Beef Salad Recipes

From steak salad to taco salad, beef salad is top of the list as a hearty dinner salad.

Tortellini, Steak, and Caesar

163
A well-balanced meal in a bowl! Goes well with a nice slice of Italian or French bread. This is a FAVE to take to work or school for lunch with both my teenaged daughters and son! I vary how much meat, pasta, and salad I use depending on how many servings I need. If you want to make it in advance or have leftovers, don't add the dressing and croutons beforehand. Mix croutons right before packaging and send dressing on the side. I make this whenever I have leftover steak!
By LROHNER

Quick Taco Salad

44
This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
By Amy Tapscott Harvel

Thai Beef Salad

152
A colorful, tangy salad that brings out the best in Thai cuisine and spices.
By Allrecipes Member

Flat Iron Steak and Spinach Salad

86
Spinach is topped with peppers, mushrooms and steak in this recipe.
By Kerinholland

Grilled Steak Salad with Asian Dressing

45
BBQ steak salad with a sesame-rice vinegar dressing.
By Joanne Zalapski Samchyk

Taco Bean Salad

5
This recipe makes a lot and is a complete meal. This is a family recipe and we love to make it in the summer. The dressing tastes best when refrigerated overnight.
By penguinite

Steak and Spinach Salad

75
The perfect main course for salad lovers. This salad uses fresh spinach instead of lettuce.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon Blue Cheese Flat Iron Salad

19
A wonderfully tasty main dish salad made with flat iron steak, bacon and fresh blue cheese. My family loves it. I make my lettuce mix in a large storage container and have left over salad for other things.
By Patricia

Greek Flank Steak and Veggie Salad

37
Tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers (yes, cucumbers!) roast along with the steak, creating a crunchy, juicy salad that just begs to be topped with feta.
By Molly Gilbert

Taco Salad with Lime Vinegar Dressing

55
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
By JulieW

Steak Salad

300
This is a quick and easy meal for those hot summer evenings.
By Linda

Oven-Baked Beef Tagliata

3
This beef tagliata cooks in the oven and is perfect for those following a low-carb diet!
By thedailygourmet
More Beef Salad Recipes

Steak Fajita Salad

34
Hot strips of seasoned beef top this salad dressed with Southwest Fiesta Dressing.
By Dole
Authentic Thai Steak Salad

12
An authentic Thai recipe. It was given to me by a family friend who was born in Thailand, but raised in the US when her parents immigrated.
By toripf

Tex-Mex Beef Bowl with Avocado Cilantro Dressing

6
Wow your guests with these individual-sized Tex-Mex BBQ Beef Bowls served with an avocado cilantro dressing. The below recipe is for two people but the recipe can be easily doubled or tripled.
By Amanda Frederickson

Layered Beef Salad with Warm Dressing

3
This dish is quick, tasty, and my favorite! The cold salad and warm steak are the perfect combination in this dish! You can make the salad any way you want. I add jicama for the crunch!
By tj_clark

Just Like A Mac Attack Salad

3
A tasty, lighter way to enjoy the classic burger at home!
By SunnyDaysNora

Spicy Gingered Beef and Snap Pea Salad

5
Chopped flank steak cooked with garlic and fresh ginger tops fresh salad greens, colorful bell peppers, cucumber, and snap peas dressed with a zesty ginger dressing.
By Dole
Gabe's Coffee-Crusted Hanger Steak with Apple, Fennel, and Herb Salad

3
This smoky, sweet, spicy rub adds amazing flavor and color to just about any type of steak or pork tenderloin – and is great for grilling and pan-searing. To save time, make the rub ahead of time and store in an airtight container until ready to use. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!

Carne Asada Salad

Marinate steak in a mixture of spices, lime juice and tomato sauce for flavor you'll love. Pair it up with fresh greens and a lively dressing for a steak salad you'll want to make again and again.
By Target Test Kitchen
Russian Potato and Beef Salad 'Olivier'

1
A different kind of salad, but so good!
By Anya

Steak 'n' Fries Salad

4
I lived in Pittsburgh for 5 years and never would have thought I'd ever see French fries in a salad. You will probably only see this recipe in Pittsburgh restaurants which makes it special and unique! It's very delicious. Add your favorite dressing.
By foodpassion

Steak Salad II

11
A great filling salad for clean out the fridge day. The steaks may also be pan-fried.
By Rob Foote

Beef Tip Salad Topping

9
Flavorful pieces of meat cooked with onion and green pepper are easy and quick to prepare! Great for a family meal or company. Serve over salads along with the dressing of choice. Goes well with baked potato and bread, if desired.
By Chantelle

Grilled Peppercorn Steak and Caramelized Pecan Salad with Cabernet-Cherry Vinaigrette

7
This is a summer favorite that I served in many restaurants, inspired by my 'oops, the Cabernet wine has turned again in the heat,' moments. This is usually the meal, but it may also be an appetizer salad as well. I offered it as both in my restaurants. The dressing and pecans keep for a few weeks unrefrigerated, and I often make these in bulk in advance for several meals. A simple dish, easily made by any level cook, it is a stylish, beautiful, and delectable entree salad fit for company.
By Karen Barris Calabro

Bob's Thai Beef Salad

21
Unique taste of Thai. Blend of flavors is truly unbelievable. You must try for yourself. WOW! We suggest serving over white rice. Any other way would not be Bob's way.
By BABYANDAMY
