Beef Soup Recipes

Browse recipes for all kinds of beef soup, including beef barley soup, beef pho, cheeseburger soup, Italian wedding soup, beef noodle soup, and more.

Italian Wedding Soup

981
A hearty soup with meatballs and orzo. Make a little extra for the honeymoon!
By Allrecipes Member

Steak Soup

380
This is an extremely hearty soup that only gets better in the fridge! It is one of the only soups you will not have to jazz up on your own, and people will remember you for it! This is a great cold-weather soup, but my family requests it all year long.
By FoodieFamily4

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1393
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
By MARGOC

Albondigas

648
Quick and easy meatball soup made with carrots and potatoes in beef broth.
By Belen

Cheeseburger Soup I

1582
I use sharp cheddar cheese because I like the taste but any cheddar is good.
By Auntylene

Beef and Barley Soup III

115
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
By Allrecipes Member

Texas Beef Soup

68
A hearty soup that even your husband will like. My husband, who thinks soups are for the faint of heart, loves this recipe! It's so quick and easy because of using the slow cooker. It's sure to be a family favorite!
By Allrecipes Member

Beef Pho

142
South Vietnamese-style pho. A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef.
By LETT101

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

341
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS

Beef Noodle Soup

358
This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
By Brenda Loop

Slow Cooker Spanish Beef Stew

229
I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
By Moefunk04

Dutch Oven Vegetable Beef Soup

27
This vegetable beef soup is hearty with a kick of flavor. Made with top sirloin and fresh and frozen vegetables, it's super easy to prepare and ready in just under two hours. There is nothing better than soup prepared in a Dutch oven!
By Rose
Kelly's Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
70
"We love this recipe! I have made it several times because my family keeps requesting it." – Nicolle
Easy Vegetable Beef Soup
59
"Simple! Brown the meat, and throw it all together into one pot. Serve the soup with cornbread or grilled cheese sandwiches." – PTRULL
Spicy Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup
22
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
2349
Mama's Italian Wedding Soup
797
Recipes to Make with Stew Meat Besides Stew
Authentic Pho
180

Authentic pho soup is made with a complex, aromatic beef broth.

Homemade Vegetable Beef Soup

17
My mom made this soup when I was young. I have always loved her soups. When I was able to start cooking by myself I fell in love and have added and taken items away, but my fiance love my soups. And he isn't even big on soups. I hope your family enjoys the soup as much as mine does.
By renee

Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup

273
The best beef barley soup. Thickens with just the barley. Tastes best in the slow cooker. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and with a salad.
By RUSTEE

Beef Nilaga

12
This is another one-meal-in-a-pot dish. It contains soup, meat and vegetables all cooked together in one delicious broth. Terrific during cooler weather. Serve hot alone or with rice.
By lola

Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

262
A slow cooker makes this the easiest recipe ever. It has become a regular family favorite. So much so, that I was requested to bring it to Christmas Eve dinner. I usually use leftover boneless beef short ribs.
By HCHImCBb

Meatball Soup

203
A quick and hearty soup. I use frozen meatballs and cook 3-5 per person in the soup. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
By Lmdalby

Home-Style Vegetable Beef Soup

212
This hearty soup is great on a cold winter day. Serve with homemade cornbread, biscuits, or crackers.
By STKA

New Mexico Green Chile Stew

34
This is my slow cooker version of a green chile stew from New Mexico. It is great to serve with tortillas, tortilla chips, green onions, and sour cream.
By Staci Booth

Beef Bourguignon Without the Burgundy

100
This recipe for beef Merlot is one of my favorites, and a take-off on the venerable beef bourguignon, beef braised in Burgundy wine. Serve over mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Mama's Old-Fashioned Albondigas (Meatball Soup)

63
This is my number-one soup recipe, perfect for a cold rainy day, handed down to me by my mother. I hope you all enjoy it as much as my family has.
By SpiceUpYourLife

Beef Mushroom Barley Soup

125
Family favorite. It kind of turns into a type of stew as the barley soaks up much of the beef stock. Best part is that it gets better with age, so make plenty and enjoy throughout the week! It's always better the second day, so you might want to cook it one day, refrigerate it overnight, and then cook it again the next day.
By Wendellian

Taiwanese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

7
A classic Taiwanese/Chinese dish! Tons of flavor and spice! One of my favorite noodle dishes of all time in a slow-cooker version. A bowl of this in the winter evenings will warm you right up!
By jhuang0125

Instant Pot® Hamburger Soup

105
Easy and delicious soup with a nice thickness. You can make it in the Instant Pot® or on the stovetop. When this cools, it will be very thick, but it thins out when reheated. Freezes very well.
By Angela Giannetti Snyder

My Mom's Hamburger and Potato Soup

7
This potato soup with hamburger is a comforting, warm soup that is great for a chilly winter day, or anytime you want a yummy, easy soup! Serve with crusty bread.
By Heather

Alison's Slow Cooker Vegetable Beef Soup

318
Easy and delicious vegetable beef soup!
By HURYSZ

Instant Pot® Taco Soup

13
This soup is fast to make, uses minimal ingredients, and is great when served with sliced avocado. To speed prep even more, use salsa in place of the onion and RO*TEL®. If you want a thicker soup, omit the broth. Serve with tortilla chips is you like.
By thedailygourmet

Instant Pot® Cabbage Roll Soup

26
Grandma's cabbage rolls turned into an easy-to-make soup with less fuss.
By My Hot Southern Mess

5-Ingredient Taco Soup

2
Use your Instant Pot® to make this 5-ingredient taco soup with minimal preparation and a quick cook time.
By thedailygourmet

Easy Vegetable Beef Soup with Ground Beef

58
Simple! Brown the meat, and throw it all together into one pot. Serve soup with a cake of corn bread or grilled cheese sandwiches on a cold winter night. You will feel warm all over.
By PTRULL

Low-Carb Beef Cabbage Stew

50
I modified another recipe on this site for South Beach Diet® Phase 1. Not only is it on my diet, but it tastes delicious! Garnish each serving with sour cream.
By M Ecker

Best of All: Slow Cooker Beef Stew

34
I have tried many beef stew recipes from this site. This is the one! I took the best from each and got this no-fail version.
By Bobbee Valentine

California Italian Wedding Soup

256
This is my variation of a standard recipe. I like fresh basil and a little lemon rind, so those are basically my only changes. This is a quick and easy soup with flavors that impress all.
By DPATEL
