Summer Recipes

Fresh salads, fruit desserts, everything off the grill, and frosty cold drinks. Get the recipes that make summer shine.

Community Picks

Summer Corn Salad

365
This fresh and flavorful salad features buttery yellow corn tossed with chunks of tomato and onion with a fresh basil vinaigrette.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

305
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Mediterranean Summer Tomatoes

62
This is a very simple and yummy side dish. I learned in while living in France from an old Mediterranean lady. This is always a hit!
By Scarlett

Strawberry-Melon Summer Salad

29
This salad is perfect for summer BBQs. The fruit makes it tasty.
By Drizzler

30 No-Cook Summer Meals to Chill Out a Heat Wave

If you can't stand the heat, why make it hotter by cooking? Try these recipes for easy no-cook summer meals instead. 
By Vanessa Greaves

Mid-Summer Italian Bread Salad

207
Everything in this salad is fresh, except the bread! Prepare this salad by using a loaf of artisan bread or rosemary bread that is a touch stale. If your bread is too fresh, toast it until it is about half as dried and crunchy as a crouton.
By Allrecipes Member

Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob

231
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
By Allrecipes Member

30 Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

We've created the best summer menus that you won't get tired of making. So these dinner, side, and dessert recipes will be on your rotation all season long. 
By Bailey Fink

Green Gazpacho

52
A cold, no-cook soup packed with fresh vegetables!
By MrsFisher0729

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

1144
This recipe works great with other cobbler fruit and is an excellent light dessert that isn't too sweet! Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By Jen

Amelia's Tuna Macaroni Salad

160
This macaroni salad will remind you of Grandma's. I love this when the weather is warm. One of the basic comfort foods!
By Peach822

Mom's Zucchini Bread

10906
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's 7 Laws of Grilling
Get Chef John's beer-in-hand grilling tips, plus five of his favorite recipes.
15 Ridiculously Quick and Easy Summer Dinners
Summer time and the living is easy — and so it should be. Here are simple supper recipes that can be whipped up in about 15 minutes.
Best Lemonade Ever
2952
Fresh Peach Trifle
29
Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula
68
Jersey Fresh Tomato Soup
275
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
3193

Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More Summer Recipes

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14553
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Mom's Cucumber Salad

491
This is the recipe that my mom made when I was small. It is still one of my favorites. Some friends add a little green onion to the recipe. My kids and I just aren't raw onion fans. Enjoy!
By LISAPAV

Balsamic Bruschetta

1151
An easy recipe for homemade bruschetta, the classic Italian appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

559
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Garlic Chicken Fried Brown Rice

249
Leftover brown rice is reborn in this chicken fried rice with peppers and onions. Black pepper, paprika, or dried parsley may be used to season after this is cooked.
By JOYCE

Broccoli Salad

1513
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

Microwave Corn on the Cob

534
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1261
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

749
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Garlic Butter

1078
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Squash Casserole

2411
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3961
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Strawberry Pie

1276
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Sangria! Sangria!

1763
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection!
By HJACOBY

Grilled Chicken Marinade

245
An easy to prep marinade for succulent grilled chicken every time!
By Jennifer

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

394
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

617
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Chef John's Best Side Dishes for Grilling Season

The cookout isn't complete without Chef John's best side dish recipes.
By Carl Hanson

Cheddar and Macaroni Salad

150
This yummy macaroni salad is made with Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and peas.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

996
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Corn Dogs

924
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

927
Angel food pieces are topped with sweetened cream cheese, whipped topping and strawberries in glaze in this chilled, layered dessert.
By TABKAT

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2803
Quick, no-bake, 7-layer taco dip that has all the classic Mexican flavors.
By SUE CASE
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com