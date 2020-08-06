Ground Beef Recipes

Feed your family fast (and cheap!) with one of our 2,500 ground beef and hamburger recipes, including meatballs, casseroles, and chili.

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

4089
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

16 Family-Favorite Ground Beef Casseroles

These ground beef casseroles offer quick-and-easy comfort food that everyone will love -- and a ton of variety, too, featuring ground beef and rice casserole, Tater Tot, beef and biscuit, spaghetti casserole, taco, hamburger casserole, and much more
By Carl Hanson

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

503
Tasty Korean beef cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame.
By bdweld

Best Beef Enchiladas

474
These enchiladas are absolutely amazing! Truly a recipe your family will love.
By country_cooker

Asian Lettuce Wraps

2827
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro

Instant Pot® Beef-Stuffed Peppers

22
Since today's electric pressure cookers are so versatile, you can make versatile recipes in them such as these stuffed bell peppers. Top your bell peppers with your favorite garnish, such as pico de gallo. The stuffing can also be used for taco salads as well as tacos or burritos.
By bdweld

Italian Baked Meatballs

68
This recipe makes the most tender and tasty meatballs. I also freeze these meatballs and take out how many servings I need for each meal. If cooking in sauce, add baked meatballs 20 minutes before serving time.
By Dawn Fronius

20 Best Ground Beef Recipes for Beginner Cooks

By Carl Hanson

Pakistani Ground Beef Curry

81
This Pakistani beef curry has been a family favorite for years. It's super easy and everyone loves it. Serve over steamed white rice.
By danie

World's Best Lasagna

19643
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Easy Meatloaf

8710
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Allrecipes Member

Shipwreck Dinner

109
It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.
By Bcsgibson
More Ground Beef Recipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

1354
Spaghetti topped with this meaty spaghetti sauce will be a family favorite.
By Hank's Mom

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2212
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
By Chef John

Sloppy Joes II

7661
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

80
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

The Best Meatballs

1592
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Best Hamburger Ever

783
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Simple Beef Stroganoff

926
Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Spaghetti

1408
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole layered with meat sauce and cheese.
By CALLIKO

Stuffed Peppers

1983
Stuffed peppers filled with a hearty ground beef and rice filling.
By BDEGER

Salisbury Steak

4745
Seasoned ground beef patties are browned and simmered in a savory onion soup sauce to make this easy and comforting Salisbury steak dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Taco Tuesday Casserole

26
A quick and easy meal: tortillas layered with seasoned ground beef, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and corn.
By Kaycee Farrell

Baked Ziti I

8649
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3647
A delicious homemade Italian-style pasta sauce with meatballs that's slow cooked for an intense tomato flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Meatloaf

1018
This is the best meatloaf recipe ever complete with a yummy glaze.
By sillyliltracy

Easy Mexican Casserole

2637
A baked Mexican casserole with layers of tortilla chips, beef, and salsa.
By ANDREALF63

Ground Beef Green Chili Casserole

80
This beef and cheese casserole with green chile peppers is a real crowd pleaser.
By KARENHANNERS

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

1569
Unstuffed cabbage rolls make a family-pleasing comforting casserole.
By tlc_adams

Gramma's Old Fashioned Chili Mac

174
This is an old family recipe that my mom has cooked for 50 years. It's a wonderful, 'stick-to-the-ribs' meal that goes wonderful with warm cornbread or rolls. I find that kids love this when they don't like regular 'spicy' chili. Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

410
A simple beanless beef chili served on a hot dog bun, ready in 30 minutes.
By orion3

My Favorite Sloppy Joes

124
This is my go-to sloppy joe recipe. Liquid smoke is the key ingredient here.
By Alissa

Grammy's Overnight Lasagna

75
My Grammy's version of lasagna. Prepared the day before and left in the fridge overnight, it pops quickly into the oven and is on the table in no time. Sometimes I'll gussy it up with herbs and spices, but there is something nice and simple and homey about how Grammy made it. Easily halved or doubled!
By AuLait

Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme

1
Make Crunchwrap Supremes at home for a copycat fast food version.
By Soup Loving Nicole
