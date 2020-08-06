Steak Recipes

How do you like your steak cooked? Browse more than 450 recipes for sirloin, ribeye, t-bone, and flank steak, along with methods for grilling, broiling, pan-frying, and searing steaks. Plus find marinades, sauces, herb butters, and rubs to amp up the flavor.
I received a food wish for roast beef recently, which can be done with many different cuts. I ended up deciding on beef tri-tip, since it's affordable, flavorful, great for parties, and, using this low-temp roasting technique, nearly fool-proof. No marinating, no searing, no nothing; just rub on some salt and spices and pop it into the oven until it reaches the doneness you want. Plate it up with a Romano bean salad or enjoy as a roast beef sandwich!
Steaks 2 inches thick or more generally don't respond well to traditional grilling over high heat. The outside and layer below it tend to be heavily charred and dry by the time that the center reaches the desired temperature (unless you are a black and blue fan). The reverse sear brings the steak up to temperature slowly over low indirect heat, allowing the meat enzymes to work their magic. The steak is then grilled at high temperature to get the appropriate crust.
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
This simple technique not only provides you with a NY strip steak that eats like a filet mignon, but the trimmings are used to make a world-class pan sauce. Even if a faux-bordelaise isn't your cup of tea, you can always save the scraps for a Sunday sauce or meatballs. The overnight 'dry-aging' step is optional, but does add a little something extra to the final product.
I love Thai food, and in particular red curry beef, which is basically chunks of beef stew meat cooked slowly in a spicy, aromatic red curry sauce. Inspired by this classic recipe, I decided to see if the same sort of flavors could be turned into a marinade for flank steak. The results knocked my socks off.
This flagship, Tuscan steak is made from the region's Chianina breed of cattle which are prized for their tenderness and flavor. In typical Italian style, simplicity rules the day; little more than olive oil, rosemary, and salt are needed to highlight the rich flavor of the grilled meat. With Italian food, freshness and quality are top priority, so I use nothing less than choice porterhouse, and much prefer prime!
I love pan-searing because it gives the filet mignon steaks that beautiful color and crust on the outside and leaves them so tender inside! And because of the influence of my husband's French grandmother, I love to cook anything with wine! The Cabernet and mushrooms, along with fresh thyme, make this absolutely delicious! Try this: you'll love it!
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
This recipe was created from a combination of different recipes that I read when I was looking for the perfect iron steak. I combined, adjusted, and finally perfected it to my taste. I'm sure you will love it as well. After all it is perfection.
Mmmm...mmm... This is the recipe that my momma passed down to me. Born and raised in the South, and my momma was raised on a farm, so my family knows a lot about southern cookin'. With this recipe, don't be shy to add other spices to it. This goes great with mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet tea. You can use the gravy from the steak for the mashed potatoes.
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.