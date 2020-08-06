Beef Brisket Recipes

This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
This is a family recipe passed along by my late cousin David. It is so simple...just four ingredients thrown in the slow cooker! Not only is it great to come home to a hot delicious meal...your home will smell wonderful too! It is great with the extra gravy spooned over egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
Mouth watering tender corned beef with corned beef flavored potatoes, cabbage, and carrots. This is my great grandmothers recipe from Ireland. This was served with both Irish soda bread and corn bread at our house.
Palusami is a main dish from Samoa made with coconut milk. In the islands of Samoa, we use taro leaves and the Samoan corn-beef but here in America, my family can not live with out it so we use other substitute you can buy at the grocery store.
This is just your classic bread boat dip, but it will never let you down. Great for parties, or casual get togethers. Corned beef may be used in place of chipped beef, as well as additional celery salt for the Beau Monde seasoning.
This slow-cooker recipe comes directly from the heart of a wonderful Texas cook who makes the best brisket in the world! Yay, Papa Louis! He shared it with me years ago, via my sister (his daughter-in-law). I change it from time to time by adding ingredients to make it more Mexican (serve it with tortillas), or leave it as is and serve it with fresh rolls.
This is an excellent recipe for party sandwiches. I always make 2 (and sometimes 3) briskets because it goes so fast. The meat should cook slowly for a minimum of 4 hours--cooking longer will just make it more tender. It sounds like a LOT of garlic, but no one has ever complained that it tasted too garlicky. Serve with brown mustard on rye or kaiser rolls. Can also add cole slaw to the sandwich for a uniquely delicious sandwich.
Quick and easy spaghetti using canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce. Delicious! For added nutrition, add a can of mixed vegetables or cut-up fresh vegetable, such as chopped onion or green peppers and tomatoes.
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!