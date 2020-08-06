Manicotti Recipes

Find recipes for spinach manicotti, cheese or meat-stuffed manicotti--even homemade manicotti shells.

Staff Picks

Three Cheese Manicotti

332
A delicious baked pasta recipe with a blend of three creamy cheeses. I experimented with different ingredients for the cheese filling and found this delicious blend.
By Kelly Shawn Stewart

Spinach Manicotti with Italian Sausage

23
Old world-style manicotti dish with a couple of my own touches. Absolutely delicious! The best manicotti recipe out there! I recommend using Bertolli® Italian Sausage, Marinara with Burgundy Wine, or Tomato and Basil sauce flavors.
By Cherokee Princess

Make-Ahead Manicotti

226
I have used this basic principle and adapted it to make stuffed shells and lasagna. If making lasagna, I buy a second, smaller jar of spaghetti sauce. I always feel like I need a bit more. Merry Manicotti!
By Sandir

Crab-Stuffed Manicotti

92
Manicotti shells stuffed with crab meat and covered with Alfredo sauce make a great meal for family or company.
By Brandee

Manicotti Shells

146
Fill with your favorite filling, fold over sides and bake with sauce and cheese.
By DianeW

Easy Manicotti Florentine

87
This recipe is very quick and easy to prepare. There is no need to pre-cook the noodles. I usually double the recipe and make an extra tray to freeze for an even quicker meal another day.
By Melissa

Emily's Manicotti

59
A very tasty, meaty recipe for manicotti lovers.
By BRCPRES

Chicken Manicotti Alfredo

152
A very rich Italian pasta dish. Bottled Alfredo sauce can be used to speed preparation, if desired.
By Jeff Ellison

Manicotti

765
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.

Spinach Cheese Manicotti

656
My husband says this dish is restaurant quality. It can be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator overnight. Very filling and great served with a salad and garlic bread.
By Ernie

Manicotti Italian Casserole

730
Some members of my family call it manicotti, some call it Italian casserole. So I call it Manicotti Italian Casserole. This is one of my all time favorite meals to make, and it's super easy! For gatherings I make the whole recipe, for my family I cut it in half.
By ERINLOVE65

Meat Filled Manicotti

231
This is a tasty and filling dish that can be nicely paired with a green salad if desired.
By Steph
Inspiration and Ideas

Manicotti
771
"This was my first time making manicotti and I couldn't believe how easy and tasty it was!! Everyone who had it loved it!" –KJERSTIN8
Microwave Mexican Manicotti
12
"I've been making this recipe for years and it's one of my favorites." –Michele R.
Manicotti Shells
149
Three Cheese Manicotti II
527
Manicotti Alla Romana
943

This rich meat, spinach and cheese filled manicotti dish is covered with white and red sauces. I offer this on the catering menu at my catering company and it is the most popular for casual dinner parties. It's a bit of work but well worth the effort.

More Manicotti Recipes

Easy Chicken Stuffed Manicotti

14
Chicken Alfredo, manicotti style.
By Jessica P

Italian Stuffed Pasta Tubes

3
This is a recipe I created after tasting something similar at a local restaurant. The stuffed pasta tubes freeze easily, allowing dinner to be ready faster. I generally make my pasta tubes and spaghetti sauce from scratch, but to shorten preparation time, manicotti tubes and jarred spaghetti sauce will work too.
By thedailygourmet

Lasagna-Stuffed Manicotti Shells

Manicotti shells are stuffed with Italian sausage, beef, and cheese and then breaded and fried to perfect bite-sized snacks! These little fried lasagna bites are cheesy balls infused with all the earthy flavors of fresh rosemary, thyme, and, of course, lots of basil!
By Emi Goya

Shortcut Chicken Manicotti

50
This is a wonderful recipe that uses uncooked manicotti noodles.
By pie223

Manicotti Pancakes II

18
This recipe came from a very old Italian family and it is super!
By Carol

Jo's Manicotti

19
A recipe I put together based on my own personal taste. I buy an extra can of tomato sauce to serve at the table and let my guests add more sauce if they so desire!
By Jo dw
