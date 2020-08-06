Fusilli Recipes

Yummy vegetable pasta salad featuring fresh vegetables and a light dressing. This salad is great served with bar-b-q chicken or burgers and garlic toast. If I'm serving this salad to seniors, I usually par-boil the vegetables in the microwave for 3-4 minutes, just until tender.
This came from a long line of VanVoorst women from rural Illinois. It's a goodie to pass along and works great with leftover ham as well as ham steak! We serve it up with garlic bread and green beans or broccoli. You may also top with Parmesan cheese and Italian bread crumbs to change it up.
This is a Middle Eastern adaptation using any pasta--fusilli, elbow macaroni, penne, shells, etc. It is just as tasty eaten cold or warm, and is a quick fix for a hurry up meal. Sahtain!--to your health!
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
Chickpea fusilli is tossed with marinated vegetables and cheese then dressed in a fresh herb pesto to create a hearty pasta salad to serve at your next potluck. The oils and vinegar in the marinated ingredients helps create a savory dressing. This vegetarian meal can also be served in small quantities for a fun appetizer at your next get-together.
Rotini pasta tossed with chicken, bell pepper and a creamy herb sauce--all prepared on the stovetop! Very quick and easy recipe. You can improvise and adapt to your family's tastes, and serve it for any occasion.
Even if you don't have a lot of time to spend getting dinner together, you can still charm your family with this clever meal idea. In less time than it takes the fusilli to cook, you can conjure up a spicy Alfredo sauce with blackened Smoked Sausage. When the pasta is done, just toss with the sauce. It's pure magic.
Short on time? Five ingredients and four steps make this dish easy and delicious. Increase the nutritional value and make this an all-in-one dish by adding fresh seasonal vegetables (such as broccoli, squash or bell peppers) to the pasta as it cooks.
Lindsay® Black Olives or Lindsay® Green Ripe Olives - or even a mixture of both - are tossed into this Pasta Rustica, bringing together the flavors of sweet bell pepper, mellow olive oil, and spicy pepper flakes. Finish with Parmesan cheese, and enjoy!