Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.74 stars
911
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
EAGLE BRAND® Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.56 stars
113
The family will go wild for this peanutty fudge. Peanut butter, chopped peanuts, and white chocolate really make it special.
Seven Layer Magic Cookie Bars

Rating: 4.67 stars
258
Chips of chocolate and butterscotch are a doubly delicious addition to these lovely layered cookie bars.
Creamy Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.53 stars
309
Keep some condensed milk on hand for cold days, and whip up a batch of this rich hot chocolate warm your loved ones.
Chocolate Flan Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
136
This flan, when inverted, rests on a rich chocolate cake layer and is topped with melted caramel.
Foolproof Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.44 stars
243
This classic and truly foolproof fudge recipe will be a favorite for years to come. Try one of our suggested variations or personalize the fudge by adding your favorite ingredients to the basic recipe. Fudge also makes a great homemade gift to share with family and friends.
Creamy Baked Cheesecake

Rating: 4.63 stars
99
EAGLE BRAND® Sweetened Condensed Milk gives this cheesecake a creamy and smooth texture. Top with a raspberry spread, or serve plain.
EAGLE BRAND® Chocolate Fondue

Rating: 4.7 stars
187
Chocolate Fondue is elegant and yet so easy to make. Don't just save this dessert idea for special gatherings . . . enjoy it every day with your family. Kids will enjoy dipping fruits and cookies into this chocolate treat for an after school snack!
Eagle Brand® Lemon Cream Pie

Rating: 4.61 stars
38
You'll taste a burst of lemon flavor in every bite of this rich and smooth pie.
Layered Mint Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.42 stars
159
Chocolate fudge is layered with white or colored mint fudge in this lovely holiday candy.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Fudge

Rating: 3.93 stars
54
An easy chocolate fudge is swirled with peanut butter fudge to make this beautiful and delicious candy. Great for gift giving or party trays.
Eagle Brand® Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 4.5 stars
22
These simple, yet rich homemade candies are every bit as delicious as truffles from a high-priced candy store. You can enjoy them any day or show someone you care about them with a gift from the heart and your kitchen! EAGLE BRAND® makes it easy.
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
Rating: Unrated
271
Use this easy recipe to make vanilla ice cream, or add your favorite flavors to it.
Creamy Banana Pudding
Rating: Unrated
191
This beloved dessert comes together perfectly with EAGLE BRAND® Sweetened Condensed Milk.
Classic Key Lime Pie
Rating: Unrated
115

Baked Pumpkin Custard from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.69 stars
26

Everything you love about pumpkin pie but without the fuss of the crust, these custards are creamy and spiced just right.

More EAGLE BRAND®

Brownie Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Rating: 4.68 stars
367
A cream cheese filling tops a crust of chewy chocolate fudge brownies. Garnish with mini chocolate chips.
Fudge Truffle Cheesecake from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.9 stars
21
Be sure to serve this rich chocolate cheesecake with a bottomless cup of full-flavored java.
Caramel Flans from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These classic individual flans are rich and creamy--a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Pink Lemonade Pie from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.4 stars
10
Whip up a lovely pink lemonade pie topped with pink-tinted coconut with just a few simple pantry ingredients. This chilled pie makes a perfect summertime dessert.
Banana Coconut Cream Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
53
There is no reason to decide between banana cream pie and coconut cream pie with this delicious two-in-one recipe.
Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

Rating: 4.35 stars
20
Apples in a sweet, creamy base are topped with a walnut crumble and baked until apples are tender and topping is golden brown.
English Toffee Cheesecake from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Creamy classic cheesecake has English toffee bits throughout, and is served with caramel topping.
Brownie Cheesecake Bars

Rating: 4.53 stars
34
You'll get two dessert favorites in one with these sweet treats where creamy cheesecake is layered atop fudgy, nutty brownies.
Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake

Rating: 4.65 stars
189
For something a little bit different and a whole lot delicious, make this autumn pumpkin cheesecake instead of pumpkin pie for your Thanksgiving feast.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.57 stars
118
These delicious pumpkin bars are made with a cakey crust layer, a creamy cheesecake layer, and a crunchy nut layer for maximum satisfaction.
Butterscotch Blondies

Rating: 4.46 stars
85
Blonde brownies are dotted with butterscotch chips to make these chewy bars extra delicious.
Caramel Apple Ice Cream

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Apple chunks are cooked in butter with apple cider and apple pie spice, then blended into a rich ice cream mixture. When frozen, swirls of caramel topping are drizzled throughout.
Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Rating: 4.56 stars
16
Cocoa and chocolate chips bring lots of chocolate to this creamy, delicious cheesecake.
Chocolate Swirled Peppermint Fudge

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Chunks of minty chocolate are sprinkled liberally throughout this easy white fudge.
Blueberry Streusel Cobbler

Rating: 4.73 stars
106
Nobody will be able to resist freshly-baked cobbler slathered in a homemade blueberry sauce!
Butter Pecan Ice Cream from Eagle Brand®

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
Creamy butter pecan ice cream with a touch of maple is so easy--and you won't need an ice cream maker!
Chocolate Caramel Commotion Bars

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
These chocolate caramel bars will satisfy the most discriminating sweet tooth with layer after luscious layer of chocolate, peanuts, and caramel, then glazed with butterscotch, peanut butter and more chocolate!
Buckeye Cookie Bars

Rating: 4 stars
2
A rich chocolate base layer is spread with a creamy peanut butter and chocolate layer, then baked and drizzled with chocolate fudge frosting.
Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
A decadent breakfast treat for a special morning or a sweet dessert combines French bread with eggs, sweetened condensed milk, and plenty of pecans for a baked bread pudding they'll love.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
These chocolaty cookies with peanut butter chips are delicious! The use of biscuit baking mix makes them easy to prepare.
Caramel Apple Streusel Squares

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
On a buttery brown sugar-rolled oats crust, apples in a creamy caramel sauce are topped with a streusel mixture, baked, then served warm with ice cream.
Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Whipped cream is mixed with sweetened condensed milk, crushed fudge mint cookies, and peppermint candies, then poured into a loaf pan and frozen until firm for an easy, creamy dessert.
Pumpkin Gingersnap Ice Cream

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
Pumpkin, cinnamon, and ginger flavor a rich homemade ice cream that gets extra crunch and flavor from crushed gingersnaps.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert

Rating: 4 stars
3
Whipped cream mixed with sweetened condensed milk and crunchy peanut butter is spread on a base of ice cream sandwiches, frozen, and served in squares topped with hot fudge and peanuts.
