Beef Soup Recipes

This is an extremely hearty soup that only gets better in the fridge! It is one of the only soups you will not have to jazz up on your own, and people will remember you for it! This is a great cold-weather soup, but my family requests it all year long.
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
A hearty soup that even your husband will like. My husband, who thinks soups are for the faint of heart, loves this recipe! It's so quick and easy because of using the slow cooker. It's sure to be a family favorite!
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
This vegetable beef soup is hearty with a kick of flavor. Made with top sirloin and fresh and frozen vegetables, it's super easy to prepare and ready in just under two hours. There is nothing better than soup prepared in a Dutch oven!
My mom made this soup when I was young. I have always loved her soups. When I was able to start cooking by myself I fell in love and have added and taken items away, but my fiance love my soups. And he isn't even big on soups. I hope your family enjoys the soup as much as mine does.
A slow cooker makes this the easiest recipe ever. It has become a regular family favorite. So much so, that I was requested to bring it to Christmas Eve dinner. I usually use leftover boneless beef short ribs.
Family favorite. It kind of turns into a type of stew as the barley soaks up much of the beef stock. Best part is that it gets better with age, so make plenty and enjoy throughout the week! It's always better the second day, so you might want to cook it one day, refrigerate it overnight, and then cook it again the next day.
This soup is fast to make, uses minimal ingredients, and is great when served with sliced avocado. To speed prep even more, use salsa in place of the onion and RO*TEL®. If you want a thicker soup, omit the broth. Serve with tortilla chips is you like.