Noodle Recipes

In a noodly kind of mood? Find recipes for egg noodles, udon, yakisoba, and rice noodles.

Community Picks

Thai Peanut Noodle Stir-Fry

123
This is a vegetarian stir-fry dish using pasta, fresh vegetables and Asian ingredients.
By cooking mama

Yummy Korean Glass Noodles (Jap Chae)

35
After lots of trial and error, I have managed to recreate one of my favorite appetizer dishes served at a Korean restaurant. While this is not the traditional Jap Chae that includes meats and vegetables, this one is sweet and delightful. Great served as an appetizer or a side dish to chicken and meat! Enjoy.
By SarahandtheCity

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot

943
Big, slow-cooked flavor on the double. Noodles cook right in the gravy!
By Lissa

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

108
This is a good salad for a hot day.
By jen

Afghan Beef Raviolis (Mantwo)

47
Layers of spiced yogurt, yellow split peas, and homemade ravioli make up this delicious dish.
By amanda1432

Udon Peanut Butter Noodles

154
Udon noodles with a spicy Peanut sauce.
By Mojito Mama

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

673
Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
By Jennie Ridgeway

Quick and Easy Pancit

487
Quick pancit recipe made with rice noodles, chicken, cabbage, and carrots.
By Heather Maurer

Chinese Noodle Pancakes with Asparagus

11
These noodle cakes have a yummy, crispy outside and a soft inside. Mmmmm. If you'd like to spice things up, replace the dark sesame oil with hot chile sesame oil.
By jen

Chef John's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

380
This soul-warming soup is deliciously simple -- just chicken and noodles. What makes it so good is the homemade roasted chicken stock.
By Chef John

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

762
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Allrecipes Member

Egg Noodles

965
This is your basic old fashioned recipe for egg noodles, just like grammy used to make! Try making them next time you prepare your favorite soup or stew. Don't forget that fresh pasta cooks much quicker than dried! You may use a dough hook attachment on your electric mixer or your hands to make the pasta dough.
By Linda
Inspiration and Ideas

Cold Noodle Recipes for Refreshing Dinners
Noodle bowls are easy to make and infinitely customizable, ready to use up any vegetables or protein you have on hand.
Top-Rated Korean Noodle Recipes
From japchae and cold noodle soup to a spicy kimchi udon stir fry — use your noodle and give one of these popular Korean dishes a try!
Shanghai Noodle Salad
107
Sukhothai Pad Thai
418
Yakisoba Chicken
539
Shrimp Noodle Bowls
3
Simple Beef Stroganoff
936

Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.

More Noodle Recipes

Chicken Noodle Casserole

2345
Poached chicken breasts baked with egg noodles in a rich and creamy sauce.
By Dawne

Ground Beef Stroganoff

605
This easy, fast, and economical recipe sure to please. It is equally good over rice. Serve this family favorite with a green salad and a light dessert.
By Linda Russell

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup

1867
This is a recipe that was given to me by my grandmother. It is a very savory and tasty soup and I believe that all will like it. If you would like to add even more flavor, try using smoked chicken!!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

163
A simple side dish of buttery baked noodles and cabbage, ready in 1 hour.
By PAgirlgoneSouth

Napa Cabbage Salad

422
A crunchy napa cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers.
By Carol

My Grandmother's Cabbage and Noodles

14
I don't like cabbage, really. But my grandmother passed this recipe down. If you like bacon and noodles, then you'll love this. You can't even taste the cabbage.
By brycensmommy

Top Ramen Salad

45
Light and crunchy noodle salad with cabbage, almonds, and sunflower seeds.
By Nicole Burnham

Easy and Quick Halushki

173
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

590
Canned condensed soups add richness to this hearty chicken noodle dish.
By Tammy Christie

Fancy Ramen

16
This easy noodle soup is made with chicken ramen noodles, mushrooms, onion, and carrots, for a more interesting version than just making them as-is.
By abrown604

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

27
Try a new Thai-style twist on basic chicken noodle soup using red curry, red bell peppers, coconut milk, and fresh basil.
By Amy

Authentic Pho

180
Authentic pho soup is made with a complex, aromatic beef broth.
By Allrecipes

Beef Tips and Noodles

1449
Make this easy, comforting and hearty dish with just a few ingredients.
By Julie

Authentic Pad Thai

291
Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
By Allrecipes

Pizza Casserole

2280
This recipe takes all the good things we love on pizza and combines them with egg noodles to form a great, one-dish casserole to feed your family.
By Melissa

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

110
A simple and satisfying Vietnamese salad that's perfect for hot weather.
By Allrecipes

Simple Hamburger Stroganoff

1154
I've always loved the taste of a good Stroganoff, but I hated the expense and preparation of beef tips or steak or roast beef to make it. So I created my own creamy Stroganoff.
By Jessica

Instant Pot® Goulash

56
The best goulash recipe I've ever made! And so quick and easy with an Instant Pot®! Top with Parmesan cheese and enjoy.
By Brook

Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

328
This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
By Brandi Rose

Broccoli and Ramen Noodle Salad

462
Crunchy, nutty, and delicious broccoli slaw with a cider vinegar dressing.
By Effie and Jarmen

Ramen Scrambled Eggs

63
Scramble up your next breakfast or lunch with this clever way to use ramen.
By Breanna K
