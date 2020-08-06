Corned Beef Recipes

You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.
Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.
Mouth watering tender corned beef with corned beef flavored potatoes, cabbage, and carrots. This is my great grandmothers recipe from Ireland. This was served with both Irish soda bread and corn bread at our house.
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
This method of cooking makes the most tender, flavorful corned beef brisket that you will ever eat! Cooking time does not include the time for the pot to reach the proper pressure and to release the steam. Cutting the finished brisket with an electric knife makes for beautifully cut meat.
Quick and easy spaghetti using canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce. Delicious! For added nutrition, add a can of mixed vegetables or cut-up fresh vegetable, such as chopped onion or green peppers and tomatoes.
I discovered this tasty St. Patrick's day treat when I attended an Irish Rovers Concert. My family and friend insist that it is a staple at get togethers any time of the year. Roast this Corned Beef slowly at a low setting for a melt in your mouth delight. The aroma is fantastic!
This is my husband's favorite meal. I always had a different version of Corned beef hash until I met my Scottish husband who taught me how it was meant to be made. It is a wonderful casserole type dish that is very filling and perfect for cold nights in. Serve with vegetables or crusty French bread.
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
This is an 'Irish' way to deal with the leftover corned beef after the American corned beef and cabbage feast. My husband considers this a wonderful part of the corned beef cycle. I use red potatoes with skins on, substitute ham for the corned beef, and leeks for the green onions, depends on what's in the fridge.
It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and for many that means boiling up a nice authentic Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage. The original Irish recipe actually used a type of lean bacon, made with a cut of pork similar to Canadian bacon. Corned beef came into the picture as a lower-cost substitution, to replace the more expensive and harder to find cut.
My dad use to make this all the time, growing up. I forgot how good it was until St. Patrick's day came around and everyone started talking about corned beef and cabbage. So here is the recipe, similar to the way he made it - quick and easy with canned corned beef.