Tomato Pasta Sauce Recipes

Every tomato-based pasta sauce recipe you could want, from Bolognaise to marinara!

Staff Picks

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

This is a recipe I got from my mother years ago -- it's great.
By Jeremy

Best Marinara Sauce Yet

2139
This is a very easy homemade red sauce, and the only one my 5 year old daughter will eat! Serve with your favorite pasta.
By Jackie M.

Nana's Slow Cooked Meaty Tomato Sauce

80
Although my grandma was Danish, she was famous for her slow-cooked Italian tomato sauce. It cooks a long time, but is well worth the wait.
By Lora

Very Special Spaghetti Sauce

108
This is very meaty and not near as acid as most sauces. It's really worth the time. It makes a very large batch, so I often freeze half.
By TUCKER

Restaurant Style Spaghetti Sauce

41
A delicious spaghetti sauce with red wine, Italian sausage, garlic and onions. The best I have ever had -- easy and delicious! Use a large, flat-bottomed saucepan so that the flavors can mingle.
By az_starshine

Frank's Famous Spaghetti Sauce

160
Years of experimenting with many recipes has yielded this recipe that is thick and meaty, yet easy and quick to prepare.
By Frank Buettner

Chunky Marinara Sauce

179
You'll love this Marinara sauce! This is great with fried eggplant or meatballs. I'm sure you could add ground meat if you wanted to make a meat sauce.
By CALEIGHSMOM

How to Make Homemade Tomato Sauce

Tomato sauce you make from scratch is homey and delicious — and so surprisingly easy! 
By Jennifer Anderson

Tomato-Cream Sauce for Pasta

1712
Creamy red sauce seasoned Italian style with garlic, basil and oregano.
By Kimber

Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

192
A delicious sauce made with fresh tomatoes and fresh basil. A late summer delight!
By MINDIM

Arrabbiata Sauce

469
Spicy and delicious. Ideal on penne pasta.
By Ellen

Marinara with White Wine

3
This is a rich marinara with white wine and anchovies. It's rather soupy, so simmer it as long as it takes to reach your desired consistency.
By Buffy Sullivan
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Homemade Tomato Sauce
328
"Great recipe. Easy to follow for a first-timer like myself." – Morningloria
Sugo Rosso (Red Sauce)
44
"The only thing I would do differently is to add one or two more tomatoes because it was so good and gone too fast!" – jenwilhar
Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta
705
12 Ways to Use a Jar of Pasta Sauce for Dinner (That Aren't Just Spaghetti)
8 Versions of Tomato Sauce All Home Cooks Should Know
Turn Sunday Tomato Sauce into a Week's Worth of Diverse Dinners
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
1268

Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.

More Tomato Pasta Sauce Recipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

1268
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
By Hank's Mom

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3619
Big, tasty beef meatballs are simmered in an easy Italian tomato sauce in this easy recipe.
By Jeremy

Tomato-Cream Sauce for Pasta

1712
Creamy red sauce seasoned Italian style with garlic, basil and oregano.
By Kimber

World's Best Pasta Sauce!

1028
This meaty tomato sauce is great on your favorite pasta dish!
By John Chandler

Easy Pizza Sauce I

564
Tomato paste, olive oil, garlic and dried spices including oregano, basil and rosemary steep for hours to let the rich flavors blossom in this interesting, uncooked pizzeria-style sauce.
By Jeremy

Easy Pizza Sauce III

1076
Quick and easy pizza sauce. No cooking and quick to make.
By Brent

Easy Vodka Sauce

751
This is a great and simple sauce to make. Tastes delicious over any pasta! I especially love it with lobster ravioli
By MARRIED

Best Marinara Sauce Yet

2139
This is a very easy homemade red sauce, and the only one my 5 year old daughter will eat! Serve with your favorite pasta.
By Jackie M.

Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

110
The simplicity of this spaghetti sauce emphasizes the flavor of fresh tomatoes, which are simmered for 1 hour in this easy weeknight recipe.
By Susan Bryan Willingham

Exquisite Pizza Sauce

2861
This sauce is wonderfully flavorful and is worth adding in the numerous ingredients.
By Angie Gorkoff

Arrabbiata Sauce

469
Spicy and delicious. Ideal on penne pasta.
By Ellen

Italian Sunday Sauce

1
Full of rich, sweet tomato flavor, subtle herbs, and savory, tender meat, this sauce simmers on your stovetop most of the day, filling your kitchen with amazing aromas.
By NicoleMcmom

Sugo di Pomodoro (Authentic Italian Tomato Sauce)

18
This is a basic recipe for authentic Italian tomato sauce flavored with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and basil. Toss with your favorite pasta or use for pizza, gnocchi and more.
By SilviaG

Easy Pizza Sauce II

199
My three picky eaters have no complaints about the pizza sauce, and it takes about a minute to make!
By MELHARVEY

Pasta Sauce with Italian Sausage

152
A flavorful homemade recipe for those who are tired of sweet pasta sauces. Serve over your favorite pasta with a tossed green salad and crusty garlic bread.
By CRAIG

Homemade Tomato Sauce I

328
Fresh and delicious.
By MOLSON7

Homemade Pizza Sauce from Scratch

45
I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.
By ObsessedWithPizza

Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

192
A delicious sauce made with fresh tomatoes and fresh basil. A late summer delight!
By MINDIM

Chef John's Tomato Sauce

264
This is one of my most requested food wishes, my all-purpose basic tomato sauce. Whenever I make a meat sauce, this is my base. You can only stir this with a wooden spoon, otherwise it's bad luck.
By Chef John

Tasty Spaghetti Sauce

101
A quick and tasty spaghetti sauce. I make it for my family all the time, and they love it. Spoon sauce generously over spaghetti noodles. Best served with generous portions of garlic toast.
By CHIZI

Pizza Cupcakes

They're portable, sort of like a mini pizza, except shaped like a cupcake. They're a great savory snack and a great addition to a game day buffet. Feel free to customize to your family's tastes with additions like ham, sausage, bell peppers, salami, mushrooms, olives, jalapenos, etc. I recommend not omitting the tomato, that really adds something special.
By lutzflcat

Homemade Italian Red Sauce

27
You will love my Italian-style sauce. You can add meatballs to this sauce; it comes out really good.
By Ignazia Vella

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce

70
Homemade Italian spaghetti sauce from an Italian family. The longer you cook it the better it tastes.
By Cathy

Fresh Tomato Marinara Sauce

390
A rich, flavorful sauce that is healthy. Great for use in pasta, lasagna, and other casseroles. My favorite way to eat it is to pour over raw zucchini 'pasta' for an extra-fresh and tasty meal that's very healthy, too! A great recipe for using up extra-ripe tomatoes from your garden. Double the batch and freeze half; it freezes well.
By KerriWarmus
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com