Winter Recipes

About once a week I like to clean out my fridge and cook up some dish with whatever is lurking in the vegetable bin. This soup is an example of a happy and delicious combination of flavors. I know it's a lot of ingredients, but it's well worth the effort. You may wish to serve this soup the next day as it improve in taste with time.
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
This simple, time-saving recipe lets you prepare winter root vegetables in advance for Thanksgiving dinner. Parboil parsnips, rutabaga, and carrots, freeze or refrigerate them until needed, then toss them with vegetable oil, salt, pepper, and dried basil before roasting them to bring out their natural sweetness.
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to burst (or bang) while cooking, due to rusk (dried bread) being added to the meat. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Try to use a good quality sausage or perhaps even a bratwurst. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.