Chicken Casserole Recipes

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Chicken and rice casseroles are a staple of American cooking. This version uses cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken to give a rich flavor to a quick school-night dinner when getting your back-to-school routine settled.
Broccoli Chicken Divan
Fresh broccoli and chicken bake in a savory sauce topped with a crunchy, cheesy topping for a casserole they'll love.
Chef John's Chicken a la King
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
Easy Creamy Chicken Casserole
This is my mother's recipe and a family favorite. It's one of our comfort foods and regular easy recipes to make through a busy week. Can easily be prepared in advance, then popped in the oven for a nice hot meal. If making for the first time, add half of the sour cream and taste first. Add more if desired, tasting as you go, to reach desired flavor. Serve over cooked white rice.
Puerto Rican Arroz con Pollo
This Puerto Rican rice with chicken recipe is a classic island-cuisine dish filled with the savory flavors of ham, pork, capers, olives, and tomatoes.
Quick Bruschetta Chicken Bake
A simple yet creative chicken meal mimics the popular Italian appetizer 'bruschetta' for a delicious entree reminiscent of romantic Italian evenings.
Aunt Jewel's Chicken Dressing Casserole
True Southern chicken and dressing recipe. Handed down from my great-great-aunt. Easy and delicious.
Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
Exotic Chicken and Rice Casserole
Have you ever been eating chicken and rice and thought to yourself, "This is good, but I wish this was more exotic?" If so, you'll love this. This was inspired by many different recipes from many different places--which is why I chose this recipe name. Sprinkle this with red pepper flakes, if desired.
Chicken and Chinese Noodles Casserole
This was one of our go-to recipes growing up. A home favorite!
Chicken Alfredo Casserole
A nice play on chicken Alfredo, easy to make and yummy to eat. My entire family enjoys it, even my 1-year-old!
Keto Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Following the keto diet, this casserole is cheesy, creamy, and easy to prepare. Any cheese can be used and any cut of chicken. I prefer chicken thighs because I find them more flavorful. The choice is yours.