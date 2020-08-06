Fall Recipes

Staff Picks Chef John's Pumpkin Pancakes
This basic pancake recipe turns into a delicious holiday breakfast simply by adding pumpkin and some fall spices!
Persimmon Bread II
This quick bread has a mild persimmon flavor with a hint of nutmeg. Chopped walnuts add crunch.
By Allrecipes Member Short Ribs Braised with Mushrooms and Tomatoes
The short ribs are slowly braised with easy-to-find dried porcini mushrooms (for real, ask someone at the fancy grocery store and they'll find them for you!) until they turn into a triumph of fork-tender goodness. I love these short ribs over mashed potatoes, but the rich tomato and mushroom gravy is fantastic over soft polenta as well. I really hope you give this cool weather wonder a try.
Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
Apple Crisp II
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester Brasato al Barolo - Braised Chuck Roast in Red Wine
Chuck roast is marinated overnight then braised in hearty red wine for hours to render a flavorful and succulent meat. This is a traditional dish from Northern Italy typically served on Sundays. Serve with creamy polenta or mashed potatoes. Don't forget to buy two bottles of the wine so you can enjoy one with the meal!
Easy Chicken Marsala
Chicken breasts are sauteed, then braised in Marsala wine and cream with mushrooms and green onion. Chicken Marsala simplified!
By sal Chicken Pot Pie IX
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA Sarah's Applesauce
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake on a glass dish Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
By Diane Kester Watergate Salad
Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member Fondant Potatoes
Try Chef John's classic and surprisingly easy technique to give russet potatoes a unique, creamy inside texture and a crunchy brown crust.
Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
Quick Yeast Rolls
Preparing the batter for these dinner rolls made with egg and shortening is quick, but allow time for the dough to rise twice.
Classic Meatloaf
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
Best Ever Banana Bread
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Simple Beef Pot Roast
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.
Three Bean Salad
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32 Eggplant Parmesan II
Eggplant slices are dipped in egg and bread crumbs and then baked, instead of fried. The slices are layered with spaghetti sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
German Apple Cake I
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX Healthy Coconut Oatmeal
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
By BMARYGREEN Easy Fried Eggplant
An easy and quick way to prepare eggplant, and tasty too! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!
By WALLEN Beef Stew VI
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
Buttermilk Pie
A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
