Fusilli Recipes

Looking for a few silly puns, and some great fusilli recipes? Browse  recipes for 60+ warm fusilli dishes, pasta salads, and pasta casseroles.

Staff Picks

Fusilli with Rapini (Broccoli Rabe), Garlic, and Tomato Wine Sauce

16
Delicious in the spring, cut rapini before it flowers for tender greenery. Absolutely delicious and very easily adaptable for whatever's growing in your garden.
By sophie

Easy Fusilli with Tomato Pesto Sauce

41
Spiral pasta tossed with a super easy tomato sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and garnished with fresh basil. A lovely, simple dish. This is so easy and really yummy!
By LYNN DOIRON

Salami Lover's Italian Pasta Salad

42
This Italian pasta salad is great to make for lunches or as a dinner on a summer night.
By Deanna

Garlic Sausage and Pasta in a Bechamel Sauce

7
This is a classic Italian dish made easy and filling with the addition of precooked sausage. Fresh nutmeg makes a big difference in the recipe. If you get the chance, try it with fresh!
By Manda

Rainbow Rotini Salad

50
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
By Sue H.

Pasta Casserole

59
A pasta casserole made with red sauce, ground beef, onions, bell pepper, pepperoni, and cheese.
By Macy

Chicken Pesto a la Lisa

195
The true family-loved pasta dinner--fast and furious with flavor.
By Lisa Jolley

Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

29
Fusilli pasta is fancied up with delicious pieces of smoked salmon and cucumber, which can be made in no time! I like to spice mine up with a dash of cayenne pepper.
By kate

Mediterranean Pasta with Greens

54
A delicious blend of greens, olives, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with pasta. Delicious and satisfying.
By Lia Soscia

Mac and Cheese Henwood Style

113
This is a recipe my family has been using for a long time. Not sure where it originated from, but we definitely enjoy every bite!
By tigershoes

Chicken Club Pasta Salad

329
Chicken club sandwich-style pasta! Substitute Monterey Jack cheese for the Muenster, if desired.
By Lane J

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

255
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken and Pasta Casserole with Mixed Veggies
339
"Amazing. Creamy, tasty, and great recipe for using things on hand." – nm08
Inside Out Ravioli I
116
"The whole family really enjoyed this meal. Simple, delicious, and looking forward to having this again in the future." – Sidney Noble
American-Italian Pasta Salad
212
VanVoorst Ham Casserole
Chef John's Antipasto Pasta Salad

More Fusilli Recipes

Chicken and Pasta Casserole with Mixed Vegetables

339
I dreamt up this recipe on my way home from work one night to use the ingredients I had on hand. It's a great comfort food for chilly winter evenings!
By JENTOP

Pasta Salad I

49
Yummy vegetable pasta salad featuring fresh vegetables and a light dressing. This salad is great served with bar-b-q chicken or burgers and garlic toast. If I'm serving this salad to seniors, I usually par-boil the vegetables in the microwave for 3-4 minutes, just until tender.
By SKEHLER

Tomato Basil Pasta

233
This recipe is a simple, flavorful dish served at room temperature. Fantastic! This dish will refrigerate well and is just as yummy the next day for lunch as a cold pasta salad!
By ANGELA DAWN
VanVoorst Ham Casserole

44
This came from a long line of VanVoorst women from rural Illinois. It's a goodie to pass along and works great with leftover ham as well as ham steak! We serve it up with garlic bread and green beans or broccoli. You may also top with Parmesan cheese and Italian bread crumbs to change it up.

Chicken Cacciatore Pasta

8
A yummy marinara pasta packed with veggies that kids will love.
By ChefBillT

Easy Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker

4
I make my beef stroganoff in the slow cooker with cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese with garlic and herbs. Serve over noodles to your liking.
By heidigrl43434

Poppy Seed Chicken Pasta Salad

54
My boyfriend is not a fan of pasta salads and he couldn't get enough of it! You can omit the pasta and place salad on sandwich roll or bread for a yummy chicken salad sandwich.
By lee jean

Pasta with Yogurt Sauce

71
This is a Middle Eastern adaptation using any pasta--fusilli, elbow macaroni, penne, shells, etc. It is just as tasty eaten cold or warm, and is a quick fix for a hurry up meal. Sahtain!--to your health!
By ALMA-LOU

Rainbow Pasta Salad I

184
A terrific Italian-flavored pasta salad with broccoli, pepperoni and cheese.
By CESTIE

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

23
One of my favorite dishes that my mother used to make. Simple to make and always a hit among family and friends.
By emmie88

Chef John's Antipasto Pasta Salad

17
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
By Chef John

American-Italian Pasta Salad

212
Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.
By Carol Emory

Garden Pasta Salad

501
A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.
By L. Gale

Chickpea-on-Chickpea Pasta Salad

Chickpea fusilli is tossed with marinated vegetables and cheese then dressed in a fresh herb pesto to create a hearty pasta salad to serve at your next potluck. The oils and vinegar in the marinated ingredients helps create a savory dressing. This vegetarian meal can also be served in small quantities for a fun appetizer at your next get-together.
By Buckwheat Queen

Italian Pasta Veggie Salad

37
This pasta salad recipe calls for a fat-free Italian dressing, your choice of veggies and some fresh ground pepper. Sound good?!
By Rhonda

Chicken Rotini Stovetop Casserole

191
Rotini pasta tossed with chicken, bell pepper and a creamy herb sauce--all prepared on the stovetop! Very quick and easy recipe. You can improvise and adapt to your family's tastes, and serve it for any occasion.
By Terry

Voodoo Pasta

54
Even if you don't have a lot of time to spend getting dinner together, you can still charm your family with this clever meal idea. In less time than it takes the fusilli to cook, you can conjure up a spicy Alfredo sauce with blackened Smoked Sausage. When the pasta is done, just toss with the sauce. It's pure magic.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Penne, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad

135
Garden fresh basil and summer sweet cherry tomatoes make this pasta salad a warm season favorite. Takes only a few minutes to put together, a quick summertime meal.
By MARBALET

Alfredo Chicken

30
Short on time? Five ingredients and four steps make this dish easy and delicious. Increase the nutritional value and make this an all-in-one dish by adding fresh seasonal vegetables (such as broccoli, squash or bell peppers) to the pasta as it cooks.
By Renee Parker

Taco Pasta Salad

30
Two favorite salads meet in this fun side dish - a taco and pasta salad perfect for parties.
By mssyann8

Pasta Rustica

35
Lindsay® Black Olives or Lindsay® Green Ripe Olives - or even a mixture of both - are tossed into this Pasta Rustica, bringing together the flavors of sweet bell pepper, mellow olive oil, and spicy pepper flakes. Finish with Parmesan cheese, and enjoy!
By LindsayOlives
