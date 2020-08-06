Ziti Recipes

Staff Picks Baked Ziti I
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member
Cheater Baked Ziti
Baked ziti without the ricotta cheese. I made this one night out of what I had available, and the family thought it was fantastic!
Eggplant-Ziti Parmesan
I come from a big Italian family, my mom made this all the time. Very delicious and very hardy. A great anytime meal. The secret to good eggplant is to peel and drain it, so it's not soggy. Serve with crusty italian bread, and a tossed salad, and you have a hearty meal. It seems like a lot of work but it's not. I hope you enjoy your meal.
By MOMMULL1214 Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce
For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.
By Risa G Ziti Chicken and Broccoli
'Ziti' is a slender, tubular pasta, good with hearty sauces as in this dish: Chicken ziti and broccoli in a cream sauce. Hot Ziti in the City!
By Lisa Romanello Baked Ziti IV
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN Inside-Out Manicotti
Here's a quick way to have the wonderful flavor of manicotti without all the work of stuffing the tubes. Use a smaller pasta, and cover it with sauce and cheese.
Pastitsio II
Makes a lot and is just incredible. Everyone loves this dish and it is worth the effort.
By ALKHATIB Baked Ziti II
Creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, egg, and marinara combine to make a rich and filling sauce for cooked ziti. Top with Parmesan and bake for a delicious, classic Italian casserole.
Inspiration and Ideas The Best Baked Ziti
I am half Italian, was raised eating the finest Italian-American cuisine, and have filmed almost 2000 recipe videos, so when you consider all of those facts, it seems incredible that I have never posted a video for baked ziti. Hopefully I make up for that long wait by posting what I think is the best version of it.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
This is quite possibly the one thing that I am constantly asked to make. This is a ziti with a lot of flavor.
Baked Pasta Baked Pasta
My children request this recipe often!
More Ziti Recipes Baked Ziti I
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member Baked Ziti II
Creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, egg, and marinara combine to make a rich and filling sauce for cooked ziti. Top with Parmesan and bake for a delicious, classic Italian casserole.
The Best Baked Ziti
I am half Italian, was raised eating the finest Italian-American cuisine, and have filmed almost 2000 recipe videos, so when you consider all of those facts, it seems incredible that I have never posted a video for baked ziti. Hopefully I make up for that long wait by posting what I think is the best version of it.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
This is quite possibly the one thing that I am constantly asked to make. This is a ziti with a lot of flavor.
Baked Pasta
My children request this recipe often!
By Lisa Stinger Baked Ziti IV
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN Baked Ziti III
A delicious side or main dish with beef, basil and lots of cheese. You can substitute the beef for Italian sausage or add a combination. Serve with crusty warm bread and a green salad, if desired.
By VERDIEIIIS
Creamy Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta bakes with layers of creamy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese in an easy and comforting dish that's ready in less than an hour.
Best Ziti Ever
Ziti is layered with sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce, then baked until bubbling.
By Dawn Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce
For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.
By Risa G Pastitsio II
Makes a lot and is just incredible. Everyone loves this dish and it is worth the effort.
By ALKHATIB Healthier Baked Ziti I
I love pasta but it is not always the healthiest thing to have for dinner. To make this one a little less guilty, I use turkey and add a carrot to the sauce. So tasty!
Meaty Baked Ziti
This baked ziti recipe takes a little time to make, but it's worth it in the end! This meat sauce is way better than a jar sauce, and I use it for other Italian recipes as well. You can also make the sauce ahead of time and store it in the fridge for a few days until you are ready to eat it.
Slow Cooker Baked Ziti
Great comfort food. For a healthier dish use ground turkey, skim-milk mozzarella, low-fat or skim-milk ricotta, and whole wheat pasta.
Meatless Baked Ziti
This meatless baked ziti can feed a lot of people, and is cheap and easy to make ... wonderful comfort food for the fall and winter.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections