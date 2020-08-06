No canned soups were harmed in the making of this chicken spaghetti recipe, which showcases a whole bird. Other than requiring a little time, this recipe is dead simple. Just be sure to undercook your pasta by at least a minute, since it'll finish cooking in hot sauce for a few more minutes. This is a critical step, and allows all those flavors to get sucked up by the still hydrating spaghetti. Garnish with a little more Pecorino Romano cheese and basil.
This spicy sauce is made with everything Italian--capers, olives, garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and hot peppers. Paired with canned tuna and served with spaghetti, this dish will surely lure your entire family to the dinner table.
It's your classic Italian entree with a Mexican kick! The crumbled corn tostadas, chili powders, chili peppers, and chipotle peppers are the difference from your run-of-the-mill meatballs and sauce. The lean turkey makes it very healthy!
Light, yet full of flavor, this pesto is perfect tossed with hot spaghetti for a quick dinner. It is also excellent as a pizza sauce or smeared on hot French bread. It freezes well to preserve the bounty of summer basil.
This is one of my 'go to' recipes and it takes only about 15 minutes from start to finish. The only prep work really is mashing the garlic. The sauce is great on any pasta, but I prefer angel hair or spaghetti.
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
This dish was created in the Lazio region (the area around Rome) in the middle of the 20th century, after World War Two. We don't use cream, milk, garlic, onions or other strange ingredients; we use only guanciale, eggs, pecorino cheese, and lots of black pepper (carbonaro is the Italian for coal miner). This isn't the Italian-American version, it's the real, creamy carbonara and it comes right from Italy, where I live. Buon appetito.
Shredded chicken and spaghetti stirred into a mixture of melted cheese, green onion, tomatoes, red and green chile peppers and creamy mushroom soup. A Classic Chicken Spaghetti with a little bite. This is a good last minute chicken recipe for a family, and my 2-year-old loves to eat this recipe with his fingers. Also, this dish freezes well. Serve with garlic bread, if desired.
Spaghetti al tonno is one of my all-time favorite go-to pasta dishes. I love a classic meat sauce as much as the next half-Italian, but when I want something quick and easy for a weeknight meal, I reach for the tuna. What if you don't like fish? Then this is perfect. The taste and texture is really closer to a veal sauce than one made with fish.
This scallop and spaghetti dinner with a creamy sauce is fast and easy. I cook the scallops a bit longer than many chefs, but that's gives the dish more flavor and they're still tender and moist. I think you'll agree, the sherry sauce benefits significantly from the longer cook time.
It doesn't get much easier than this by cooking everything in one pot. Italian sausage and pasta sauce with spaghetti noodles that you can have on the table in less than 45 minutes. Switch it up by using ground beef, chicken, or turkey along with any other of your favorite ingredients, such as sliced mushrooms.
This is my favorite method of making Italian sausage spaghetti. By browning the sausages first and then cooking them in the sauce at a long, slow simmer, the sausage is loaded with flavor and firm, but tender--almost meatball-like in texture. And we hardly need any seasonings because the long cook time allows the sauce to get infused with all the sausage-y goodness!
I came up with this recipe with ingredients on hand and it instantly became a family favorite! You can even make it using low sodium/fat free/reduced fat ingredients and it still has a wonderful flavor!
