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole

255
Shredded chicken is baked with a creamy poppy seed sauce and topped with a crunchy, melty crust of buttery crackers.
By Callie Wilson Wolfe

Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole

163
Rotisserie chicken and the prepared quick-cook stuffing adds wonderful flavor to this casserole. It's yummy left over too!
By CathyP

Chicken and Pasta Casserole with Mixed Vegetables

339
I dreamt up this recipe on my way home from work one night to use the ingredients I had on hand. It's a great comfort food for chilly winter evenings!
By JENTOP

Mexican Casserole

1062
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.
By SUEZQZ_64

Oh-So-Good Chicken

718
An easy chicken casserole with lots of flavor.
By NEKAYAH

Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

997
I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
By SGRCOOKI

Chicken, Broccoli, and Cottage Cheese Casserole

A favorite at family gatherings, this easy chicken and broccoli casserole is rich and filling with a buttery crumb topping.
By lilshortcake1

Spinach and Chicken Casserole

35
My son, who is an extremely picky eater, loves this quick and simple dish. It's great for pot-luck dinners.
By TC.

Different Chicken Divan

278
This Chicken Divan recipe is different. I have 'improved' it! This is the best chicken divan - the onions make it!
By Lisa Brown

BBQ Chicken Cornbread Bake

2
Leftover chicken tossed with BBQ sauce makes a hearty topping for a cheesy, twice-baked cornbread casserole that's sure to become a weeknight favorite.
By apk979

Chicken Enchiladas V

1415
A spicy chicken and chile pepper mixture is blended with a creamy soup mixture, rolled up in flour tortillas, and baked with Cheddar cheese on top. This is an easy chicken enchiladas recipe that you will love.
By Jeri Reed

Quick and Easy Mexican Chicken

882
An easy entree with Mexican flair! Serve over rice or buttered noodles.
By Karen Taylor

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

91
I came up with this easy casserole idea instead of making homemade Chicken Parmesan. Enjoy!
By morgens_aunt
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com