Beef Casserole Recipes

A simple meal to whip up in less than an hour that even the kids are sure to love. Layers of seasoned ground beef, corn, tortilla chips and cheese are baked under a layer of Colby cheese. Monterey Jack is also good in place of the Colby cheese.
Just what the grandkids ordered. Tater tots, Mexican food, and cheese! This is one of those meals that you can throw together with ingredients you would normally have on hand. Great for pot luck or a quick meal for unexpected company. Some kids don't like onion or garlic; these can be omitted.
This is a family heirloom recipe that has been handed down through the ages. My mother taught it to me, and I tweaked it to its current form. I have eaten all kinds of 'stuffed' cabbage and this recipe beats them all. It's sweet, sour, and comforting. The flavors are even better the second day. This dish also freezes well.
It's a quick, easy meal that is very filling. Some people will also top it with regular taco toppings, i.e. lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, etc. It also is great as leftovers for lunches! Serve with taco sauce.
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
Just what the grandkids ordered. Tater tots, Mexican food, and cheese! This is one of those meals that you can throw together with ingredients you would normally have on hand. Great for pot luck or a quick meal for unexpected company. Some kids don't like onion or garlic; these can be omitted.