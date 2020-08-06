Staff Picks
Best Marinara Sauce Yet
This is a very easy homemade red sauce, and the only one my 5 year old daughter will eat! Serve with your favorite pasta.
Very Special Spaghetti Sauce
This is very meaty and not near as acid as most sauces. It's really worth the time. It makes a very large batch, so I often freeze half.
Restaurant Style Spaghetti Sauce
A delicious spaghetti sauce with red wine, Italian sausage, garlic and onions. The best I have ever had -- easy and delicious! Use a large, flat-bottomed saucepan so that the flavors can mingle.
Frank's Famous Spaghetti Sauce
Years of experimenting with many recipes has yielded this recipe that is thick and meaty, yet easy and quick to prepare.
Chunky Marinara Sauce
You'll love this Marinara sauce! This is great with fried eggplant or meatballs. I'm sure you could add ground meat if you wanted to make a meat sauce.
Marinara with White Wine
This is a rich marinara with white wine and anchovies. It's rather soupy, so simmer it as long as it takes to reach your desired consistency.
Inspiration and Ideas Homemade Tomato Sauce
"Great recipe. Easy to follow for a first-timer like myself." – Morningloria
Sugo Rosso (Red Sauce)
"The only thing I would do differently is to add one or two more tomatoes because it was so good and gone too fast!" – jenwilhar
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
More Tomato Pasta Sauce Recipes Easy Pizza Sauce I
Tomato paste, olive oil, garlic and dried spices including oregano, basil and rosemary steep for hours to let the rich flavors blossom in this interesting, uncooked pizzeria-style sauce.
Easy Vodka Sauce
This is a great and simple sauce to make. Tastes delicious over any pasta! I especially love it with lobster ravioli
Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes
The simplicity of this spaghetti sauce emphasizes the flavor of fresh tomatoes, which are simmered for 1 hour in this easy weeknight recipe.
Exquisite Pizza Sauce
This sauce is wonderfully flavorful and is worth adding in the numerous ingredients.
Italian Sunday Sauce
Full of rich, sweet tomato flavor, subtle herbs, and savory, tender meat, this sauce simmers on your stovetop most of the day, filling your kitchen with amazing aromas.
Easy Pizza Sauce II
My three picky eaters have no complaints about the pizza sauce, and it takes about a minute to make!
Pasta Sauce with Italian Sausage
A flavorful homemade recipe for those who are tired of sweet pasta sauces. Serve over your favorite pasta with a tossed green salad and crusty garlic bread.
Homemade Pizza Sauce from Scratch
I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.
Chef John's Tomato Sauce
This is one of my most requested food wishes, my all-purpose basic tomato sauce. Whenever I make a meat sauce, this is my base. You can only stir this with a wooden spoon, otherwise it's bad luck.
Tasty Spaghetti Sauce
A quick and tasty spaghetti sauce. I make it for my family all the time, and they love it. Spoon sauce generously over spaghetti noodles. Best served with generous portions of garlic toast.
Pizza Cupcakes
They're portable, sort of like a mini pizza, except shaped like a cupcake. They're a great savory snack and a great addition to a game day buffet. Feel free to customize to your family's tastes with additions like ham, sausage, bell peppers, salami, mushrooms, olives, jalapenos, etc. I recommend not omitting the tomato, that really adds something special.
Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
Homemade Italian spaghetti sauce from an Italian family. The longer you cook it the better it tastes.
Fresh Tomato Marinara Sauce
A rich, flavorful sauce that is healthy. Great for use in pasta, lasagna, and other casseroles. My favorite way to eat it is to pour over raw zucchini 'pasta' for an extra-fresh and tasty meal that's very healthy, too! A great recipe for using up extra-ripe tomatoes from your garden. Double the batch and freeze half; it freezes well.
