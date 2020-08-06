Beef Salad Recipes

A well-balanced meal in a bowl! Goes well with a nice slice of Italian or French bread. This is a FAVE to take to work or school for lunch with both my teenaged daughters and son! I vary how much meat, pasta, and salad I use depending on how many servings I need. If you want to make it in advance or have leftovers, don't add the dressing and croutons beforehand. Mix croutons right before packaging and send dressing on the side. I make this whenever I have leftover steak!
This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
A wonderfully tasty main dish salad made with flat iron steak, bacon and fresh blue cheese. My family loves it. I make my lettuce mix in a large storage container and have left over salad for other things.
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
This smoky, sweet, spicy rub adds amazing flavor and color to just about any type of steak or pork tenderloin – and is great for grilling and pan-searing. To save time, make the rub ahead of time and store in an airtight container until ready to use. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
I lived in Pittsburgh for 5 years and never would have thought I'd ever see French fries in a salad. You will probably only see this recipe in Pittsburgh restaurants which makes it special and unique! It's very delicious. Add your favorite dressing.
Flavorful pieces of meat cooked with onion and green pepper are easy and quick to prepare! Great for a family meal or company. Serve over salads along with the dressing of choice. Goes well with baked potato and bread, if desired.
This is a summer favorite that I served in many restaurants, inspired by my 'oops, the Cabernet wine has turned again in the heat,' moments. This is usually the meal, but it may also be an appetizer salad as well. I offered it as both in my restaurants. The dressing and pecans keep for a few weeks unrefrigerated, and I often make these in bulk in advance for several meals. A simple dish, easily made by any level cook, it is a stylish, beautiful, and delectable entree salad fit for company.