Summer Recipes

Summer Corn Salad
This fresh and flavorful salad features buttery yellow corn tossed with chunks of tomato and onion with a fresh basil vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
Mediterranean Summer Tomatoes
This is a very simple and yummy side dish. I learned in while living in France from an old Mediterranean lady. This is always a hit!
Mid-Summer Italian Bread Salad
Everything in this salad is fresh, except the bread! Prepare this salad by using a loaf of artisan bread or rosemary bread that is a touch stale. If your bread is too fresh, toast it until it is about half as dried and crunchy as a crouton.
Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler
This recipe works great with other cobbler fruit and is an excellent light dessert that isn't too sweet! Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Amelia's Tuna Macaroni Salad
This macaroni salad will remind you of Grandma's. I love this when the weather is warm. One of the basic comfort foods!
Mom's Zucchini Bread
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.