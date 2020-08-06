Beef Brisket Recipes

Marinades, rubs, and sauces for fall-apart tender brisket from your oven or slow cooker.

Staff Picks

Simply the Easiest Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.65 stars
449
Simply the best and easiest beef brisket there is. Great recipe to make the day before and reheat to serve.
By PMARRIE

Oklahoma Brisket

Rating: 4.61 stars
175
This is absolutely fabulous and so easy. Brisket that isn't dried out can be so good. The bar-b-que sauce is also wonderful and can be used for other meat dishes.
By Susan

Great Brisket

Rating: 3.5 stars
8
This is a smoking or slow-grilling beef brisket. The apple and orange juices really bring out the flavor of the meat.
By Lonnie Moore

What Is Brisket?

This cut of meat is a common choice for corned beef, Texas barbeque, and much more. 
By Melanie Fincher

Nana Lara's Brisket

Rating: 4.63 stars
19
Easy and festive brisket, straight from my grandma in Newfoundland. This recipe is goof-proof and very tasty. Really good with a glass of Lambrusco, a sparkling red wine, or with ale.
By hmarshall

Jewish Style Sweet and Sour Brisket

Rating: 4.74 stars
230
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
By Louise

Midwest Brisket

Rating: 4.52 stars
46
This is a recipe I got from my aunt and her family, it is time consuming but worth it. For a different size brisket, just bake 1 hour per pound.
By APRILP

Oh So Tender Brisket

Rating: 4.49 stars
101
Brisket - tender, tasty and oh so easy!
By BREVEAL

Corned Beef and Cabbage I

Rating: 4.63 stars
1295
What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage? Serve with mustard or horseradish if desired.
By Laria Tabul

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.61 stars
1978
No more dry corned beef! Cook this in your slow cooker all day and you're guaranteed success! Serve this with soda bread for a warm and satisfying meal.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Reuben Sandwich II

Rating: 4.69 stars
689
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Braised Corned Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.82 stars
930
You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.
By mauigirl
Inspiration and Ideas

Bangin' Smokey Beef Brisket
Rating: Unrated
49
"Really good! Instead of cooking it in the oven for hours, I put this in the slow cooker all day. Delicious!" – GINAH1
Blackjack Brisket
Rating: Unrated
89
"If you don't go buy the ingredients RIGHT NOW and prepare this then there is something wrong with you. Sooo good. Just go. Now. To the market. Go." – KaiMom
Busy Day Barbeque Brisket
Rating: Unrated
484
21 Best Side Dishes for Brisket
6 Smoked Brisket Recipes
Slow Cooker Reuben Dip
Rating: Unrated
521

Reuben Dip

Rating: 4.57 stars
448

This is a party favorite. Everyone fights over the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven! Serve it with wheat crackers or small pieces of rye bread.

More Beef Brisket Recipes

Brisket Marinade

Rating: 4.6 stars
20
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
By KRANEY

Texas Twinkies

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Brisket- and cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapenos with a BBQ glaze. This recipe requires pre-cooked brisket. It is a great recipe to use up any leftover brisket.
By burtvilla

Cousin David's Slow Cooker Brisket

Rating: 4.26 stars
311
This is a family recipe passed along by my late cousin David. It is so simple...just four ingredients thrown in the slow cooker! Not only is it great to come home to a hot delicious meal...your home will smell wonderful too! It is great with the extra gravy spooned over egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By DRUMNWRITE

Basic Beef Brisket in a Dutch Oven

Rating: 4.46 stars
13
Imagine delicious, tender slices of brisket, piled high on your plate. You could make this your reality in just a few hours with this simple recipe for the Dutch oven.
By ChefTony

Irish Boiled Dinner (Corned Beef)

Rating: 4.62 stars
164
Mouth watering tender corned beef with corned beef flavored potatoes, cabbage, and carrots. This is my great grandmothers recipe from Ireland. This was served with both Irish soda bread and corn bread at our house.
By Ann Hester

Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

Rating: 4.4 stars
173
A slow cooker recipe for some traditional-style Irish corned beef and cabbage that smells as good as it tastes. Sweet potatoes are added for those whose diet prefers them.
By RayPappy Bailey

Corned Beef Roast

Rating: 4.3 stars
67
This is a basic corned beef roast recipe. It is easy to prepare and wonderful to eat.
By LUVNGMOM

Sauerkraut Balls

Rating: 4.58 stars
40
This recipe makes about 75 tangy and delicious fried sauerkraut balls.
By NC State Trooper

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwiches

Rating: 4.44 stars
63
Slow-cooked seasoned brisket shredded and prepared for tantalizing barbeque sandwiches. Enjoy on your favorite bread.
By Gary

Sensational Slow Cooked Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.6 stars
60
Beef brisket cooked to perfection with the perfect blend of seasonings. So tender you can cut it with a fork.
By Cajun Girl

Samoan Palusami

Rating: 4.44 stars
36
Palusami is a main dish from Samoa made with coconut milk. In the islands of Samoa, we use taro leaves and the Samoan corn-beef but here in America, my family can not live with out it so we use other substitute you can buy at the grocery store.
By Goddess

Dilly Rye Boat Dip

Rating: 4.15 stars
27
This is just your classic bread boat dip, but it will never let you down. Great for parties, or casual get togethers. Corned beef may be used in place of chipped beef, as well as additional celery salt for the Beau Monde seasoning.
By Beth

Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.36 stars
246
A combination of corned beef, potatoes, and onions. A quick and easy meal.
By Jodi McRobb

Easy Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 4.55 stars
204
This corned beef and cabbage recipe is quick and easy. A no-fuss meal, that's great for St. Patrick's Day or a weeknight family dinner.
By Trisheee

Wine-Braised Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.65 stars
208
This is yummy the day you make it, but is even more delicious the next day.
By RickyBobby

Grandma's Brisket

Rating: 4.46 stars
113
My grandmother used to make this every year for get-togethers. Who would've known that it was this easy?
By JodyVTPT

Slow-Cooked, Texas-Style Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.26 stars
113
This slow-cooker recipe comes directly from the heart of a wonderful Texas cook who makes the best brisket in the world! Yay, Papa Louis! He shared it with me years ago, via my sister (his daughter-in-law). I change it from time to time by adding ingredients to make it more Mexican (serve it with tortillas), or leave it as is and serve it with fresh rolls.
By Ly
One Skillet Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.39 stars
95
Corned beef, taters, onions, pepper and vinegar make this a hearty, quick-fix skillet meal. It's great with spinach on the side, and marvelous with fried eggs.
By David Cummins

The Real Reuben

Rating: 4.49 stars
95
Dark pumpernickel rye, heaped corned beef, drained sauerkraut and imported Swiss cheese make this sandwich something special.
By ALDO1938

Slow Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches

Rating: 4.75 stars
828
This is an excellent recipe for party sandwiches. I always make 2 (and sometimes 3) briskets because it goes so fast. The meat should cook slowly for a minimum of 4 hours--cooking longer will just make it more tender. It sounds like a LOT of garlic, but no one has ever complained that it tasted too garlicky. Serve with brown mustard on rye or kaiser rolls. Can also add cole slaw to the sandwich for a uniquely delicious sandwich.
By Suze Knisley

King Beef Oven Brisket

Rating: 4.52 stars
21
Grady calls supper at Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Texas one of life's great pleasures. Here he's adapted their brisket recipe so you can make it at home in the oven.
By Grady Spears

Spaghetti with Corned Beef

Rating: 4.36 stars
22
Quick and easy spaghetti using canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce. Delicious! For added nutrition, add a can of mixed vegetables or cut-up fresh vegetable, such as chopped onion or green peppers and tomatoes.
By Lymari

Yeah, I-Lived-in-Texas, Smoked Brisket

Rating: 4.43 stars
37
This is hands-down the best way I have found to cook a brisket.
By all rec

Jewish Grandma's Best Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.21 stars
52
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!
By FRIENDLYFOOD
