Clam Recipes

Find recipes for New England clam chowder and Manhattan clam chowder, tips and recipes for steamed and fried clams, and every clam pasta sauce under the sun.

Staff Picks

My Best Clam Chowder

A delicious, traditional, cream based chowder, this recipe calls for the standard chowder ingredients: onion, celery, potatoes, diced carrots, clams, and cream. A little red wine vinegar is added before serving for extra flavor.
By PIONEERGIRL

Linguine with Clam Sauce

341
This is an easy, inexpensive, white clam sauce. Try it over any kind of pasta; lemon pepper linguine is especially tasty. Extend the sauce for larger portions by adding in one half cup of chicken broth.
By Dorothy Rinaldi

Fried Razor Clams

22
A simple recipe for fried razor clams, a western Washington treat. Sometimes I fry the bodies, reserving the tougher necks for chowder. Dip in cocktail sauce. The spicier the better for me!
By SALMONSNAGGER

Steamed Clams in Butter and Sake

13
This recipe is the best for seafood lovers. Clams are steamed with sake and mirin and a bit of green onion in this Japanese way of preparation. My husband likes it so much.
By Lilibeth Bernardino Hashimoto

How to Steam Clams

If you never made this elegant dish at home, prepare to be wowed — especially by how easy it is.
By Sara Tane

Pork with Clams

12
An easy, tasty pork and clams recipe made by my Portuguese in-laws at every chance they get! Add a little bit of chili powder or crushed chilies for extra zing. Great for company!
By Laura

Clams Creole

11
Clams are steamed with tomatoes, chilies and wine in this fast and easy dish. Serve over linguine with crusty bread to sop up the juice!
By STORMKAT

Clam Bake

33
This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
By DENISEK1

Clams in Oyster Sauce

5
Clams, such as Manila or baby clams, taste great cooked in oyster sauce, and make a great Filipino appetizer.
By lola
Inspiration and Ideas

Chorizo Steamed Clams
"I have always just called these 'Spanish Clams,' since there's some variation of this on every Spanish restaurant menu. Use spicy Spanish-style chorizo." – Chef John
Scott Ure's Clams and Garlic
424
"So simple, but so good—steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread or over pasta." – Scott Ure
Portuguese Steamed Clams
The Best Clam Sauce
Chef John's Manhattan Clam Chowder

More Clam Recipes

Cioppino

849
A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Dorothy Rinaldi

New England Clam Chowder I

717
Hot and hearty recipe that will warm you up on cold winter days.
By Debbie2

Dinah's Stuffed Mushrooms

396
Delicious mushroom caps filled with a clam stuffing! Very easy, and even better than the stuffed mushrooms from that famous Italian restaurant chain.... Garnish with lemon wedges when serving.
By DEBNJAMES

The Best Clam Sauce

288
I cannot order better white clam sauce in a restaurant. My boyfriend begs me to make this! Thanks Mom! Serve this dish with fresh garlic bread and a nice white wine. I promise this is a keeper and you won't like any other white clam sauce!
By Jodie B

New England Clam Chowder II

212
Bottled clam juice is the secret ingredient for this extra-flavorful chowder. Otherwise, this is a fairly standard chowder recipe with lots of potatoes, bacon, and onions.
By CHIEF2

Linguine with White Clam Sauce II

144
A light clam sauce served over linguini noodles. Healthy, too!
By Karena

Chef John's Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan clam chowder is usually very watery, too tomato-y, and not nearly clammy enough so I reworked the recipe into something significantly more rich, satisfying, and delicious. My secrets? A ton of clams, not too much tomato, and a little bit of flour to thicken things up. Serve with oyster crackers and garnish with fresh chives, parsley, tarragon, or even dill, if desired.
By Chef John

Clam Sauce with Linguine

382
This is a super fast and easy recipe. One of my favorites. Even my kids love it. Though sometimes I use 1 1/2 pounds of noodles. Fettuccine can also be used. Tastes even better with fresh baked rolls or French bread and a garden salad. For the special occasion have a nice glass of red wine with it.
By Silvia Granger

Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

424
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
By Scott Ure

Panko-Breaded Fried Razor Clams

19
I grew up on the West Coast where these tasty little treats are found. You can vary the amount of ingredients used in the recipe according to the number of clams you have, but be sure to use real Parmesan cheese and only panko crumbs, not regular bread crumbs. Pound the necks with a meat tenderizer, or deep fry them, if desired. These are delicious!!!
By Danielle Harbold

Quick and Easy Clam Chowder

400
The best ever clam chowder you have ever tasted, and it is easy and fast. You will pass this recipe along to your family and friends. If you like more clams you can always add more. Sometimes I will also cube potatoes and throw them in.
By Deena

Old Bay® Seafood Boil

This is the absolute best way to enjoy seafood. The lemon, thyme, and Old Bay® really make the boil. The potatoes, corn, and sausage are mouthwatering for anyone who is not a big seafood lover. Enjoy in the summertime or pull this recipe out on Christmas and take time to relax with the family. Serve with fresh lemons, Bloody Mary's, cold beer, crusty bread, and plenty of napkins.
By Brian Sapp

Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder

493
A wonderful clam chowder to serve with hot sourdough bread, or even better yet, in a sourdough bread bowl. My whole family adores this recipe, I'm sure yours will too!
By Cindy in Pensacola

Mom's Nova Scotia Seafood Chowder

71
Being from the Easy Coast, I've tried a lot of different chowders; however, my Mom's takes the cake. She makes a huge pot of this chowder every Christmas Eve and all of it is gone by Christmas night. Although it is not very healthy, it is an awesome treat once in awhile for any of us that love seafood! I normally throw in a dash of garlic and onion powder. Enjoy!
By Ashley_86

Sheet Pan Seafood Boil

1
This simple roasted sheet pan dinner provides all the yummy flavors of a seafood boil with much less effort.
By Bites With Applewhite

Chef John's Spaghetti with Red Clam Sauce

121
This is one of my 'go to' recipes and it takes only about 15 minutes from start to finish. The only prep work really is mashing the garlic. The sauce is great on any pasta, but I prefer angel hair or spaghetti.
By Chef John

New England Razor Clam Chowder

11
Thick New England clam chowder using razor clams. My family likes to harvest razor clams on the Washington coast. We clean and freeze our clams. You might be able to use canned clams. My husband like thick clam chowder. If you do not want it as thick omit flour, and/or use milk instead of cream. Serve with bread and salad.
By Candia Mathieson

Creamy Clam Dip

67
This is simple to make, but tastes great.
By MARY A. PUTMAN

Cathie's Clam Chowder

40
Mmm, good! Oakies version of clam chowder. Don't forget the saltines! Add one more jar of clam juice, for those of you who like it clammy -- I know that's how my hubby likes it. Enjoy!
By Cathie West

Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Di Avolo

19
An Italian favorite, best with a nice red wine and Frank Sinatra playing in the background.
By Charles Anthony

Amazing White Clam Sauce

126
I got this recipe from an old boyfriend, and have modified it over the years. My husband and I have this at least every two weeks with a big loaf of garlic bread. It's very easy, but very delicious and filling.
By Linoleum

Spaghetti with White Clam Sauce

135
Great dinner for a Friday night.
By ANGCHICK
