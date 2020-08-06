Beef Sirloin Recipes

Transform beef sirloin into more than grilled steak: pepper steak, beef and noodles, asada tacos, beef bulgogi, steak salad, kabobs, and more.

Staff Picks

Beef Tips and Noodles

1438
This is a great dish that's very easy to make with just a few ingredients. Great with rolls of any type. I got this recipe from my mom years ago and it is a family favorite.
By Julie

Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak

3560
Very tender and flavorful, this recipe is one of our family's favorites. It's great to make ahead of time in the slow cooker and then serve over rice, egg noodles, or chow mein.
By MJWAGNER68

Cola Pot Roast II

1019
The rich brown gravy this makes is wonderful, with just a slight hint of sweetness. Everyone asks for the recipe, and NO ONE ever guesses the secret ingredient...cola!
By Sher Garfield

Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast

1801
Intensely flavored sirloin tip roast using a homemade herb rub paste that is certain to please the entire family.
By Joel Manthei

Carne Asada Tacos

210
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
By DIALIEN

Beef Miso Ramen

1
This flavorful bowl of ramen soup with miso broth and steak is quick and easy to prepare, making it a perfect choice for busy days.
By TheSaltyCooker

Steak and Portobello Stew

Meaty portobello mushrooms combine naturally with beef and red wine in this luscious, heady stew. We like to make this with a hearty Zinfandel and pour a glass to enjoy with the meal.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

8 Sirloin Tip Roast Recipes That Will Impress Your Dinner Guests
Wondering what to do with a beef sirloin tip roast? You're in luck!

More Beef Sirloin Recipes

Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast

1801
Intensely flavored sirloin tip roast using a homemade herb rub paste that is certain to please the entire family.
By Joel Manthei

Carne Asada Tacos

210
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
By DIALIEN

Beef Miso Ramen

1
This flavorful bowl of ramen soup with miso broth and steak is quick and easy to prepare, making it a perfect choice for busy days.
By TheSaltyCooker

8 Sirloin Tip Roast Recipes That Will Impress Your Dinner Guests

Wondering what to do with a beef sirloin tip roast? You're in luck!
By Corey Williams

Steak and Portobello Stew

Meaty portobello mushrooms combine naturally with beef and red wine in this luscious, heady stew. We like to make this with a hearty Zinfandel and pour a glass to enjoy with the meal.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com