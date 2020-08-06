Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
EAGLE BRAND® Peanut Butter Fudge
The family will go wild for this peanutty fudge. Peanut butter, chopped peanuts, and white chocolate really make it special.
Seven Layer Magic Cookie Bars
Chips of chocolate and butterscotch are a doubly delicious addition to these lovely layered cookie bars.
Creamy Hot Chocolate
Keep some condensed milk on hand for cold days, and whip up a batch of this rich hot chocolate warm your loved ones.
Chocolate Flan Cake
This flan, when inverted, rests on a rich chocolate cake layer and is topped with melted caramel.
Foolproof Chocolate Fudge
This classic and truly foolproof fudge recipe will be a favorite for years to come. Try one of our suggested variations or personalize the fudge by adding your favorite ingredients to the basic recipe. Fudge also makes a great homemade gift to share with family and friends.
Creamy Baked Cheesecake
EAGLE BRAND® Sweetened Condensed Milk gives this cheesecake a creamy and smooth texture. Top with a raspberry spread, or serve plain.
EAGLE BRAND® Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate Fondue is elegant and yet so easy to make. Don't just save this dessert idea for special gatherings . . . enjoy it every day with your family. Kids will enjoy dipping fruits and cookies into this chocolate treat for an after school snack!
Eagle Brand® Lemon Cream Pie
You'll taste a burst of lemon flavor in every bite of this rich and smooth pie.
Layered Mint Chocolate Fudge
Chocolate fudge is layered with white or colored mint fudge in this lovely holiday candy.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Fudge
An easy chocolate fudge is swirled with peanut butter fudge to make this beautiful and delicious candy. Great for gift giving or party trays.
Eagle Brand® Chocolate Truffles
These simple, yet rich homemade candies are every bit as delicious as truffles from a high-priced candy store. You can enjoy them any day or show someone you care about them with a gift from the heart and your kitchen! EAGLE BRAND® makes it easy.
