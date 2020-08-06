Manicotti Recipes

Three Cheese Manicotti
A delicious baked pasta recipe with a blend of three creamy cheeses. I experimented with different ingredients for the cheese filling and found this delicious blend.
Spinach Manicotti with Italian Sausage
Old world-style manicotti dish with a couple of my own touches. Absolutely delicious! The best manicotti recipe out there! I recommend using Bertolli® Italian Sausage, Marinara with Burgundy Wine, or Tomato and Basil sauce flavors.
Make-Ahead Manicotti
I have used this basic principle and adapted it to make stuffed shells and lasagna. If making lasagna, I buy a second, smaller jar of spaghetti sauce. I always feel like I need a bit more. Merry Manicotti!
Crab-Stuffed Manicotti
Manicotti shells stuffed with crab meat and covered with Alfredo sauce make a great meal for family or company.
Easy Manicotti Florentine
This recipe is very quick and easy to prepare. There is no need to pre-cook the noodles. I usually double the recipe and make an extra tray to freeze for an even quicker meal another day.
Chicken Manicotti Alfredo
A very rich Italian pasta dish. Bottled Alfredo sauce can be used to speed preparation, if desired.
Manicotti
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
Spinach Cheese Manicotti
My husband says this dish is restaurant quality. It can be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator overnight. Very filling and great served with a salad and garlic bread.
Manicotti Italian Casserole
Some members of my family call it manicotti, some call it Italian casserole. So I call it Manicotti Italian Casserole. This is one of my all time favorite meals to make, and it's super easy! For gatherings I make the whole recipe, for my family I cut it in half.
Meat Filled Manicotti
This is a tasty and filling dish that can be nicely paired with a green salad if desired.