Lasagna Recipes

This is my grandma's famous recipe, except that I use sour cream instead of the traditional cheeses (a trick I picked up from my mother-in-law). She always made it for birthday dinners and special occasions. This makes a large amount. I halve it when making it for my boyfriend and myself. It's very cheesy - sometimes I add a little extra tomato sauce. Enjoy!
This is the classic lasagne alla Bolognese recipe from the Emilia region in Northern Italy. The Bolognese sauce is made with a mixture of beef and pork mince. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg make it truly authentic.
This is a tasty lasagna that I developed to help use up the abundance of tomatoes and zucchini from my garden. I didn't have any pasta sauce on hand, so I just added the herbs to the vegetable mixture. Even my daughter and her picky friends ate it!
My Grammy's version of lasagna. Prepared the day before and left in the fridge overnight, it pops quickly into the oven and is on the table in no time. Sometimes I'll gussy it up with herbs and spices, but there is something nice and simple and homey about how Grammy made it. Easily halved or doubled!
A fantastic way to enjoy lasagna without all the fuss! I thought using frozen ravioli already filled with cheese instead of layering layers of noodles and cheese would make a great dish so easy. It all comes together; just scoop it out, serve with a salad, and enjoy.
This recipe combines popular, easy-to-find, family-friendly ingredients, with an old-school, authentic Italian technique to make this lasagna unique and over the top. The creamy bechamel melts in your mouth and together with the fresh herbs, it really balances out the hearty flavor of the meat sauce.
This is a fabulous lasagna made with an artichoke and spinach mixture which has been cooked with vegetable broth, onions and garlic. The mixture is layered with lasagna noodles, pasta sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped with crumbled feta.
Make this classic lasagna recipe zestier by using hot Italian sausage or a little milder with regular Italian sausage. Don't be scared off by the long cooking time. The wait is well worth it. It's a great dish to make for a crowd and easy to adjust for varying tastes. The leftovers are even better when reheated the next day.