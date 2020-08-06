Beef Tenderloin Recipes

Here's a special-occasion roast enhanced with classic seasonings. Roasting two large ends of tenderloin instead of one whole piece ensures even cooking. (The meat needs to be coated with its aromatic rub, then chilled for at least six hours before roasting.)
There are hundreds of ways to make pizzaiola, from versions featuring slowly braised tough cuts of beef to quickly seared tenderloin medallions, like I used here. The one thing most people agree on is that you should, if at all possible, use really fresh, very sweet, vine-ripened tomatoes. Serve on top of toasted bread with mozzarella cheese.
This recipe is very simple and very delicious also. I can prepare it, and I am a 14 year old boy! This recipe only takes a few minutes to prepare and only a bit longer in the broiler. This goes good with some mashed potatoes with butter and green beans with lemon squeezed on top. This is good, trust me!
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.
The legend goes that Tartare tribes when fighting in the past didn't even have time to stop and cook their food. They are said to have kept the meat underneath their saddles and mince it in this way. Today this dish is a gourmet classic. This dish is eaten like a pate, spread on a piece of warm toast with fresh tomato and onion rings on top. It is very important though to make sure that both the meat and the egg are very fresh because they are eaten raw.
This is one of those dishes that unless someone watched you make it, they'd never believe how fast and simple it is to prepare. By the way, this wonderful sauce would work just as well with pork, veal, or chicken.
This spicy orange zest beef recipe is not supposed to be Chinese food, or even Americanized Chinese take-out food. It is a lower-fat alternative while still a quick, easy, and surprisingly flavorful meal.
Delicious beef cubes that offer a variety of flavors and are usually the first to go in any of our dinners. Can be served on a bed of lettuce, onions, and tomatoes with white Jasmine or Thai sticky rice, if desired.
I love pan-searing because it gives the filet mignon steaks that beautiful color and crust on the outside and leaves them so tender inside! And because of the influence of my husband's French grandmother, I love to cook anything with wine! The Cabernet and mushrooms, along with fresh thyme, make this absolutely delicious! Try this: you'll love it!
Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
One must be very careful who this is prepared for. Like a magic love potion, it brings out the lover in ANYone. Through trial and error, I learned very quickly not to prepare this for a mere 'casual date' UNLESS you want that 'casual date' to become 'more'....