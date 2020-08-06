Scallop Recipes

They say smell is the sense most closely linked to memory recall, and that was certainly the case while making these garlicky, buttery bay scallops on toast. As waves of the wonderful aromas wafted up from the pan, they brought back a flood of vivid memories of my first kitchen job.
A wonderful blend of seafood and citrus! The secret ingredient is the lemon peel! Thanks to my Dad, this is one of our favorites! TIP: Have all the ingredients ready and prepared so you can whip this recipe up in no time!
The delicious taste of scallops is perfectly complemented by a wonderful fresh fruit salsa in this quick but elegant dish. Be sure to use large, plump sea scallops rather than smaller bay scallops and take care not to overcook the scallops; they should remain tender and moist. Feel free to substitute any of your favorite exotic fruits for the pineapple and mango in the salsa.
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
This scallop and spaghetti dinner with a creamy sauce is fast and easy. I cook the scallops a bit longer than many chefs, but that's gives the dish more flavor and they're still tender and moist. I think you'll agree, the sherry sauce benefits significantly from the longer cook time.
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
My late mother created this recipe over thirty years ago. My grandparents, my father, and myself have enjoyed these baked stuffed shrimp every other Friday for many years. It's a tradition - we eat baked stuffed shrimp for dinner and then play cards! (We've been leaving out the scallops lately due to the high price, and we don't even miss them.) We serve the shrimp with a nice garden salad and rice pilaf or baked potato.
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
This recipe is a staple in Mexico. Raw seafood is cooked by the lime juice! Now don't wrinkle your nose! You would never know the seafood was not cooked prior to serving. Make sure to always use the freshest ingredients! You may substitute many types of seafood for scallops, for example: halibut, red snapper, flounder, or swordfish.
Every once in a while I make a dish that no matter how great it tastes, I just can't get past how it looks, and that was the case with this very easy, incredibly delicious scallop chowder. If you do make it, and want a thicker, more traditional chowder base, simply mash some of your potatoes into the mixture.
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
A great, hearty fish chowder that's lower in fat. Perfect for a winter's day. This recipe is very versatile. I use low-sodium, homemade stock and I find there's enough salt from the bacon that no more is needed. You can change up the seafood, the vegetables, and the seasonings. I find seafood chowder difficult to reheat (a no-no at work!) so I would make this when I have company coming who can finish it in 1 or 2 days.
I experimented with some ways to cook scallops one night with my family. This was everyone's favorite and it has become a regular dish at our family fry nights. If serving as a main dish, make twice as many servings as people (about 8 scallops per person).