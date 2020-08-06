Winter Recipes

Comforting soups, roasted root vegetables, long-braised roasts - browse 1770+ recipes that are perfect for your winter menus.

Staff Picks

Winter White Soup

14
About once a week I like to clean out my fridge and cook up some dish with whatever is lurking in the vegetable bin. This soup is an example of a happy and delicious combination of flavors. I know it's a lot of ingredients, but it's well worth the effort. You may wish to serve this soup the next day as it improve in taste with time.
By simone stevin

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

546
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
By Gail Cobile

Ultimate Comfort Food

16
This is the best recipe for chicken and dumplings that I've ever found. It's the ultimate comfort food.
By karela

Vanilla Winter White Russian

8
Yummy dessert drink that is a delicious treat in all four seasons!
By HEDDY66

Restaurant-Style Zuppa Toscana

703
Creamy sausage and potato soup. This recipe is very similar to the one served in a well known restaurant.
By Nancy

Herbed Pomegranate Salsa

27
A delightfully different salsa for the true salsa lover, this bittersweet salsa is often found in Mexican cuisine as well as Persian.
By DRAGONSBANE

Roasted Winter Root Vegetables

36
This simple, time-saving recipe lets you prepare winter root vegetables in advance for Thanksgiving dinner. Parboil parsnips, rutabaga, and carrots, freeze or refrigerate them until needed, then toss them with vegetable oil, salt, pepper, and dried basil before roasting them to bring out their natural sweetness.
By rupps
Sponsored By MyPlate

Cozy Mulled Wine

24
Feel all warm and fuzzy this season with this satisfying treat! Quick and easy too! Ladle into glass or mug, trying not to get the seasonings in it, and drink up!
By brittmichelle

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12679
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
By Robbie Rice

Salmon Patties I

752
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

218
I love cheese so I experimented and found that this is the greatest meat pie I have ever eaten! This pie makes good use of any chicken or turkey leftovers. It normally serves about 6 people.
By Chris

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Low-Effort Winter Dinners for Nights It's Almost Too Blah to Cook
15 Cozy Recipes to Make on a Snow Day
Make the most of your next snow day with one of these comforting and delicious recipes.
30 Hearty Winter Soups to Warm You Up After a Day Outside
Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup
2046
Southern Fried Cabbage
679
Potato Pancakes I
259
Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup
454

My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.

More Winter Recipes

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12679
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
By Robbie Rice

Salmon Patties I

752
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

218
I love cheese so I experimented and found that this is the greatest meat pie I have ever eaten! This pie makes good use of any chicken or turkey leftovers. It normally serves about 6 people.
By Chris

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

2046
A package of onion soup mix flavors the tomato broth in which six different vegetables are combined with shredded cabbage in this fat free, low-calorie soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Southern Fried Cabbage

679
This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Potato Pancakes I

259
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

454
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
By Patti

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

1416
Cabbage leaves filled with ground beef and rice are simmered in tomato soup for this Polish-inspired favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Butternut Squash Soup

2423
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird

Split Pea Soup

1318
This is a hearty split pea soup has a flavorful ham bone cooked with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a pinch of marjoram.
By bluebayou

Greek Baklava

2301
Baklava uses phyllo dough stacked with honey and nuts to make a sweet Greek dessert that everyone will love.
By NEONWILLIE

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

9751
An easy crock pot chicken and dumplings recipe packed with creamy chicken and soft biscuit dumplings for a filling, comforting meal.
By Allrecipes Member

20 Low-Effort Winter Dinners for Nights It's Almost Too Blah to Cook

By Lauren Helmer

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

2127
This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.
By Chef John

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

389
Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT

Cabbage Roll Casserole

1856
This casserole combines chopped cabbage with ground beef, tomato sauce, and rice. Preparation is much simpler than for standard stuffed cabbage rolls.
By BUCHKO

True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

167
Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to burst (or bang) while cooking, due to rusk (dried bread) being added to the meat. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Try to use a good quality sausage or perhaps even a bratwurst. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.
By wsf

French Spring Soup

307
I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.
By PAPERGODDESS

Classic Goulash

2077
This stove top version of classic American beef goulash makes an easy one-pot meal for the whole family.
By pathunt

Baked Corned Beef and Cabbage

260
This recipe takes time but you won't be disappointed. Give yourself a little luck o' the Irish with this Americanized version of an Irish feast. Serve with butter and Irish soda bread.
By Cindy

Fabulous Fried Cabbage

365
A favorite old Irish family recipe for fried cabbage and it's so easy.
By cook-it-up-axel

Quick and Easy Pancit

460
Stir-fried rice noodles with chicken, cabbage and carrots. It will remind you of Island Fiestas!
By Heather Maurer

Peanut Butter Pie

413
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com