Mussel Recipes

Mussels in broth, mussels in wine, so many great mussels recipes in one place.

Staff Picks

Thai Steamed Mussels

200
Delicious and easy spicy Thai steamed mussels that can be finished in just thirty minutes.
By MURINMOON

Steamed Mussels I

11
Simply mussels for a simply wonderful meal.
By Susan

Mussels Moorings Style

13
This is a very popular recipe around my house and yields the best mussels in cream and wine sauce that I've ever had. Easy, fun and a wonderful treat.
By DEVSOL

Mussels Provencal

23
A tomato sauce recipe for mussels is great if you don't like the usual wine recipes (like me!). There is no salt or butter. Here's a tip to make sure mussels are fresh: tap the opening of the mussel on a hard surface, if the shell closes you've got yourself some nice fresh mussels!
By Corinne Hobin

Million Dollar Mussels

29
These mussels I originally had in Cape Cod Massachusetts about 20 years ago. This is my version of them, and it is even better than the original. Pair with a large loaf of crusty bread to soak up the generous sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Mussels with Curry Butter

41
Mussels are topped with a rich curry butter, sealed in foil packets, and grilled until done in this terrific recipe. They're so delicious! I serve these as an appetizer with warm, crusty bread for dunking followed by a big green salad topped with grilled chicken or shrimp for an easy summertime meal.
By Diana S

Drunken Mussels

225
This seriously delicious drunken mussels recipe is one of the quickest shellfish preparations known to man. Bring a flavorful, wine-based broth to a boil, add mussels and cover; cook until they open, and eat. That's it!
By Chef John

Love Mussels

92
This is great as a light meal with a salad and crusty bread for dipping.
By KitchenWitch

Appetizer Mussels

120
What timing! Although I have eaten mussels many times, October 17 was the very first time I cooked them, and (if I do say so myself!) they were great. A friend and I ate every last one, and he raved about the flavor the whole time. This is my own recipe.
By CASEY52

Patti's Mussels a la Mariniere

338
This dish is reminiscent of dining in an outdoor cafe in the south of France. Serve with crusty bread, and a nice chilled glass of white wine. This exact recipe can also be used for clams.
By Patti

Cioppino

849
A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Susan

Seafood Marinara Pasta

53
A little more elaborate then a basic marinara but still simple, quick and relatively cheap! This recipe will feed 4 people who like to eat or 5-6 light eaters.
By Lee514
197
Mussels and Pasta with Creamy Wine Sauce

I love seafood and always have a bag, or two, of mussel meat in the freezer. It's fairly inexpensive and is usually found in a case by the fresh fish. This cooks up really quickly, so have everything prepped before starting.

More Mussel Recipes

Seafood Cioppino

197
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
By DeeDee Henderson

Chef John's Cioppino

69
When you feel like splurging a little, San Francisco's famous Cioppino is a great choice. This spicy fish and shellfish stew is a big red bowl of yummy, and when paired with a loaf of crusty sourdough bread, it's downright otherworldly.
By Chef John

Bouillabaisse

40
This simply prepared fish stew is a classic French recipe from Marseilles. Serve with a slice of hot toast topped with a spoonful of rouille.
By Mary Young

Mussels Mariniere

133
This is a simple recipe. Most of the work is preparing the mussels; cooking takes very little time. When you have finished eating the mussels, dip bread in the buttery wine sauce.
By Christine

10 Mussel Recipes That Make Impressive Weeknight Meals

These mussel recipes will make your home feel like a 5-star restaurant without the fuss.
By Rai Mincey

Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Di Avolo

19
An Italian favorite, best with a nice red wine and Frank Sinatra playing in the background.
By Charles Anthony

Authentic Seafood Paella

14
Paella is a classic Spanish dish of rice cooked with shellfish and seasoned with saffron. It is perfect for easy entertaining.
By Allrecipes

Steamed Mussels II

78
Less is more when it comes to cooking mussels! Use only fresh mussels, which are tightly closed when you buy them. If you can't find fresh mussels, make something else! Serve with slices of fresh crusty bread to soak up the delicious broth.
By STEPHANO

Mussels in Curry Cream Sauce

71
Mussels steamed in a curry cream sauce, an easy and delicious recipe, you'll love it!
By Kerry

Fisherman's Stew

11
A recipe this simple has many advantages. It's fast, easy, and doesn't require a ton of prep, but the downside is, there's nowhere to hide subpar ingredients. So, unless you're going to splurge on the freshest, sweetest, most pristine seafood you can find, you may want to look for another recipe. Serve with crusty bread on the side.
By Chef John

Zuppa di Pesce e Frutti di Mare (Mediterranean Seafood Soup)

2
Easy yet tasty fish soup made only with the best fresh Mediterranean fish and seafood. Use the remaining fish stock for a seafood risotto.
By Giulia

Sopa de Mariscos (Seafood Soup)

2
A Tex-Mex inspired seafood soup with a rich broth for a satisfying Sunday meal.
By Rob

Authentic Paella

24
My grandmother emigrated from Valladolid, Spain. This is her AUTHENTIC Paella (Spanish rice)!
By ZapnTatersMom

Garlic Wine Mussels

2
A simple recipe that's my family's favorite. You can add red pepper flakes if you like. Serve with crusty bread to soak up the juice.
By PrairieGirl

Fra Diavolo Sauce with Linguine

5
A daring dash of red pepper flakes gives off a spicy heat in this marvelous tomato garlic sauce with shrimp, scallops, and mussels. Stir in a bit of parsley and serve over hot linguine.
By Stephanie Duncan

Maria's Classic Paella

32
I have loved paella since the first time I tried it while traveling through Spain at 17. Though I could never make it as great as my friend's mom in Madrid, this recipe comes so close! It's a favorite at our house for Sunday dinner and tastes all the better when made in a traditional paella pan (brought back in a suitcase, no less!). I hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
By MariaTheSoaper
