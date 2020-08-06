Hamburgers

Best burgers for your BBQ. Click for more than 220 hamburger recipes, with cooking tips from home grillers.

Community Picks

Best Hamburger Ever

782
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1281
No more dry, lackluster burgers. These are juicy, and spices can be easily added or changed to suit anyone's taste. Baste frequently with your favorite barbeque sauce. If you find the meat mixture too mushy, just add more bread crumbs until it forms patties that hold their shape.
By Jane

Big Smokey Burgers

182
I created this recipe while trying to recreate the best burger I had ever tasted at a restaurant in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. My family and I think these burgers are better! They are packed with flavor!
By Janine

Garlic and Onion Burgers

312
This recipe makes very flavorful burgers. The secret is refrigerating the meat after adding the other ingredients. Use ground round or sirloin for the best results.
By Allrecipes Member

Hamburgers by Eddie

259
A simple way to spruce up your burgers. Cook out on the grill, or just fry in a pan indoors. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard and onions.
By BIGE1512

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

1007
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!
By Minnesota_Girl

Almost White Castle® Hamburgers

133
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
By Frank David

The Perfect Basic Burger

219
These 5-ingredient burgers are perfect for summer cookouts with family!
By Allrecipes Member

Juicy Lucy Burgers

231
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
By Cooking Mama

The Twenty Dollar Burger

84
The first comment I got about this burger was, 'I would pay twenty dollars for this...WOW!' I serve these on a whole wheat bun, with blue cheese and horseradish mayo.
By MollyS

Chris' Bay Area Burger

902
These burgers are the hit of my town. All my friends come over every weekend just for these burgers. With a little bit of basil leaves, and some olive oil, you will drooling all over yourself while you eat these.
By GAVEN

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728
More Hamburgers

Best Burger Ever

157
A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Loco Moco

41
Juicy burger patty covered in gravy, topped with a fried egg over rice.
By Chef John

Luther Burger

Burger patty between doughnut halves. Serve with ketchup, honey mustard, and pepper sauce, if desired.
By Celeste Andrews

Ranch Burgers

787
The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.
By DAMIANSMOMMY

Air Fryer Burgers

3
These juicy, scrumptious beef burgers are a great meal and save you time and energy using the versatility of the air fryer! This recipe is easily doubled.
By Louis Benson

Big Mac® Clone

32
A very delicious, authentic, and most importantly great clone of a Big Mac® from McDonald's®.
By Nick

Savory Skillet Burgers

1
A last-minute quick meal turned into a family favorite. Best homemade skillet burgers I have ever had and they are surprisingly not too bad for you! Making them into sliders on lightly toasted sourdough is an amazing gourmet treat for guests! My boyfriend got out the ketchup, and after one bite of these burgers he put the ketchup away. These burgers are perfect as-is--you don't even need buns!
By C Biskit

Peppercorn Lover's Burger

There is nothing like a hot burger on a hot day. Simple and spicy, please your heat loving friends with these thick peppery burgers. Beat the heat by having lots of cold, refreshing drinks on hand.
By Allrecipes Member

Pineapple Bacon Burgers

127
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
By SHELSTER72

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

660
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
By LISASNOW

All-American Burger Dog

31
This 'burger dog' is far more than a hot dog-shaped cheeseburger. It's a one-handed wonder that's perfectly proportioned and easier to eat than a regular cheeseburger.
By Chef John

Chef John's Juicy Lucy

43
This isn't just any old cheeseburger. Depending on whom you talk to, this cheese-stuffed burger is either called a "Juicy Lucy," or a "Jucy Lucy." That's because two restaurants in Minneapolis claim to have invented it, and they spell it differently. Make sure you thoroughly and thoughtfully press the edges of the two patties together to seal in the cheese stuffing, which keeps the meat juicier. Spread your favorite burger sauce over the bun.
By Chef John

Beer Burgers

105
Our favorite backyard BBQ burger - very juicy and flavorful.
By BOURBONNC

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

8
The best ingredients make the best burger. These ground sirloin burgers are topped with applewood-smoked bacon, peanut butter, and sharp Cheddar cheese, making them the best burgers around!
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers

853
This is great! The bacon makes the hamburgers so tender!
By Jan

Chef John's Grilled Bacon Meatloaf Burgers

32
I love meatloaf, but not as much as I love meatloaf sandwiches. In fact, I'll make a meatloaf just for the leftovers. I'll fry the cold slice in a buttered pan until hot and crusty, and enjoy it on toast with ketchup. This recipe is basically that, plus bacon, in burger form.
By Chef John

Cream Cheese-Jalapeno Hamburgers

508
A creamy, spicy jalapeno pepper spread adds great flavor to burgers.
By Noelle C

Feta-Stuffed Hamburgers

82
This is a great hamburger for the grill. Feta cheese gives it a rich and creamy taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Gyros Burgers

292
This is a Greek/American lamb and beef mixture version of the traditional Greek pork or lamb Gyros (or Gyro). Serve on warm pita bread with tzatziki sauce, and thinly sliced onion, tomato and lettuce.
By Allrecipes Member
Bronco Burger

350
The manly man burger (not for wimps), great for NFL tailgating.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Chopped Cheese Sandwich

2
The chopped cheese sandwich originated in New York City. It is not spicy and is traditionally made on a flat top grill. I do not have a flat top and also wanted to incorporate some heat so here is my not so traditional version.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chef John's Beef Sliders

54
Sliders are a small version of a hamburger. A little trick helps you to get them all the same size so they cook evenly and look very professional. Do a couple of tests to determine your perfect degree of doneness and cook all the burgers the same amount of time.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Hamburger Patties for Two

These easy, air-fried hamburger patties, flavored with Cheddar, French-fried onions, and ranch seasoning, go from start to finish in just 15 minutes.
By thedailygourmet

Loaded Greek Burgers

27
Tired of plain old 'burgers for summertime? Mix it up a bit by adding some classic Greek flavor: spinach, feta, roasted red pepper, and herbs...Yum! Serve these burgers on a warm toasted Kaiser roll, with a delicious feta cheese spread, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
By Nick T
