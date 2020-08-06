Corned Beef Recipes

With or without cabbage, corned beef makes a satisfying dinner. Find dozens of recipes for Reuben sandwiches, corned beef hash, and much more.

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.61 stars
1978
No more dry corned beef! Cook this in your slow cooker all day and you're guaranteed success! Serve this with soda bread for a warm and satisfying meal.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Braised Corned Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.82 stars
930
You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.
By mauigirl

How to Cook Corned Beef Four Ways

Transform that slab of meat into fork-tender meals.
By Vanessa Greaves

Corned Beef and Cabbage I

Rating: 4.63 stars
1295
What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage? Serve with mustard or horseradish if desired.
By Laria Tabul

Instant Pot® Corned Beef

Rating: 4.62 stars
169
Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Irish Boiled Dinner (Corned Beef)

Rating: 4.62 stars
164
Mouth watering tender corned beef with corned beef flavored potatoes, cabbage, and carrots. This is my great grandmothers recipe from Ireland. This was served with both Irish soda bread and corn bread at our house.
By Ann Hester

Corned Beef Special Sandwiches

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
I think of this sandwich as a cousin to the reuben. It's a cold sandwich of corned beef, topped with Russian dressing and coleslaw, on Jewish rye. Yum!
By SHORECOOK

Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

Rating: 4.4 stars
173
A slow cooker recipe for some traditional-style Irish corned beef and cabbage that smells as good as it tastes. Sweet potatoes are added for those whose diet prefers them.
By RayPappy Bailey

Reuben Sandwich II

Rating: 4.68 stars
679
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

One Skillet Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.39 stars
95
Corned beef, taters, onions, pepper and vinegar make this a hearty, quick-fix skillet meal. It's great with spinach on the side, and marvelous with fried eggs.
By David Cummins

Reuben Pizza

Rating: 4.52 stars
124
This is a great recipe that I got from a friend. If you can't find whole wheat bread dough, I've used white and I've also made my own.
By FITZWIFE

Corned Beef Hash Arepas

Rating: 5 stars
4
Arepas are served with corned beef hash, black beans, fresh avocado, tomato, and topped with a poached egg. A South of the Border version of a breakfast muffin sandwich.
By Buckwheat Queen
What Is Corned Beef?
Whether you just want to know what's on your reuben sandwich or you're learning how to cook corned beef for your Irish feast, find out what this cured meat is all about.
Our Top Corned Beef Recipes
There's no "right" way to cook corned beef. Try these 5-star recipes.
Kimchi Corned Beef
Rating: Unrated
1
Deluxe Corned Beef Hash
Rating: Unrated
197
Slow-Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches
Rating: Unrated
828
15 Ways to Use Leftover Corned Beef

More Corned Beef Recipes

Reuben Casserole

Rating: 4.36 stars
398
Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126

Reuben Crescent Bake

Rating: 4.38 stars
73
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, kraut and thousand island dressing baked between crescent rolls. Easy and tasty. Kids will love these.
By Patti Barrett

Stovies

Rating: 3.47 stars
15
A Scottish dish of potatoes cooked with onions and corned beef. It's a whole meal in itself; simple and easy to make!
By Kookie

Pressure Cooker Corned Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.56 stars
41
This method of cooking makes the most tender, flavorful corned beef brisket that you will ever eat! Cooking time does not include the time for the pot to reach the proper pressure and to release the steam. Cutting the finished brisket with an electric knife makes for beautifully cut meat.
By Christina

Corned Beef Roast

Rating: 4.3 stars
67
This is a basic corned beef roast recipe. It is easy to prepare and wonderful to eat.
By LUVNGMOM

Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.36 stars
246
A combination of corned beef, potatoes, and onions. A quick and easy meal.
By Jodi McRobb

Easy Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.55 stars
204
This corned beef and cabbage recipe is quick and easy. A no-fuss meal, that's great for St. Patrick's Day or a weeknight family dinner.
By Trisheee

The Real Reuben

Rating: 4.49 stars
95
Dark pumpernickel rye, heaped corned beef, drained sauerkraut and imported Swiss cheese make this sandwich something special.
By ALDO1938

Spaghetti with Corned Beef

Rating: 4.36 stars
22
Quick and easy spaghetti using canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce. Delicious! For added nutrition, add a can of mixed vegetables or cut-up fresh vegetable, such as chopped onion or green peppers and tomatoes.
By Lymari

Instant Pot® Guinness® Corned Beef

Rating: 4.71 stars
21
Corned beef topped with brown sugar and cooked in Guinness® in an Instant Pot®. Delicious!
By N8TE

Guinness® Corned Beef

Rating: 4.42 stars
1179
I discovered this tasty St. Patrick's day treat when I attended an Irish Rovers Concert. My family and friend insist that it is a staple at get togethers any time of the year. Roast this Corned Beef slowly at a low setting for a melt in your mouth delight. The aroma is fantastic!
By SHAMELESS Morrow

Baked Corn Beef Hash

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
Layered ingredients baked in the oven make for an easy, quick and tasty meal that's good for those long cold winter nights.
By Wenchpie

Corned Beef Hash British Style

Rating: 3.35 stars
17
This is my husband's favorite meal. I always had a different version of Corned beef hash until I met my Scottish husband who taught me how it was meant to be made. It is a wonderful casserole type dish that is very filling and perfect for cold nights in. Serve with vegetables or crusty French bread.
By KAVA48

Sous Vide Corned Beef

Rating: 5 stars
1
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
By France C

One Skillet Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

Rating: 4.67 stars
12
Corned beef, onions, green bell pepper, eggs, diced tomatoes with green chiles and cheese cooked in one skillet for a delicious breakfast.
By CliffG
St. Patrick's Colcannon

Rating: 4.54 stars
39
This is an 'Irish' way to deal with the leftover corned beef after the American corned beef and cabbage feast. My husband considers this a wonderful part of the corned beef cycle. I use red potatoes with skins on, substitute ham for the corned beef, and leeks for the green onions, depends on what's in the fridge.
By Lisa Deutsch Harrigan

Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.78 stars
249
It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and for many that means boiling up a nice authentic Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage. The original Irish recipe actually used a type of lean bacon, made with a cut of pork similar to Canadian bacon. Corned beef came into the picture as a lower-cost substitution, to replace the more expensive and harder to find cut.
By Chef John

Filipino Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
My dad use to make this all the time, growing up. I forgot how good it was until St. Patrick's day came around and everyone started talking about corned beef and cabbage. So here is the recipe, similar to the way he made it - quick and easy with canned corned beef.
By Shela F Diehr

Best Reuben Sandwich

Rating: 4.23 stars
22
A traditional Reuben, but with mozzarella cheese--delicious!
By ROI

Spruced-Up Canned Corned Beef Hash

This is a quick and easy way to spruce up canned corned beef hash. Makes a great comfort meal. Adjust ingredients according to preference.
By HollyG

Air Fryer Corned Beef Hash

Looking for something to do with leftover corned beef? This crispy corned beef hash is made from start to finish in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Glazed Corned Beef

Rating: 4.66 stars
319
This apricot sweet sauce really brings out the flavor in corned beef. It is great to serve the sauce over cooked carrots also!
By CANMAD7

Baked Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.67 stars
261
This recipe takes time but you won't be disappointed. Give yourself a little luck o' the Irish with this Americanized version of an Irish feast. Serve with butter and Irish soda bread.
By Cindy

Apple and Brown Sugar Corned Beef

Rating: 4.52 stars
202
I make this every year for my family on St. Patrick's Day. Delicious and filling!
By tonmeilleurami
