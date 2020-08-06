Steak Recipes

How do you like your steak cooked? Browse more than 450 recipes for sirloin, ribeye, t-bone, and flank steak, along with methods for grilling, broiling, pan-frying, and searing steaks. Plus find marinades, sauces, herb butters, and rubs to amp up the flavor.

Staff Picks

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4289
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie

The Best Beef Tri-Tip

16
I received a food wish for roast beef recently, which can be done with many different cuts. I ended up deciding on beef tri-tip, since it's affordable, flavorful, great for parties, and, using this low-temp roasting technique, nearly fool-proof. No marinating, no searing, no nothing; just rub on some salt and spices and pop it into the oven until it reaches the doneness you want. Plate it up with a Romano bean salad or enjoy as a roast beef sandwich!
By Chef John

Grilling Thick Steaks - The Reverse Sear

6
Steaks 2 inches thick or more generally don't respond well to traditional grilling over high heat. The outside and layer below it tend to be heavily charred and dry by the time that the center reaches the desired temperature (unless you are a black and blue fan). The reverse sear brings the steak up to temperature slowly over low indirect heat, allowing the meat enzymes to work their magic. The steak is then grilled at high temperature to get the appropriate crust.
By Eric Davis

Chimichurri Sauce

225
This famous Argentinean sauce is perfect for any grilled foods. My catering customers love this sauce on garlic crostini with grilled flank steak slices.
By COOKINCOWGIRLS

Teriyaki Rib Eye Steaks

97
Great Japanese teriyaki-style marinated ribeye steak with a from-scratch teriyaki sauce.
By Agent48

Chef John's Grilled Mojo Beef

86
This Cuban-inspired mojo marinade would work great as an all-purpose marinade for just about anything destined for the grill, but skirt steak is my top choice.
By Chef John

Best Ever Carne Asada Marinade

This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
By Toni Ast

Manhattan Filet with Pan Sauce Bordelaise

28
This simple technique not only provides you with a NY strip steak that eats like a filet mignon, but the trimmings are used to make a world-class pan sauce. Even if a faux-bordelaise isn't your cup of tea, you can always save the scraps for a Sunday sauce or meatballs. The overnight 'dry-aging' step is optional, but does add a little something extra to the final product.
By Chef John

Rock's T-Bone Steaks

This seasoning makes any steak awesome. This is the best. It doesn't overpower the steak. I can't eat a steak out anymore because I always compare it to this seasoning.
By Rocky

Red Curry Flank Steak

28
I love Thai food, and in particular red curry beef, which is basically chunks of beef stew meat cooked slowly in a spicy, aromatic red curry sauce. Inspired by this classic recipe, I decided to see if the same sort of flavors could be turned into a marinade for flank steak. The results knocked my socks off.
By Chef John

Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Tuscan Porterhouse)

19
This flagship, Tuscan steak is made from the region's Chianina breed of cattle which are prized for their tenderness and flavor. In typical Italian style, simplicity rules the day; little more than olive oil, rosemary, and salt are needed to highlight the rich flavor of the grilled meat. With Italian food, freshness and quality are top priority, so I use nothing less than choice porterhouse, and much prefer prime!
By eat

Filet Mignon with Mushroom-Cabernet Gravy

113
I love pan-searing because it gives the filet mignon steaks that beautiful color and crust on the outside and leaves them so tender inside! And because of the influence of my husband's French grandmother, I love to cook anything with wine! The Cabernet and mushrooms, along with fresh thyme, make this absolutely delicious! Try this: you'll love it!
By Muffinmom
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Cook Steak
Want to make a steakhouse-quality steak at home? Try searing steaks on the stovetop and finishing them in a hot oven.
Savory Garlic Marinated Steaks
1359
"Hands-down amazing! We don't go without it when cooking rib-eyes. My mouth is watering now thinking about it!" – Lauren
How to Reheat Steak the Right Way
Asian Flat Iron Steak
15
Classic Steakhouse Recipes That Are Perfect for Home Cooks
Easy Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef)
163
Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)
22

Pan-sear sirloin steak in a cast iron skillet after a quick 45-minute marinade, then finish in the oven to make this flavor bomb of a steak.

More Steak Recipes

Beef Bulgogi

1125
Just like my Korean mom makes it! It's delicious! Even better if rolled up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste. If you want to spice it up just add red pepper powder to your marinade.
By Tenny Sharp

Low-Carb Salisbury Steak

111
The steaks are full of flavor and are good on their own! Then you add the mushroom gravy and it's beyond delicious.
By Chef DJ

Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

1454
This is an elegant and quick romantic dinner for two. Wonderful served with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes.
By LINDA W

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1403
This recipe for chicken fried steak includes a batter spiked with Tabasco Sauce and a pan gravy that is sure to satisfy all the chicken-fried steak lovers at your table.
By norah

Marinated Flank Steak

1665
A wonderful flank steak on the grill recipe I invented that friends just love! My girls think this is great, and it doesn't take long to grill. This also works great when sliced and used for fajitas.
By GUYCON

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

574
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

London Broil for the Slow Cooker

435
I just made this up out of the blue and everyone including the kids loved it. The meat fell apart and was delicious.
By Yvonne

Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak

3560
Very tender and flavorful, this recipe is one of our family's favorites. It's great to make ahead of time in the slow cooker and then serve over rice, egg noodles, or chow mein.
By MJWAGNER68

Slow Cooker Eye of Round Roast With Vegetables

87
This recipe I made up because I could not find one for this cut of meat and for the slow cooker. So I decided to experiment. Turned out great and the family loved it.
By BramptonMommyof2

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

9
These air fryer rib-eye steaks definitely rival a steak cooked on a grill.
By ALAN

Perfect Flat Iron Steak

164
This recipe was created from a combination of different recipes that I read when I was looking for the perfect iron steak. I combined, adjusted, and finally perfected it to my taste. I'm sure you will love it as well. After all it is perfection.
By Cocina JNOTS

Surf and Turf for Two

36
This is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.
By Staci

Oven-Seared Beef Tenderloin with Herb Pan Sauce

79
A steakhouse quality meal in the comfort of your own home. Swanson® Beef Stock, fresh herbs and a bit of cream combine to make a sophisticated pan sauce for quality beef tenderloin steaks.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Beef and Noodles

182
The best beef and egg noodles you'll ever have. Affordable, quick, and yummy! I have to give credit to my grandma. She used to cook this for her 5 kids and then later for all her grandkids.
By Ian Garrett

Country-Style Steak

446
Mmmm...mmm... This is the recipe that my momma passed down to me. Born and raised in the South, and my momma was raised on a farm, so my family knows a lot about southern cookin'. With this recipe, don't be shy to add other spices to it. This goes great with mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet tea. You can use the gravy from the steak for the mashed potatoes.
By hmclaurin

President Ford's Braised Eye Round Steak

264
Beef eye of round steaks are simmered in a red wine sauce until tender enough to cut with a fork. This is said to be one of former President Ford's favorite recipes.
By PPPfoods

Slow Cooker Tender and Yummy Round Steak

402
Tender and tasty economical top round or bottom round steak cooked in a rich tasting gravy with vegetables.
By Katy

Best London Broil Ever!

169
Very easy, very tasty, very tender London broil. A great meal with hardly any effort!
By LSERAMONE

Berdean's Cube Steak

617
My mom's recipe. Make gravy from the remains by adding flour, milk, salt, and pepper.
By gerhart

Butcher's Steak (Hanger Steak)

7
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.
By Chef John

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

312
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO
