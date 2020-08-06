Pasta by Shape Recipes

Spaghetti, shells, bow ties, lasagna, orzo. We have your favorite pasta recipes using every pasta shape imaginable, from acini di pepe to ziti!

Brooklyn Girl's Penne Arrabiata

One thing I learned in my years living in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, NY was how to cook a good Italian meal. Here is a recipe I created after having this dish in a restaurant. Enjoy!
By Beth B

Tortellini Salad

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese make this a filling pasta salad. Serve with fruit for a nice summertime meal.
By olivegrower

Orzo with Parmesan and Basil

This is a simple recipe that everyone loves. For a quick Mediterranean macaroni and cheese, omit the basil. Easily doubled, too!
By DODIEPAJER
Angel Hair Pasta with Pignoli

Serves 2 as an entree, or 4 as a first course.
By Jackie

Penne with Chicken and Pesto

I sometimes substitute chicken broth for half the heavy cream called for in the recipe to reduce calories. I also use additional Parmesan.
By MARYSTEVE

Mediterranean Farfalle

This is wonderful as a meal or alongside sandwiches or grilled meats. Try it and add your favorite vegetable. Serve warm or cold.
By Karyn Knight

Linguine and Clam Sauce

This is a very easy and tasty recipe. My family loves it. Try serving it with a green salad and garlic bread if desired.
By Peg

Cheesy Stuffed Shells

This is a delicious baked pasta dish with large shells filled with meat, spinach and cheese that children always seem to love. It is kind of a 'spaghetti that behaves itself!'
By Kimber

Restaurant Style Mac and Cheese

Excellent restaurant-style macaroni with cheese that knocked me away!
By sal

Make-Ahead Manicotti

I have used this basic principle and adapted it to make stuffed shells and lasagna. If making lasagna, I buy a second, smaller jar of spaghetti sauce. I always feel like I need a bit more. Merry Manicotti!
By Sandir

Zucchini with Farfalle

Cream sauce with sauteed vegetables over bow tie noodles. Serves 4 as a main course, 6 to 8 for a first course.
By dave

Mozechilli Casserole

A tasty, quick and easy recipe for cooks on the go.
By LaDonna Reed
Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Known as 'gnocchi alla sorrentina,' this classic Italian pasta dish that uses simple ingredients and tastes delicious. Use homemade or store-bought gnocchi.
Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli
"I LOVED this and so did my family. I used whole wheat flour and it still turned out great." -- dcruzen
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Spaghetti Carbonara II
Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with cooked pasta.
By Chef John

Homemade Lasagna

This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
By CRAIG

Baked Ziti I

Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Gnocchi I

Mashed potato, flour and an egg -- all you need to knead for gnocchi.
By Allrecipes Member

Manicotti

This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Spaghetti

A comforting baked spaghetti casserole with plenty of melted cheese is the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a week-night dinner.
By CALLIKO

Classic Goulash

This stove top version of classic American beef goulash makes an easy one-pot meal for the whole family.
By pathunt

World's Best Lasagna

Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

This easy mac and cheese recipe is ready in under 30 minutes.
By g0dluvsugly

Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni

Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.
By macandjakesmom

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo

A rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
By ERINMARIE

Classic Macaroni Salad

This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
By KC

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Sarah's Rice Pilaf

Rice and orzo pasta merge with the flavors of onion and garlic to create this versatile side dish.
By sarahbillings

Easy Lasagna II

This lasagna recipe calls for uncooked noodles to be baked between layers of cheese and beef in spaghetti sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

Fresh pasta filled with ricotta cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and provolone cheese is drizzled with marinara sauce and finished with a pesto-Alfredo cream sauce.

Slow Cooker Lasagna

Start with a skillet and finish with a slow cooker. A saute of onion, garlic and ground beef is simmered with tomato and oregano, then layered in a slow cooker with raw lasagna noodles and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
By KIMIRN

Stuffed Shells III

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan, smothered in a mushroom tomato sauce and baked.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Wedding Soup I

Make a little extra to send on the honeymoon! This lovely soup combines extra lean ground beef made into meatballs with thinly sliced escarole or spinach, orzo macaroni, and finely chopped carrot.
By Allrecipes Member
