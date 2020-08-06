Fall Recipes

Warm up on a crisp autumn day with soups, pot pies, roasts, and casseroles. Don't forget dessert, pumpkin treats, apple crisps, just a few of the 2,000+ recipes!

Staff Picks

Chef John's Pumpkin Pancakes

325
This basic pancake recipe turns into a delicious holiday breakfast simply by adding pumpkin and some fall spices!
By Chef John

Roasted Acorn Squash Salad

28
This is a great hearty and flavorful salad!
By Sabrina Sperry

Persimmon Bread II

163
This quick bread has a mild persimmon flavor with a hint of nutmeg. Chopped walnuts add crunch.
By Allrecipes Member

Short Ribs Braised with Mushrooms and Tomatoes

57
The short ribs are slowly braised with easy-to-find dried porcini mushrooms (for real, ask someone at the fancy grocery store and they'll find them for you!) until they turn into a triumph of fork-tender goodness. I love these short ribs over mashed potatoes, but the rich tomato and mushroom gravy is fantastic over soft polenta as well. I really hope you give this cool weather wonder a try.
By Chef John

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4272
These roasted Brussels sprouts come out perfectly every time.
By JAQATAC

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

762
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Apple Crisp II

7818
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Brasato al Barolo - Braised Chuck Roast in Red Wine

3
Chuck roast is marinated overnight then braised in hearty red wine for hours to render a flavorful and succulent meat. This is a traditional dish from Northern Italy typically served on Sundays. Serve with creamy polenta or mashed potatoes. Don't forget to buy two bottles of the wine so you can enjoy one with the meal!
By Buckwheat Queen

Easy Chicken Marsala

207
Chicken breasts are sauteed, then braised in Marsala wine and cream with mushrooms and green onion. Chicken Marsala simplified!
By sal

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12678
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
By Robbie Rice

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11966
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Sarah's Applesauce

3132
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT
Butternut Squash Soup
2423
Watergate Salad
383
Fondant Potatoes
247
Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake
537

It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.

More Fall Recipes

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9967
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick Yeast Rolls

1664
Preparing the batter for these dinner rolls made with egg and shortening is quick, but allow time for the dough to rise twice.
By DCASH30526

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

3485
Restaurant-style buffalo chicken wings can be prepared in the comforts of your own home with a few simple ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member

Classic Meatloaf

550
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
By Chef John

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

1563
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.

Simple Beef Pot Roast

630
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Eggplant Parmesan II

3700
Eggplant slices are dipped in egg and bread crumbs and then baked, instead of fried. The slices are layered with spaghetti sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
By Dolores Gentner-Ryan

German Apple Cake I

1534
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Apple Crumble Pie

1128
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX

Healthy Coconut Oatmeal

104
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
By BMARYGREEN

Easy Fried Eggplant

312
An easy and quick way to prepare eggplant, and tasty too! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!
By WALLEN

Beef Stew VI

3616
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
By Paula Antoniou

Buttermilk Pie

456
A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
By Tracy Mulder
