Clam Recipes

A delicious, traditional, cream based chowder, this recipe calls for the standard chowder ingredients: onion, celery, potatoes, diced carrots, clams, and cream. A little red wine vinegar is added before serving for extra flavor.
This is an easy, inexpensive, white clam sauce. Try it over any kind of pasta; lemon pepper linguine is especially tasty. Extend the sauce for larger portions by adding in one half cup of chicken broth.
This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
I cannot order better white clam sauce in a restaurant. My boyfriend begs me to make this! Thanks Mom! Serve this dish with fresh garlic bread and a nice white wine. I promise this is a keeper and you won't like any other white clam sauce!
Manhattan clam chowder is usually very watery, too tomato-y, and not nearly clammy enough so I reworked the recipe into something significantly more rich, satisfying, and delicious. My secrets? A ton of clams, not too much tomato, and a little bit of flour to thicken things up. Serve with oyster crackers and garnish with fresh chives, parsley, tarragon, or even dill, if desired.
This is a super fast and easy recipe. One of my favorites. Even my kids love it. Though sometimes I use 1 1/2 pounds of noodles. Fettuccine can also be used. Tastes even better with fresh baked rolls or French bread and a garden salad. For the special occasion have a nice glass of red wine with it.
I grew up on the West Coast where these tasty little treats are found. You can vary the amount of ingredients used in the recipe according to the number of clams you have, but be sure to use real Parmesan cheese and only panko crumbs, not regular bread crumbs. Pound the necks with a meat tenderizer, or deep fry them, if desired. These are delicious!!!
The best ever clam chowder you have ever tasted, and it is easy and fast. You will pass this recipe along to your family and friends. If you like more clams you can always add more. Sometimes I will also cube potatoes and throw them in.
This is the absolute best way to enjoy seafood. The lemon, thyme, and Old Bay® really make the boil. The potatoes, corn, and sausage are mouthwatering for anyone who is not a big seafood lover. Enjoy in the summertime or pull this recipe out on Christmas and take time to relax with the family. Serve with fresh lemons, Bloody Mary's, cold beer, crusty bread, and plenty of napkins.
Being from the Easy Coast, I've tried a lot of different chowders; however, my Mom's takes the cake. She makes a huge pot of this chowder every Christmas Eve and all of it is gone by Christmas night. Although it is not very healthy, it is an awesome treat once in awhile for any of us that love seafood! I normally throw in a dash of garlic and onion powder. Enjoy!
This is one of my 'go to' recipes and it takes only about 15 minutes from start to finish. The only prep work really is mashing the garlic. The sauce is great on any pasta, but I prefer angel hair or spaghetti.
Thick New England clam chowder using razor clams. My family likes to harvest razor clams on the Washington coast. We clean and freeze our clams. You might be able to use canned clams. My husband like thick clam chowder. If you do not want it as thick omit flour, and/or use milk instead of cream. Serve with bread and salad.
I got this recipe from an old boyfriend, and have modified it over the years. My husband and I have this at least every two weeks with a big loaf of garlic bread. It's very easy, but very delicious and filling.