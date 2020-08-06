Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

From creamy baked macaroni and cheese to stovetop versions with bacon, explore hundreds of easy, comforting mac and cheese recipes.

Community Picks

Homemade Mac and Cheese

2583
Creamy, cheesy sauce, tender noodles, and a buttered bread crumb topping.
By Judy

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

929
This easy mac and cheese recipe is ready in under 30 minutes.
By g0dluvsugly

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

620
A friend of mine sent this recipe to me when I got my first apartment, because she knows how much I hate cooking! It's really easy -- even I can make it -- and tastes great. I'm not sure where she found the recipe, but it included the note 'Good source of protein, vitamin A, B group vitamins, calcium.'
By Meredith

Instant Pot® Mac and Cheese with Ham and Peas

66
Forget about the blue box (you know what I'm talking about) and make homemade mac and cheese for a weeknight dinner. The ham, peas, and optional hot sauce add some pizzazz to classic mac and cheese. Adjust the consistency of the mac and cheese sauce to suit your personal preference. I used Kraft® 2% Milk Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese to reduce fat with no negative effect on taste.
By lutzflcat

A Tried-And-True Technique For Super Creamy Mac And Cheese

These basic steps make the perfect macaroni and cheese every single time.
By Jen Harwell

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

201
Buffalo chicken meets mac and cheese in this spicy spin on two classics.
By Matt R

Cauliflower Mac-N-Cheese

42
Simple mac-n-cheese.
By Zach Paquette

Wisconsin Five-Cheese Bake

206
A savory twist on traditional macaroni and cheese made with multiple cheeses for layers of cheese flavor in every bite.
By Kim B

Kicked Up Mac and Cheese

209
This ain't your grandma's mac and cheese.
By HYPERPUPPY

Baked Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

584
This tasty baked macaroni and cheese dish has a buttery cracker topping.
By Jody

Easy Mac and Cheese Muffins

165
This takes a fun approach to the traditional mac and cheese recipe. Kids can eat it like a muffin and with their hands, making it a new mac and cheese experience!
By joplin_7_7_7

Lobster Mac and Cheese

95
High class meets down home. This dish is just my style. The amazing combination of flavors make this one of my favorites.
By Ange
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Macaroni and Cheese
1697
See how to make this classic baked mac and cheese.
The Most-Loved Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
Made with beef, bacon, chipotle, even beer: try these top-rated recipes.
Restaurant-Style Mac and Cheese
209
'Got Some Crust' Macaroni and Cheese
102
Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese
1114
Best Homemade Mac'n'Cheese Recipes
Shipwreck Dinner
137

It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.

More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

VELVEETA Down-Home Macaroni and Cheese

175
Macaroni baked in creamy Velveeta sauce with a buttery cracker topping.
By VELVEETA Cheese
Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

87
Mac and cheese balls are a fun, crispy spin on a dish that everyone loves.
By erinrhodes813

Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese

3500
Easily doubled for a potluck, cottage cheese and sour cream are the unique elements to this macaroni and cheese recipe.
By MRSO

Southern Macaroni and Cheese Pie

281
Macaroni and Cheese Pie is a staple of all good Southern family dinners, church dinners and socials.
By dameionec

Baked Mac and Cheese with Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese

57
Baked macaroni and cheese with sour cream, cottage cheese, and Cheddar.
By Carolinagirl

Great Mac and Cheese

120
Kids love it; easy to make. Also good if you add a cup of cubed cooked ham!
By George Couch

Shrimp Mac and Cheese

7
This macaroni and cheese takes on a subtle coastal flair with the addition of shrimp. I used cooked salad shrimp as I found the size comparable to the elbow macaroni.
By thedailygourmet

Easy Gluten-Free Macaroni and Cheese

53
Kid-approved, cheesy, gluten-free deliciousness that everyone will enjoy!
By Rick Kleinhans (kokodiablo)

Baked Mac and Cheese for One

316
This is a fast, easy to prepare, and filling meal. Once you try homemade mac and cheese, you'll never want the boxed stuff again. I cook mine in a soup crock.
By amydoll

Church Supper Macaroni and Cheese

29
It seems like there are endless recipe variations on macaroni and cheese; however my family is not a big fan of cheese sauce-based macaroni and cheese. It seems to dilute the cheese flavor. This simple but tasty recipe was given to me at a church supper in Terre Haute; it's old, definitely has German or Jewish (kugel?) roots. The secret is to use a good-quality EXTRA-SHARP Cheddar cheese.
By garlic_in_a_windmill

Macaroni Pie

56
This wonderful pie is a variation of macaroni and cheese.
By Laura

Old School Mac n' Cheese

162
This is a completely unpretentious, down-home macaroni and cheese recipe just like my grandma and mom always made. A simple white sauce where you add cheese and a few other flavors with macaroni and a potato chip crust. This recipe makes a lot, I like to make two pans so I can take one to a pot luck and have the other one to keep in the fridge for later. It's an easy recipe to adjust down if you only want to make one pan. If you aren't cooking it right away, just keep the topping separate until you are ready to put it in the oven.
By Collette Duck

Cheddar-Bacon Mac and Cheese

102
Creamy, cheesy, and quick . . . it's everything you need.
By Kraft
Mouse's Macaroni and Cheese

1284
The cheesiest and easiest recipe I know.
By Mouse

Overnight Macaroni and Cheese Gratin

5
A French recipe that uses Gruyere instead of Cheddar cheese. Great sophisticated side dish for steaks and roasts.
By Nathalie Coleman

Classic Mac and Cheese

20
Nothing is better than classic homemade mac and cheese, the ultimate comfort food!
By T-fal
Restaurant Style Mac and Cheese

207
Excellent restaurant-style macaroni with cheese that knocked me away!

Old Fashioned Mac and Cheese

825
This is a classic recipe for macaroni and cheese. The kids will love this!
By JAYDE175

Kraft® Mac and Cheese Tuna Casserole

5
When you combine packaged Kraft® mac and cheese with a classic tuna casserole, the result is comfort food at its best.
By Nancy D'Olivo Graham

Home-Style Macaroni and Cheese

261
A Cheddar and cream cheese sauce with a touch of Dijon is mixed with macaroni pasta, topped with bread crumbs, and baked.
By Janet

Cheese's Baked Macaroni and Cheese

372
I got this recipe from my sister, whom I nicknamed Cheese when we were little girls. Now that we're adults, the name still sticks and my children call her Auntie Cheese. Needless to say, with a nickname like Cheese, her Baked Mac and Cheese is definitely the best around.
By Melinda Steele StCyr

Simple Mac and Cheese

115
Super simple macaroni and cheese to make without having to make a white sauce! I have a casserole setting on my microwave and use that. Takes only 20 minutes.
By Sue Bennett

Mom's Baked Macaroni and Cheese

478
Quick and easy -- macaroni, cheese soup, milk and Colby cheese!
By Courtnay

Ham and Cheese Bowties

503
This is like homemade macaroni and cheese but with the fun bow tie pasta and hearty ham. While this makes perfect use of leftover ham, there usually aren't any leftovers when I serve this! My family gobbles it right up.
By STEPHNDON
