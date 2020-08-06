Pasta by Shape Recipes

Staff Picks Brooklyn Girl's Penne Arrabiata
One thing I learned in my years living in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, NY was how to cook a good Italian meal. Here is a recipe I created after having this dish in a restaurant. Enjoy!
Tortellini Salad
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese make this a filling pasta salad. Serve with fruit for a nice summertime meal.
Orzo with Parmesan and Basil
This is a simple recipe that everyone loves. For a quick Mediterranean macaroni and cheese, omit the basil. Easily doubled, too!
Penne with Chicken and Pesto
I sometimes substitute chicken broth for half the heavy cream called for in the recipe to reduce calories. I also use additional Parmesan.
Mediterranean Farfalle
This is wonderful as a meal or alongside sandwiches or grilled meats. Try it and add your favorite vegetable. Serve warm or cold.
By Karyn Knight Linguine and Clam Sauce
This is a very easy and tasty recipe. My family loves it. Try serving it with a green salad and garlic bread if desired.
By Peg Cheesy Stuffed Shells
This is a delicious baked pasta dish with large shells filled with meat, spinach and cheese that children always seem to love. It is kind of a 'spaghetti that behaves itself!'
Make-Ahead Manicotti
I have used this basic principle and adapted it to make stuffed shells and lasagna. If making lasagna, I buy a second, smaller jar of spaghetti sauce. I always feel like I need a bit more. Merry Manicotti!
By Sandir Zucchini with Farfalle
Cream sauce with sauteed vegetables over bow tie noodles. Serves 4 as a main course, 6 to 8 for a first course.
By dave Inspiration and Ideas Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Known as 'gnocchi alla sorrentina,' this classic Italian pasta dish that uses simple ingredients and tastes delicious. Use homemade or store-bought gnocchi.
Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli
"I LOVED this and so did my family. I used whole wheat flour and it still turned out great." -- dcruzen
Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.
More Pasta by Shape Recipes Homemade Mac and Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
By Allrecipes Member Spaghetti Carbonara II
A super rich, classic 'bacon and egg' spaghetti dish. Great to serve for company. This recipe also makes an unusual brunch offering.
By SABRINATEE Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.
By Maryanne Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with cooked pasta.
Homemade Lasagna
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
Baked Ziti I
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member Gnocchi I
Mashed potato, flour and an egg -- all you need to knead for gnocchi.
By Allrecipes Member Manicotti
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
By Allrecipes Member Baked Spaghetti
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole with plenty of melted cheese is the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a week-night dinner.
Classic Goulash
This stove top version of classic American beef goulash makes an easy one-pot meal for the whole family.
World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni
Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.
Johnny Marzetti Casserole
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member Sarah's Rice Pilaf
Rice and orzo pasta merge with the flavors of onion and garlic to create this versatile side dish.
Easy Lasagna II
This lasagna recipe calls for uncooked noodles to be baked between layers of cheese and beef in spaghetti sauce.
By Allrecipes Member Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli
Fresh pasta filled with ricotta cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and provolone cheese is drizzled with marinara sauce and finished with a pesto-Alfredo cream sauce.
Slow Cooker Lasagna
Start with a skillet and finish with a slow cooker. A saute of onion, garlic and ground beef is simmered with tomato and oregano, then layered in a slow cooker with raw lasagna noodles and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
By KIMIRN Stuffed Shells III
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan, smothered in a mushroom tomato sauce and baked.
By Allrecipes Member Italian Wedding Soup I
Make a little extra to send on the honeymoon! This lovely soup combines extra lean ground beef made into meatballs with thinly sliced escarole or spinach, orzo macaroni, and finely chopped carrot.
By Allrecipes Member Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections