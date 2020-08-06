Beef Casserole Recipes

Dig into these big, beefy bakes. They're the hearty, comforting weeknight classics the family craves.

Staff Picks

Barbeque Beef Casserole

395
A wonderful, quick, and inexpensive recipe for those time crunched dinners. Just throw together and bake. Adjust your seasonings for your own taste.
By themamalion

Beef Nacho Casserole

997
A simple meal to whip up in less than an hour that even the kids are sure to love. Layers of seasoned ground beef, corn, tortilla chips and cheese are baked under a layer of Colby cheese. Monterey Jack is also good in place of the Colby cheese.
By LUNCH*LADY

Enchilada Casserole III

520
This is a layered casserole that is always a favorite with my husband and kids. Served with Spanish rice and a green salad, it is sure to please everyone.
By Kathy

Pizza Casserole

2265
This recipe takes all the good things we love on pizza and combines them with egg noodles to form a great, one-dish casserole to feed your family.
By Melissa

Beef Bourguignon II

627
Hearty, tender beef in a sumptuous red wine sauce. This is an easy and tasty dish. Definitely not the normal casserole.
By Teri Smith

Broccoli Hamburger Casserole

162
Every time, my kids will request this dish over any others. It is very delicious! Try it for yourself.
By SANDR2

American Shepherd's Pie

494
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
By EEYOREASIL

Italian Meatball Sandwich Casserole

643
All the ingredients for a meatball sandwich are here, just assembled in a different manner. This recipe is always a hit at our house. We NEVER have any leftovers, it is so good!
By MARBALET

Tater Tot Taco Casserole

866
Just what the grandkids ordered. Tater tots, Mexican food, and cheese! This is one of those meals that you can throw together with ingredients you would normally have on hand. Great for pot luck or a quick meal for unexpected company. Some kids don't like onion or garlic; these can be omitted.
By Mama Smith

Reuben Casserole

371
Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

343
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
By barryzimm
Inspiration and Ideas

Spaghetti Pie I
"Love the flavor! I like this better than lasagna!" – SBDEVENEY
Hot Tamale Pie
"Tastes great with a little hot sauce on it, some sour cream and a cold beer." – Michael G
Burrito Pie
Family-Favorite Ground Beef Casseroles
Ground Beef-Spinach Casserole
Spanish Rice Bake
1413
Easy Mexican Casserole
2556

This is an easy and very tasty dish. I often substitute ground turkey and low-fat dairy products and it is still delicious! Serve with chips, salsa and green salad.

More Beef Casserole Recipes

Easy Mexican Casserole

2556
This is an easy and very tasty dish. I often substitute ground turkey and low-fat dairy products and it is still delicious! Serve with chips, salsa and green salad.
By ANDREALF63

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

1435
Unstuffed cabbage rolls made with ground beef, cabbage, and diced tomatoes are a family-pleasing main dish perfect for weeknights.
By tlc_adams

Best Beef Enchiladas

438
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
By country_cooker

Hamburger Potato Casserole

1273
An oldie but a goodie! A family recipe of ground beef and potatoes layered with mushroom soup and onion, and topped with Cheddar cheese.
By GRAVYCLAN

Baked Spaghetti

1308
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole with plenty of melted cheese is the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a week-night dinner.
By CALLIKO

Cabbage Roll Casserole

1856
This casserole combines chopped cabbage with ground beef, tomato sauce, and rice. Preparation is much simpler than for standard stuffed cabbage rolls.
By BUCHKO

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

376
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
By LaDonna Langwell

Taco Bake Casserole

91
Made with taco seasoned ground beef, taco shells, and Cheddar cheese, this quick and easy taco bake will satisfy even the most picky eaters.
By Cherie Burgett

Grandma Elaine's Unstuffed Sweet and Sour Cabbage

79
This is a family heirloom recipe that has been handed down through the ages. My mother taught it to me, and I tweaked it to its current form. I have eaten all kinds of 'stuffed' cabbage and this recipe beats them all. It's sweet, sour, and comforting. The flavors are even better the second day. This dish also freezes well.
By Chef Daddy Pete

Ground Beef-Spinach Casserole

10
This is a great ground beef casserole. Even my husband who doesn't care for spinach likes this one! And it got rave reviews when I took it to a church potluck.

Cheesy Ground Beef and Potatoes

7
A bed of buttery, sliced potatoes is topped with a cheesy ground beef mixture in this comforting dish that will have you coming back for more.
By Yoly

Moussaka

643
Here is a great recipe for moussaka, a Greek dish. It includes sliced eggplant baked in a ground beef sauce and then smothered in a thin white sauce.
By PEGGY AYSCUE

Tater Tot Casserole

561
This kid-friendly ground beef skillet casserole goes from stovetop to oven, and straight to the table in 35 minutes.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Taco Pie

1948
It's a quick, easy meal that is very filling. Some people will also top it with regular taco toppings, i.e. lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, etc. It also is great as leftovers for lunches! Serve with taco sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

65
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

108
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
By KC

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

382
This is so easy and yummy!
By Melissa mieske

The Best Spaghetti Casserole

164
Easy spaghetti dish with a little twist!
By Noonie Finch Hodges

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

644
Thin slices of zucchini stand in for noodles in this lasagna. It is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal.
By Jill Welch

Sloppy Joe Casserole

188
This is a great comfort food recipe that I love to make on a cold winter day. It is also a hit at our church's potluck dinners.
By Theresa Harnar
