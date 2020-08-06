Mussel Recipes

A tomato sauce recipe for mussels is great if you don't like the usual wine recipes (like me!). There is no salt or butter. Here's a tip to make sure mussels are fresh: tap the opening of the mussel on a hard surface, if the shell closes you've got yourself some nice fresh mussels!
These mussels I originally had in Cape Cod Massachusetts about 20 years ago. This is my version of them, and it is even better than the original. Pair with a large loaf of crusty bread to soak up the generous sauce.
Mussels are topped with a rich curry butter, sealed in foil packets, and grilled until done in this terrific recipe. They're so delicious! I serve these as an appetizer with warm, crusty bread for dunking followed by a big green salad topped with grilled chicken or shrimp for an easy summertime meal.
This seriously delicious drunken mussels recipe is one of the quickest shellfish preparations known to man. Bring a flavorful, wine-based broth to a boil, add mussels and cover; cook until they open, and eat. That's it!
What timing! Although I have eaten mussels many times, October 17 was the very first time I cooked them, and (if I do say so myself!) they were great. A friend and I ate every last one, and he raved about the flavor the whole time. This is my own recipe.
I love seafood and always have a bag, or two, of mussel meat in the freezer. It's fairly inexpensive and is usually found in a case by the fresh fish. This cooks up really quickly, so have everything prepped before starting.
When you feel like splurging a little, San Francisco's famous Cioppino is a great choice. This spicy fish and shellfish stew is a big red bowl of yummy, and when paired with a loaf of crusty sourdough bread, it's downright otherworldly.
Less is more when it comes to cooking mussels! Use only fresh mussels, which are tightly closed when you buy them. If you can't find fresh mussels, make something else! Serve with slices of fresh crusty bread to soak up the delicious broth.
A recipe this simple has many advantages. It's fast, easy, and doesn't require a ton of prep, but the downside is, there's nowhere to hide subpar ingredients. So, unless you're going to splurge on the freshest, sweetest, most pristine seafood you can find, you may want to look for another recipe. Serve with crusty bread on the side.
I have loved paella since the first time I tried it while traveling through Spain at 17. Though I could never make it as great as my friend's mom in Madrid, this recipe comes so close! It's a favorite at our house for Sunday dinner and tastes all the better when made in a traditional paella pan (brought back in a suitcase, no less!). I hope you enjoy it as much as we do!