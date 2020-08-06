Lasagna Recipes

Recipes and tips for terrific lasagna. Get traditional Italian versions and vegetarian lasagna recipes.

World's Best Lasagna

It takes a little work, but it is worth it.
By John Chandler

Homemade Lasagna

Pork and beef make a meaty sauce in this mom's delicious lasagna recipe.
By CRAIG

Simple Spinach Lasagna

So yummy! You can also substitute ground turkey or another veggie for the spinach.
By LSPACE

Grandma's Best Ever Sour Cream Lasagna

This is my grandma's famous recipe, except that I use sour cream instead of the traditional cheeses (a trick I picked up from my mother-in-law). She always made it for birthday dinners and special occasions. This makes a large amount. I halve it when making it for my boyfriend and myself. It's very cheesy - sometimes I add a little extra tomato sauce. Enjoy!
By eoliver365

Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna

This family-pleasing version uses lean ground beef and whole wheat noodles.
By ccb1122

Lasagne Alla Bolognese Saporite

This is the classic lasagne alla Bolognese recipe from the Emilia region in Northern Italy. The Bolognese sauce is made with a mixture of beef and pork mince. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg make it truly authentic.
By Alemarsi

Slow Cooker Lasagna

So simple! Ground beef and three luscious cheeses make it super yummy.
By Kim

Bob's Awesome Lasagna

This is a traditional baked lasagna that is a favorite in our family. Ground beef, cottage cheese, and mozzarella make it rich and filling.
By Bob

Sauceless Garden Lasagna

This is a tasty lasagna that I developed to help use up the abundance of tomatoes and zucchini from my garden. I didn't have any pasta sauce on hand, so I just added the herbs to the vegetable mixture. Even my daughter and her picky friends ate it!
By your mom
Lasagna Roll Ups II

Thick and hearty rolls filled with ricotta, Parmesan, and a beefy tomato sauce. A fun spin on a family favorite!
By GNelson

White Cheese Chicken Lasagna

A chicken and spinach lasagna with a creamy white cheese sauce. Great for any kind of pot luck. My kids love it.
By Lisa Humpf

Simply Traditional Lasagna

A traditional lasagna, with about half the time and effort! I always cook extra to have leftovers, but the more I cook, the more they eat! Serve with garlic toast and salad.
By Kris Swiggum
Inspiration and Ideas

"This is hands-down the best lasagna I've ever made. I've made some really great ones in the past but this takes the cake." – MAG'S MOM
Make homemade lasagna that's as good as Nonna's.
More Lasagna Recipes

Spinach Lasagna

Deliciously cheesy spinach lasagna with ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella.
By Robbie Rice

Lasagna Stuffed Shells

Mmmm good!
By TRACI

Eggplant Lasagna

Layers of eggplant slices, chunky tomato sauce, and seasoned ground beef.
By GENKIANNA

Taco Lasagna

A taco-style lasagna with tortillas, salsa, and beef, topped with cheese.
By Crystal

Veggie Lasagna

A delicious variation on the traditional red sauce lasagna and a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies!
By Christine Tolisano

Ultimate Low-Carb Zucchini Lasagna

Tasty layers of zucchini, marinara sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese.
By Fioa

Lasagna Alfredo

Lasagna Alfredo with chicken, ricotta and spinach. So good that my family requests it at least once a week. Serve with diced tomato as a garnish.
By Sybil Gregory

Cheese Lasagna

A vegetarian lasagna with 3 cheeses: ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
By MOLSON7

Grammy's Overnight Lasagna

My Grammy's version of lasagna. Prepared the day before and left in the fridge overnight, it pops quickly into the oven and is on the table in no time. Sometimes I'll gussy it up with herbs and spices, but there is something nice and simple and homey about how Grammy made it. Easily halved or doubled!
By AuLait

Chef John's Lasagna

If you have a great meat sauce and a really great cheese filling, you are going to have a fantastic lasagna.
By Chef John

American Lasagna

Making this lasagna a day ahead and refrigerating overnight allows the spices to meld, and gives it exceptional flavor.
By ETHELMERTZ

Randy's Slow Cooker Ravioli Lasagna

A fantastic way to enjoy lasagna without all the fuss! I thought using frozen ravioli already filled with cheese instead of layering layers of noodles and cheese would make a great dish so easy. It all comes together; just scoop it out, serve with a salad, and enjoy.
By RandyOSU

Zucchini Parmesan

Delicious and easy way to use zucchini!
By Mary Jo

Creamy Chicken Lasagna

This is an unusual but fantastic combination. Everyone that tastes it raves!
By Caroline

Easy Lasagna with Uncooked Noodles

A super easy and fast beef lasagna recipe. It is made with a prepared sauce, and requires no boiling of the noodles.
By Susan T

Best Lasagna with Ricotta Bechamel

This recipe combines popular, easy-to-find, family-friendly ingredients, with an old-school, authentic Italian technique to make this lasagna unique and over the top. The creamy bechamel melts in your mouth and together with the fresh herbs, it really balances out the hearty flavor of the meat sauce.
By Nicolemcmom

Cabbage Lasagna

A very filling, low-carb lasagna that uses cabbage leaves in place of lasagna noodles. We find it every bit as good if not better than lasagna with pasta.
By Ginn

Artichoke Spinach Lasagna

This is a fabulous lasagna made with an artichoke and spinach mixture which has been cooked with vegetable broth, onions and garlic. The mixture is layered with lasagna noodles, pasta sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped with crumbled feta.
By DMCCRACKEN

Deep Dish Lasagna

Classic lasagna recipe that tastes delicious!
By BSD

Linda's Lasagna

This is my mother's wonderful lasagna recipe. It has been a favorite in our family for years!
By RBLAIR

Chicken and Spinach Alfredo Lasagna

A different, yet wonderful twist on normal lasagna!
By Sue

Mexican Lasagna

My whole family loves this beefy lasagna flavored with taco seasoning. Even my picky five-year-old will eat it. Serve with shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, olives and sour cream.
By Alyce Voorhees

Classic Lasagna

Make this classic lasagna recipe zestier by using hot Italian sausage or a little milder with regular Italian sausage. Don't be scared off by the long cooking time. The wait is well worth it. It's a great dish to make for a crowd and easy to adjust for varying tastes. The leftovers are even better when reheated the next day.
By Barb R
