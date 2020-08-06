Beef Sirloin Recipes

Beef Tips and Noodles
This is a great dish that's very easy to make with just a few ingredients. Great with rolls of any type. I got this recipe from my mom years ago and it is a family favorite.
Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak
Very tender and flavorful, this recipe is one of our family's favorites. It's great to make ahead of time in the slow cooker and then serve over rice, egg noodles, or chow mein.
Cola Pot Roast II
The rich brown gravy this makes is wonderful, with just a slight hint of sweetness. Everyone asks for the recipe, and NO ONE ever guesses the secret ingredient...cola!
Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast
Intensely flavored sirloin tip roast using a homemade herb rub paste that is certain to please the entire family.
Carne Asada Tacos
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
Beef Miso Ramen
This flavorful bowl of ramen soup with miso broth and steak is quick and easy to prepare, making it a perfect choice for busy days.
Steak and Portobello Stew
Meaty portobello mushrooms combine naturally with beef and red wine in this luscious, heady stew. We like to make this with a hearty Zinfandel and pour a glass to enjoy with the meal.