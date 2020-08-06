No more dry, lackluster burgers. These are juicy, and spices can be easily added or changed to suit anyone's taste. Baste frequently with your favorite barbeque sauce. If you find the meat mixture too mushy, just add more bread crumbs until it forms patties that hold their shape.
I created this recipe while trying to recreate the best burger I had ever tasted at a restaurant in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. My family and I think these burgers are better! They are packed with flavor!
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
These burgers are the hit of my town. All my friends come over every weekend just for these burgers. With a little bit of basil leaves, and some olive oil, you will drooling all over yourself while you eat these.
A last-minute quick meal turned into a family favorite. Best homemade skillet burgers I have ever had and they are surprisingly not too bad for you! Making them into sliders on lightly toasted sourdough is an amazing gourmet treat for guests! My boyfriend got out the ketchup, and after one bite of these burgers he put the ketchup away. These burgers are perfect as-is--you don't even need buns!
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
This isn't just any old cheeseburger. Depending on whom you talk to, this cheese-stuffed burger is either called a "Juicy Lucy," or a "Jucy Lucy." That's because two restaurants in Minneapolis claim to have invented it, and they spell it differently. Make sure you thoroughly and thoughtfully press the edges of the two patties together to seal in the cheese stuffing, which keeps the meat juicier. Spread your favorite burger sauce over the bun.
I love meatloaf, but not as much as I love meatloaf sandwiches. In fact, I'll make a meatloaf just for the leftovers. I'll fry the cold slice in a buttered pan until hot and crusty, and enjoy it on toast with ketchup. This recipe is basically that, plus bacon, in burger form.
The chopped cheese sandwich originated in New York City. It is not spicy and is traditionally made on a flat top grill. I do not have a flat top and also wanted to incorporate some heat so here is my not so traditional version.
Sliders are a small version of a hamburger. A little trick helps you to get them all the same size so they cook evenly and look very professional. Do a couple of tests to determine your perfect degree of doneness and cook all the burgers the same amount of time.
Tired of plain old 'burgers for summertime? Mix it up a bit by adding some classic Greek flavor: spinach, feta, roasted red pepper, and herbs...Yum! Serve these burgers on a warm toasted Kaiser roll, with a delicious feta cheese spread, fresh lettuce, and tomato.