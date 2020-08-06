15-Minute Meal Recipes

This is the veggie burger supreme - the easiest and MOST ECONOMICAL burger of all. A single medium-sized eggplant (together with the usual trimmings) feeds a family of six. Use whatever types of cheese and burger toppings to suit your family's taste.
Tony is my husband. He brought home a recipe he had gotten from someone at work, and it was adapted over time to this recipe--so I named it Tony's Summer Pasta. The tomatoes and cheese are marinated in oil, basil, and garlic, and then tossed with the hot linguine. The tomatoes are warmed and the cheese melts ever so slightly, creating a simple but delectable meal.
This eggplant goes well with some steamed green beans and French or Italian bread. Although the recipe calls for seasoned bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs if you wish. Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes according to your taste.
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
I kept this recipe simple for the fact I often like to use shrimp in pasta. I use frozen, peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in this recipe, but feel feel free to use peeled, deveined, tail-on shrimp if you wish.
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
This is a great, simple and fast way to cook shrimp that can go with anything! I've served it over linguine, with orzo and cream sauce, accompanying a steak, or alone as an appetizer - the possibilities are endless!
