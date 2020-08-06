Scallop Recipes

Simple to make and gorgeous on the plate, scallops make for a gourmet appetizer or side. Get recipes to make them baked, fried, and bacon-wrapped.

Staff Picks

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Seared Scallops with Spicy Papaya Sauce

73
I made this for my husbands birthday, and it was a hit. We both ooohed and aaahed throughout dinner.
By CSHORES

Bay Scallops with Garlic Parsley Butter Sauce

59
They say smell is the sense most closely linked to memory recall, and that was certainly the case while making these garlicky, buttery bay scallops on toast. As waves of the wonderful aromas wafted up from the pan, they brought back a flood of vivid memories of my first kitchen job.
By Chef John

Scallops with White Wine Sauce II

308
White wine, butter, and shallots make a great sauce for scallops. This is easy and non-creamy for those that don't like cream sauces.
By DEBIW

Linguine with Seafood and Sundried Tomatoes

194
A wonderful blend of seafood and citrus! The secret ingredient is the lemon peel! Thanks to my Dad, this is one of our favorites! TIP: Have all the ingredients ready and prepared so you can whip this recipe up in no time!
By Star Pooley

Tarragon Lover's Scallops

79
Lightly browned sea scallops complemented by a smooth brown butter sauce with fresh tarragon. All you fans of tarragon, this is the recipe for you!
By Stompy

Seared Scallops with Jalapeno Vinaigrette

173
This is an incredibly basic but extremely versatile dressing.
By Chef John

Marinated Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

270
This sweet and salty, melt-in-your-mouth appetizer is sure to please anyone!
By Gabsmom

Seared Scallops with Tropical Salsa

72
The delicious taste of scallops is perfectly complemented by a wonderful fresh fruit salsa in this quick but elegant dish. Be sure to use large, plump sea scallops rather than smaller bay scallops and take care not to overcook the scallops; they should remain tender and moist. Feel free to substitute any of your favorite exotic fruits for the pineapple and mango in the salsa.
By RNCOGGINS

How To Buy, Clean, and Cook Scallops

Scallops are as easy to cook as shrimp, but as luxurious to eat as lobster.
By Vanessa Greaves

How to Make Coquilles Saint-Jacques

86
For something fancy, this is pretty easy to make. It's one of the world's most delicious dishes. It's rich and decadent, and yet still light.
By Chef John

Inspiration and Ideas

Broiled Scallops
"Excellent, easy, yummy!! It has the perfect combo of butter and lemon juice. Not too much, not too little!!" – Holly Kilcer
Pasta with Scallops, Zucchini & Tomatoes
413
Watch how to make Pasta with Scallops, Zucchini &Tomatoes.
Pan-Seared Scallops
41
20 Shrimp and Scallop Recipes for Fancy Dinners
15 Best Recipes That Start with Frozen Bay Scallops
Cioppino
849
Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta
77

This is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to prepare again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. ENJOY!

More Scallop Recipes

Baked Scallops

1214
Delicious baked scallops with butter and garlic. Bay scallops are the little ones and they tend to be sweeter tasting than sea scallops.
By John Bragg

Creamy Bay Scallop Spaghetti

99
This scallop and spaghetti dinner with a creamy sauce is fast and easy. I cook the scallops a bit longer than many chefs, but that's gives the dish more flavor and they're still tender and moist. I think you'll agree, the sherry sauce benefits significantly from the longer cook time.
By Chef John

Cajun Seafood Pasta

1239
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
By Star Pooley

Broiled Scallops

724
My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.
By Star Pooley

Scallops Mascarpone

132
A light seafood dishes that pleases the taste buds and the eyes!
By Andy Smith

Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Ritz Crackers®

6
My late mother created this recipe over thirty years ago. My grandparents, my father, and myself have enjoyed these baked stuffed shrimp every other Friday for many years. It's a tradition - we eat baked stuffed shrimp for dinner and then play cards! (We've been leaving out the scallops lately due to the high price, and we don't even miss them.) We serve the shrimp with a nice garden salad and rice pilaf or baked potato.
By Julie Cahoon

Sauteed Scallops

146
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
By Pati

Seafood Cioppino

198
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
By DeeDee Henderson

Seafood Fettuccine

246
This is a basic alfredo sauce, but with less fat and calories than most. Use your favorite seafood or chicken - both work very well with this recipe.
By LAQ1013

Awesome Baked Sea Scallops

645
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, shallots, butter, and bread crumbs then baked to perfection. Being from Maine, we love our seafood, and this is one of the greats!
By Christine Laliberte

Shrimp and Scallop Stir-Fry

11
This is a simple and light-tasting scallop and shrimp stir-fry. When served with rice, it makes a delicious meal.
By Shana

Quick Pan-Seared Scallops

14
Delicious way to prepare scallops.
By RACH7H

20 Shrimp and Scallop Recipes for Fancy Dinners

Check out our collection of restaurant-quality shrimp and scallop recipes you'll want to make again and again. 
By Melanie Fincher

Ceviche

115
This recipe is a staple in Mexico. Raw seafood is cooked by the lime juice! Now don't wrinkle your nose! You would never know the seafood was not cooked prior to serving. Make sure to always use the freshest ingredients! You may substitute many types of seafood for scallops, for example: halibut, red snapper, flounder, or swordfish.
By Star Pooley

Air Fryer Breaded Sea Scallops

6
Lightly breaded sea scallops cooked in the air fryer with the same results as deep frying, but without the nasty smell or mess!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Chef John's Bay Scallop Chowder

50
Every once in a while I make a dish that no matter how great it tastes, I just can't get past how it looks, and that was the case with this very easy, incredibly delicious scallop chowder. If you do make it, and want a thicker, more traditional chowder base, simply mash some of your potatoes into the mixture.
By Chef John

Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto

11
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
By tea

Slow-Cooker Fish Chowder

50
A great, hearty fish chowder that's lower in fat. Perfect for a winter's day. This recipe is very versatile. I use low-sodium, homemade stock and I find there's enough salt from the bacon that no more is needed. You can change up the seafood, the vegetables, and the seasonings. I find seafood chowder difficult to reheat (a no-no at work!) so I would make this when I have company coming who can finish it in 1 or 2 days.
By KathrynG

Easy Fried Scallops

6
I experimented with some ways to cook scallops one night with my family. This was everyone's favorite and it has become a regular dish at our family fry nights. If serving as a main dish, make twice as many servings as people (about 8 scallops per person).
By MBeau

Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta

705
This sauce includes shrimp and scallops, best served with linguine pasta.
By MARBALET
