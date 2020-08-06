Kid-Friendly Recipes

Browse through hundreds of tasty recipes for kids (and picky adults). See photos plus helpful tips from parents who cook.

Editors' Picks

10 Fun Santa Treats Straight From the North Pole
Put the ho ho ho in the holidays.
15 No-Bake Cookies to Make With Your Kids
21 Easy Baking Recipes for Kids
Grab your apron and get your little ones to help bake (and devour) some delicious treats with this collection of easy and enjoyable baking recipes.
10 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make With Your Kids
Gather your mini bakers, and get ready to share some quality cookie time!
Inspiration and Ideas

A Month's Worth of Kid-Friendly Dinners
Many of these recipes are so simple, your kids can help make dinner with you, so they'll appreciate it even more.
10 Chicken Dinners That Kids Love
Tempt them to the table with some of their favorites.
Dinners You Can Make In A Muffin Pan
Weeknight Casseroles That Kids Love
19 Fast, Family-Friendly Ground Beef Dinners
15 Vegetarian Recipes That Kids Will Love

More Kid-Friendly Recipes

Fast English Muffin Pizzas

Rating: 4.6 stars
277
Fast and VERY kid friendly.. they can make them and all you have to do is bake them! Pizza sauce, cheese and their choice of topping makes this a great snack or anytime meal!
By RHONDA35

Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

Rating: 4.29 stars
221
These potato cakes are great with any meal or as a snack. Simple and quick to make with only a few ingredients. Kids of ALL ages love 'em.
By DaMonkey

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Salt Dough

Rating: 4.37 stars
38
This recipe is much like Play-Doh®, but can be baked to a permanent finish.
By IRISHEYE101

Grinch Kabobs

Rating: 4.75 stars
126
These little skewers are simple to make and a great addition to your appetizers at any Christmas party.
By CNM CATERING

Candied Almonds

Rating: 4.55 stars
438
This is a favorite with my father. They taste so good warm! Substitute any type of nuts you prefer.
By Darla K

Baked Tortilla Chips

Rating: 4.34 stars
539
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Kettle Corn

Rating: 4.6 stars
1529
Take a trip to the county fair with a bowl of old-fashioned Kettle Corn. Your family will never want plain popcorn again! If you use white sugar, it will taste like popcorn balls and if you use brown sugar, it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Easy Tuna Patties

Rating: 4.55 stars
559
These patties are great dipped in ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce. They are also great as a sandwich.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Potato Latkes I

Rating: 4.47 stars
638
A classic potato latke, you can't go wrong with these crispy hot cakes. Serve with applesauce, sour cream and chopped green onions! Happy Hanukkah!
By Daisy

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4.24 stars
3050
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Tasty Buns

Rating: 4.68 stars
566
Excellent yeast buns that can be used for hamburgers or just plain dinner rolls. They don't take long to make and have never failed for me!
By Charlene Kaunert

Natasha's Chicken Burgers

Rating: 4.78 stars
77
Natasha is my eldest daughter, and her eyes light up when I announce we're having these for dinner. While my husband and I eat 1 or 2 each, she easily finishes at least 3! The onion can be finely chopped, but with three kids, we prefer grating it so as to hide it. I usually serve these with mashed potatoes and Caesar salad for a very comforting meal! Extra-lean ground chicken can be substituted with ground turkey with great results.
By ChatteroosMom

Christmas Tree Appetizers

Rating: 4 stars
2
These adorable little Christmas trees are the perfect appetizer during the Christmas holidays. They are healthy, yummy and super easy to make. Cut the pita bread into no more than 2 or 3 triangles per pita bread.
By barbara

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

Rating: 4.78 stars
4529
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Anonymous
Chocolate Banana Muffins

Rating: 4.66 stars
108
These muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!
By Anonymous

Banana Fritters

Rating: 3.99 stars
82
These great little fritters are a breakfast favorite.
By Julia Morris

Fun Santa Vegetable Tray

Rating: 5 stars
2
If you're looking for healthy and fun ideas for Christmas, try this veggie tray shaped like Santa. Serve with hummus or any dip.
By Francesca

15 Christmas Appetizers for Kids

We've handpicked this seasonal selection of party appetizers that kids can help you prepare (and they won't be able to resist).
By Ita Mac Airt

Best Baked French Fries

Rating: 4.67 stars
485
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
By Life Tastes Good

Strawberry Pie Filling

Rating: 4.61 stars
71
A quick and simple recipe to turn fresh picked-strawberries into a decadent pie filling. Use to make pies, top cheesecakes, or just simply serve over ice cream.
By fotoe!78

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Salt and Pepper Skillet Fries

Rating: 4.58 stars
40
These quick and easy French fries made in a skillet are sure to please.
By miskyn

Chicken and Rice

Rating: 3.92 stars
77
Quickest thing going. Even my 12 year old son can make it in less than 15 minutes! Great for kids, big and small alike. Believe it or not, this dish is ready to eat in about 10 minutes! Delicious!
By R.E. Vincent
