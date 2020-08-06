Ziti Recipes

How do you make your baked ziti? Here are lots of baked ziti recipes and ideas for making this family favorite.

Staff Picks

Baked Ziti I

8557
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheater Baked Ziti

58
Baked ziti without the ricotta cheese. I made this one night out of what I had available, and the family thought it was fantastic!
By Chevy Brodersen

Baked Ziti Casserole

54
Great ziti dish for any lover of pasta. Easy to make and 'wows' the crowd.
By skentals

Eggplant-Ziti Parmesan

31
I come from a big Italian family, my mom made this all the time. Very delicious and very hardy. A great anytime meal. The secret to good eggplant is to peel and drain it, so it's not soggy. Serve with crusty italian bread, and a tossed salad, and you have a hearty meal. It seems like a lot of work but it's not. I hope you enjoy your meal.
By MOMMULL1214

Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce

33
For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.
By Risa G

Ziti Chicken and Broccoli

168
'Ziti' is a slender, tubular pasta, good with hearty sauces as in this dish: Chicken ziti and broccoli in a cream sauce. Hot Ziti in the City!
By Lisa Romanello

Baked Ziti IV

1238
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN

Inside-Out Manicotti

79
Here's a quick way to have the wonderful flavor of manicotti without all the work of stuffing the tubes. Use a smaller pasta, and cover it with sauce and cheese.
By Behr

Pastitsio II

159
Makes a lot and is just incredible. Everyone loves this dish and it is worth the effort.
By ALKHATIB

Nicole's Best Baked Ziti

3
Budget-friendly baked ziti with sausage is a hearty and flavorful meal.
By NicoleMcmom

Meatball Pasta Bake

2
This easy-to-make baked meatball pasta bake is better than lasagna!
By Karla Harmer

Baked Ziti II

1173
Creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, egg, and marinara combine to make a rich and filling sauce for cooked ziti. Top with Parmesan and bake for a delicious, classic Italian casserole.
By BUCHKO
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The Best Baked Ziti
5
I am half Italian, was raised eating the finest Italian-American cuisine, and have filmed almost 2000 recipe videos, so when you consider all of those facts, it seems incredible that I have never posted a video for baked ziti. Hopefully I make up for that long wait by posting what I think is the best version of it.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
987
This is quite possibly the one thing that I am constantly asked to make. This is a ziti with a lot of flavor.
Chicken Fajita Pasta Bake
196
Baked Pasta
177

My children request this recipe often!

More Ziti Recipes

Baked Ziti I

8557
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Nicole's Best Baked Ziti

3
Budget-friendly baked ziti with sausage is a hearty and flavorful meal.
By NicoleMcmom

Meatball Pasta Bake

2
This easy-to-make baked meatball pasta bake is better than lasagna!
By Karla Harmer

Baked Ziti II

1173
Creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, egg, and marinara combine to make a rich and filling sauce for cooked ziti. Top with Parmesan and bake for a delicious, classic Italian casserole.
By BUCHKO

The Best Baked Ziti

5
I am half Italian, was raised eating the finest Italian-American cuisine, and have filmed almost 2000 recipe videos, so when you consider all of those facts, it seems incredible that I have never posted a video for baked ziti. Hopefully I make up for that long wait by posting what I think is the best version of it.
By Chef John

Baked Ziti with Sausage

987
This is quite possibly the one thing that I am constantly asked to make. This is a ziti with a lot of flavor.
By Ashley

Chicken Fajita Pasta Bake

196
I created this with ingredients I had in the pantry, and it turned into a family favorite!
By Sharon M

Baked Pasta

177
My children request this recipe often!
By Lisa Stinger

Baked Ziti IV

1238
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN

Baked Ziti III

1329
A delicious side or main dish with beef, basil and lots of cheese. You can substitute the beef for Italian sausage or add a combination. Serve with crusty warm bread and a green salad, if desired.
By VERDIEIIIS

Creamy Baked Ziti

115
Ziti pasta bakes with layers of creamy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese in an easy and comforting dish that's ready in less than an hour.
By Kraft
Sponsored By Kraft Naturals Shredded Cheese

Carol's Baked Ziti Casserole

114
Packed with cheese, sauce, and pasta, this baked casserole is as comforting as it is filling.
By Carol A
Sponsored By MyPlate

Baked Ziti Casserole

54
Great ziti dish for any lover of pasta. Easy to make and 'wows' the crowd.
By skentals

Best Ziti Ever

473
Ziti is layered with sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce, then baked until bubbling.
By Dawn

Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce

33
For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.
By Risa G

Delicious Meatless Baked Ziti

1
Fresh mushrooms, spinach, and 3 types of cheese make this easy meatless baked ziti an instant crowd pleaser.
By trinityman

Best Ziti Ever with Sausage

51
Ziti is layered with sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce, then baked until bubbling.
By Dawn

Pastitsio II

159
Makes a lot and is just incredible. Everyone loves this dish and it is worth the effort.
By ALKHATIB

Super Cheesy Baked Ziti

The best baked ziti recipe for those who like it very cheesy and flavorful!
By Baby Bunny

Healthier Baked Ziti I

50
I love pasta but it is not always the healthiest thing to have for dinner. To make this one a little less guilty, I use turkey and add a carrot to the sauce. So tasty!
By MakeItHealthy

Meaty Baked Ziti

This baked ziti recipe takes a little time to make, but it's worth it in the end! This meat sauce is way better than a jar sauce, and I use it for other Italian recipes as well. You can also make the sauce ahead of time and store it in the fridge for a few days until you are ready to eat it.
By Bridget

Slow Cooker Baked Ziti

28
Great comfort food. For a healthier dish use ground turkey, skim-milk mozzarella, low-fat or skim-milk ricotta, and whole wheat pasta.
By Stevo

Pasta with Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

202
Fast, easy and something a little different.
By MOLSON7

Meatless Baked Ziti

This meatless baked ziti can feed a lot of people, and is cheap and easy to make ... wonderful comfort food for the fall and winter.
By Meganginna
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com