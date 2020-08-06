Beef Tenderloin Recipes

The most tender cut of beef for the most special dinners. Get recipes for filet mignon, beef Wellington, roast beef, stuffed tenderloin, and other swoon-worthy dishes.

Staff Picks

Individual Beef Wellingtons

198
Serve these with a Bearnaise sauce. Mmm!
By MARBALET

Beef Wellington

384
Baked beef filet, liver paté, mushroom, and onion wrapped in puff pastry.
By Marla

Chateaubriand

59
A classic version, easy to make and flavorful.
By Rayna Jordan

Fabulous Beef Tenderloin

760
This beef tenderloin will melt in your mouth. We've had it for both of our Christmas dinners this year (2 families) and got RAVE reviews from everyone. Hard to believe it's so easy to prepare!
By Debbie Wright

How To Cook Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin is decadent and impressive, but it can cook and rest in just an hour, which makes it appropriate for dinner parties, holiday gatherings, and more.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Herbed and Spiced Roasted Beef Tenderloin

67
Here's a special-occasion roast enhanced with classic seasonings. Roasting two large ends of tenderloin instead of one whole piece ensures even cooking. (The meat needs to be coated with its aromatic rub, then chilled for at least six hours before roasting.)
By EDRUZAK

Beef Tenderloin Stuffed with Lobster

30
A recipe that will impress everyone. It should, because of the cost alone, but it's flavor makes it worth every penny.
By MIKE SNOW

Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

1453
Balsamic glaze coats filet mignon medallions in this elegant dinner for two.
By LINDA W

Chateaubriand con Vino Brodo

24
A quick and tasty roast that uses the drippings for a wonderful sauce. Use extra sauce for roasted potatoes and veggies.
By Rob Foote

Blue Cheese Crusted Filet Mignon with Port Wine Sauce

506
Worth the effort! Tender and flavorful, great for a dinner party. Make the sauce a day ahead to cut down on the prep time.
By HEBEGEBE

Chef John's Bordelaise Sauce

13
This is a simple version of the classic French red wine and shallot reduction sauce.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Beef Tenderloin

1
Beef tenderloin with a lovely crispy crust and soft inside made in your air fryer. This is perfect to serve Italian style, room temperature with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of olive oil.
By Buckwheat Queen
Inspiration and Ideas

Meet the individual fun-size version of Beef Wellington! With all the elegance and dramatic presentation of the original—but much easier to make.
Beef Tenderloin With Roasted Shallots
1326
"Amazing! Absolutely amazing! I get requests for this for holidays and special occasions every year!" – lisa lange
Lobster Colorado
146
Roast Beef Tenderloin
160
Steak Diane
40
Filet Mignons With Pepper Cream Sauce
148
The Best No-Mushroom Beef Tips
41

No-mushroom tenderloin tips recipe with a rich gravy that will be sure to feed a hungry family. Serve with the potato side dish of your liking.

More Beef Tenderloin Recipes

Chef John's Steak Pizzaiola

36
There are hundreds of ways to make pizzaiola, from versions featuring slowly braised tough cuts of beef to quickly seared tenderloin medallions, like I used here. The one thing most people agree on is that you should, if at all possible, use really fresh, very sweet, vine-ripened tomatoes. Serve on top of toasted bread with mozzarella cheese.
By Chef John

Beef Tenderloin With Roasted Shallots

1325
The shallot sauce takes some time, but is well worth the trouble. This is definitely a company dish, and the recipe doubles well for a larger party. Serve with a green salad and roasted vegetables.
By Christine L

Beef with Vegetables

90
Simple and delicious beef with mixed vegetables. You don't have to stick with these vegetables. Change them to your personal taste. Try serving over rice or noodles.
By Marla

Easy Yet Romantic Filet Mignon

261
This recipe is very simple and very delicious also. I can prepare it, and I am a 14 year old boy! This recipe only takes a few minutes to prepare and only a bit longer in the broiler. This goes good with some mashed potatoes with butter and green beans with lemon squeezed on top. This is good, trust me!
By chef in the making

Chef John's Steak Diane

87
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.
By Chef John

Original Steak Tartare

14
The legend goes that Tartare tribes when fighting in the past didn't even have time to stop and cook their food. They are said to have kept the meat underneath their saddles and mince it in this way. Today this dish is a gourmet classic. This dish is eaten like a pate, spread on a piece of warm toast with fresh tomato and onion rings on top. It is very important though to make sure that both the meat and the egg are very fresh because they are eaten raw.
By ITSIE

Easy Barbeque Beef Tenderloin Steak

15
This is a simple treatment for tender cuts. No long marinating, no complicated basting sauce - just the steak and a little garlic.
By Bobbie

Beef Medallions with Caramelized Pan Sauce

69
This is one of those dishes that unless someone watched you make it, they'd never believe how fast and simple it is to prepare. By the way, this wonderful sauce would work just as well with pork, veal, or chicken.
By Chef John

Boeuf Bourguignon

24
This beef bourguignon recipe can be served over rice or noodles.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Orange Zest Beef

125
This spicy orange zest beef recipe is not supposed to be Chinese food, or even Americanized Chinese take-out food. It is a lower-fat alternative while still a quick, easy, and surprisingly flavorful meal.
By Chef John

5 Hour Beef Stew

12
This is a recipe from my grandma Jan. It's so good and comforting. Make with some yummy bran muffins.
By Anna Johnson

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

316
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon, and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO

Japchae

24
This is one of my favorite Korean recipes. It's authentic, healthy, and absolutely delicious.
By kpopkiwi

Grilled Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

230
Tender filet mignon steak is drizzled with a savory Gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with crumbled bacon bits and sliced green onions.
By Shawn Alton

Beefs Portuguese Style

48
This is a recipe that I got from my mother-in-law. She doesn't measure, so it took me a while to get it close. The gravy is close to the one they use in Portuguese restaurants.
By DARMYST

Asian Garlic Beef Cubes (Vietnamese Bo Luc Lac or Shaking Beef)

9
Delicious beef cubes that offer a variety of flavors and are usually the first to go in any of our dinners. Can be served on a bed of lettuce, onions, and tomatoes with white Jasmine or Thai sticky rice, if desired.
By Chip Phelps

Filet Mignon with Bacon Cream Sauce

104
Amazing, easy-to-make filet mignons with a bacon cream sauce.
By MichaelB

Filet Mignon with Mushroom-Cabernet Gravy

117
I love pan-searing because it gives the filet mignon steaks that beautiful color and crust on the outside and leaves them so tender inside! And because of the influence of my husband's French grandmother, I love to cook anything with wine! The Cabernet and mushrooms, along with fresh thyme, make this absolutely delicious! Try this: you'll love it!
By Muffinmom

Smothered Filet Mignon

382
A great combination of flavors. Serve with some mashed garlic red potatoes and sweetened green beans for a fabulous special occasion meal. Don't forget to serve a bottle of Cabernet or Zinfandel.
By JDVMD

Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

29
Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
By Chef John

Filet Mignon with Garlic Shrimp Cream Sauce

71
I am a big fan of combining steak and seafood. This is a cheaper option than a jumbo lump crabmeat recipe I enjoy as well. Hope you find it tasty.
By Ches

Broiled Filet Mignon

2
This broiled filet mignon is a delicious twist on a plain filet.
By TJ Pelt

Lover's Beef Burgundy Filet

178
One must be very careful who this is prepared for. Like a magic love potion, it brings out the lover in ANYone. Through trial and error, I learned very quickly not to prepare this for a mere 'casual date' UNLESS you want that 'casual date' to become 'more'....
By ttinkerbel
