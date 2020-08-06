15-Minute Meal Recipes

Get your meal on the table in no time flat. We've got more than 100 top-rated recipes, including recipes for fish, burgers, pasta, stir-fries, and more.

Staff Picks

Super Simple Salmon

608
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
By Angela

Easy French Dip Sandwiches

1049
This sandwich made with sliced roast beef and provolone cheese is a crowd pleaser. The flavor is so rich, no one will know it only took 15 minutes to put together.
By writergirl

Quick Brownbag Burritos

172
These are quick enough to whip up anytime and are even good cold, which makes them great for bagged lunches!
By Lori Brodhurst

Eggplant Burgers

142
This is the veggie burger supreme - the easiest and MOST ECONOMICAL burger of all. A single medium-sized eggplant (together with the usual trimmings) feeds a family of six. Use whatever types of cheese and burger toppings to suit your family's taste.
By Irv Thomas

Fettuccine with Sweet Pepper-Cayenne Sauce

1146
Very flavorful and spicy. You'll never know it's a healthy dish. You can also add some cut up grilled chicken - wonderful!
By julieliz

Amy's Triple Decker Turkey Bacon Sandwich

50
Layers of turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo grace two slices of bread for this triple decker doozie. A wonderful sandwich at any time of the day.
By SPARKLESANGELS

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

979
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

84
I love making this easy grilled ham and cheese sandwich on a cool night with a cup of tomato soup.
By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl

Tony's Summer Pasta

182
Tony is my husband. He brought home a recipe he had gotten from someone at work, and it was adapted over time to this recipe--so I named it Tony's Summer Pasta. The tomatoes and cheese are marinated in oil, basil, and garlic, and then tossed with the hot linguine. The tomatoes are warmed and the cheese melts ever so slightly, creating a simple but delectable meal.
By KDCG

Quick Eggplant Parmesan

137
This eggplant goes well with some steamed green beans and French or Italian bread. Although the recipe calls for seasoned bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs if you wish. Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes according to your taste.
By Candice

Pesto Pasta

196
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Allrecipes Member

Brisket Marinade

17
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
By KRANEY
Inspiration and Ideas

Asian Beef with Snow Peas
"Quick and easy weeknight dinner. Most definitely double the sauce!" – mihart.m
More 15-Minute Meal Recipes

Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

2133
Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.
By LISA TOURVILLE

Broiled Scallops

724
My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Ramen Noodles

144
This is an extremely simple and delicious spin on the typical ramen noodles that can be EASILY made in the college environment!
By Emily

Broiled Spanish Mackerel

23
The quick, simple, and delicious fish recipe is best with fresh-caught fish if possible.
By GAHSMOMX3

Steamed Lobster Tails

185
This basic recipe for steamed lobster tails is the best way to ensure perfect lobster every time.

Air-Fried Shrimp

5
I kept this recipe simple for the fact I often like to use shrimp in pasta. I use frozen, peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in this recipe, but feel feel free to use peeled, deveined, tail-on shrimp if you wish.
By thedailygourmet

Sauteed Scallops

146
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
By Pati

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp

36
These easy-to-make air fryer shrimp can be served with a salad or on top of rice or pasta. Also great as a cold appetizer.
By bdweld

Seafood Newburg

50
A shellfish dish with a rich, elegant sauce. It's excellent served over rice or noodles.
By GIGIMOM15

Stir-Fried Rice

113
Fried rice in 15 minutes! Cook Minute® Rice with chicken broth, stir-fry vegetables, soy sauce and egg. You'll feel good about serving your family this low- calorie, low-fat dish.
By Minute Rice
Instant Pot® Frozen Salmon

32
If you want to prepare salmon without thawing and have it stay warm and moist without overcooking, then this is your recipe!
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Roasted Shrimp

9
This is a great, simple and fast way to cook shrimp that can go with anything! I've served it over linguine, with orzo and cream sauce, accompanying a steak, or alone as an appetizer - the possibilities are endless!
By Holly Van Lom

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos

5
Quick healthy tacos that the kids will go crazy for. Use this mixture as you would taco meat in taco shells or tortillas. Add desired toppings and enjoy!
By Dana D

Rock's T-Bone Steaks

182
This seasoning makes any steak awesome. This is the best. It doesn't overpower the steak. I can't eat a steak out anymore because I always compare it to this seasoning.
By Rocky

Beer Batter for Fish

194
Basic beer batter, good for almost any white fleshed fish.
By Wilma Scott
