Spaghetti

Find dozens of ways to turn spaghetti into an exciting dinner, including creamy chicken spaghetti, spaghetti and meatballs, baked spaghetti, and more.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

417
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with cooked pasta.

Easy Skillet Spaghetti

4
This spaghetti is sure to become a family favorite. It is full of flavor, and the leftovers are even better!
By lilcreep

Last-Minute Lemon Spaghetti and Shrimp

11
This delicious pasta dish comes together in about 20 minutes. The taste is fresh and tart! If you try this recipe using dried basil or bottled lemon juice, then you haven't tried this recipe!
By KerryElizabeth

Traditional Spaghetti all'Amatriciana

7
This classic Roman pasta dish is quick and easy to make with few ingredients. Traditionally, guanciale is used, but I prefer pancetta.
By Aldo

Chef John's Chicken Spaghetti

14
No canned soups were harmed in the making of this chicken spaghetti recipe, which showcases a whole bird. Other than requiring a little time, this recipe is dead simple. Just be sure to undercook your pasta by at least a minute, since it'll finish cooking in hot sauce for a few more minutes. This is a critical step, and allows all those flavors to get sucked up by the still hydrating spaghetti. Garnish with a little more Pecorino Romano cheese and basil.
By Chef John

Easy Italian Sausage Spaghetti

18
The flavor of spaghetti and meatballs, without the hassle of making meatballs!
By jenmannaz

Nana's Tuna Puttanesca Sauce with Spaghetti Pasta

9
This spicy sauce is made with everything Italian--capers, olives, garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and hot peppers. Paired with canned tuna and served with spaghetti, this dish will surely lure your entire family to the dinner table.
By Diana71
Mexican-Style Spaghetti and Meatballs

23
It's your classic Italian entree with a Mexican kick! The crumbled corn tostadas, chili powders, chili peppers, and chipotle peppers are the difference from your run-of-the-mill meatballs and sauce. The lean turkey makes it very healthy!
By Sachin K

Million-Dollar Spaghetti

The perfect combination of pasta, ground beef, and cream cheese mixture. Unbelievably good! Serve with garlic bread and salad. Enjoy!
By Coqui30

Sicilian Spaghetti

If you love anchovies and pasta, this recipe is for you. It's quick, easy and very tasty. Serve with crusty Italian bread, if desired.
By DIGGER2640

Light Lemon Pesto Pasta

Light, yet full of flavor, this pesto is perfect tossed with hot spaghetti for a quick dinner. It is also excellent as a pizza sauce or smeared on hot French bread. It freezes well to preserve the bounty of summer basil.
By Baking Nana

Chef John's Spaghetti with Red Clam Sauce

This is one of my 'go to' recipes and it takes only about 15 minutes from start to finish. The only prep work really is mashing the garlic. The sauce is great on any pasta, but I prefer angel hair or spaghetti.
By Chef John
79
Spaghetti Carbonara II

2032
A super rich, classic 'bacon and egg' spaghetti dish. Great to serve for company. This recipe also makes an unusual brunch offering.
By SABRINATEE

Baked Spaghetti

1309
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole with plenty of melted cheese is the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a week-night dinner.
By CALLIKO

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

22
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
By Kitchen Commander

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

8
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!

Creamy Garlic Pasta

105
Cream and Parmesan cheese are added to spaghetti cooked in chicken broth for an easy, creamy garlic pasta dish.
By Celestial

Spaghetti alla Carbonara: the Traditional Italian Recipe

88
This dish was created in the Lazio region (the area around Rome) in the middle of the 20th century, after World War Two. We don't use cream, milk, garlic, onions or other strange ingredients; we use only guanciale, eggs, pecorino cheese, and lots of black pepper (carbonaro is the Italian for coal miner). This isn't the Italian-American version, it's the real, creamy carbonara and it comes right from Italy, where I live. Buon appetito.
By ivan zeta

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

216
A quick and easy recipe that has a wonderful southern snap and yet is smooth and hearty! A great way to use last night's leftover chicken!
By Beamish

Chicken Spaghetti III

210
Shredded chicken and spaghetti stirred into a mixture of melted cheese, green onion, tomatoes, red and green chile peppers and creamy mushroom soup. A Classic Chicken Spaghetti with a little bite. This is a good last minute chicken recipe for a family, and my 2-year-old loves to eat this recipe with his fingers. Also, this dish freezes well. Serve with garlic bread, if desired.
By bdld

Italian Carbonara with Bacon

21
Truly authentic Italian carbonara with bacon coal miners' recipe.
By ShaneRyan

Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno

67
Spaghetti al tonno is one of my all-time favorite go-to pasta dishes. I love a classic meat sauce as much as the next half-Italian, but when I want something quick and easy for a weeknight meal, I reach for the tuna. What if you don't like fish? Then this is perfect. The taste and texture is really closer to a veal sauce than one made with fish.
By Chef John

Spaghetti Pizza I

264
This is a recipe from my children's preschool. The children love it!
By Kathy

Creamy Bay Scallop Spaghetti

101
This scallop and spaghetti dinner with a creamy sauce is fast and easy. I cook the scallops a bit longer than many chefs, but that's gives the dish more flavor and they're still tender and moist. I think you'll agree, the sherry sauce benefits significantly from the longer cook time.
By Chef John

One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

31
It doesn't get much easier than this by cooking everything in one pot. Italian sausage and pasta sauce with spaghetti noodles that you can have on the table in less than 45 minutes. Switch it up by using ground beef, chicken, or turkey along with any other of your favorite ingredients, such as sliced mushrooms.
By bdweld

Easy Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

113
This is an easy and delicious recipe for a meaty spaghetti sauce with a homemade taste.
By SAMMYE

Italian Sausage Spaghetti

2
This is my favorite method of making Italian sausage spaghetti. By browning the sausages first and then cooking them in the sauce at a long, slow simmer, the sausage is loaded with flavor and firm, but tender--almost meatball-like in texture. And we hardly need any seasonings because the long cook time allows the sauce to get infused with all the sausage-y goodness!

Asparagus Carbonara

8
When spring arrives and asparagus is in abundance, be sure to include some in this lighter, fresher version of carbonara.
By lutzflcat

Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Alfredo

521
I came up with this recipe with ingredients on hand and it instantly became a family favorite! You can even make it using low sodium/fat free/reduced fat ingredients and it still has a wonderful flavor!
By TLSmith

Loaded Chicken Carbonara

80
Easy and delicious weeknight dinner.
By Tessie

Chicken Carbonara

2
This chicken carbonara is simply delicious!
By lauren 1891

