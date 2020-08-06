Oyster Recipes

Each year I am asked to make this wonderful dressing. The recipe has been in my family for years. Chopped oysters and chicken broth make it very moist and flavorful. For an even more moist dressing, use more chicken broth.
This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
This recipe came from my mother-in-law. Their family tradition was to have fish on Christmas Eve. I carried on that tradition with my own family. If you don't care for oysters, like me, then simply omit that step. The key is use fresh ingredients, not dried. My guests can't get enough of this--it'swell worth the effort! Serve with garlic bread.
This is concoction was developed by my buddy and I during a block party. We had people standing in line. Be sure to use leather gloves when shucking hot oysters. Sounds like a pain, but well worth the work.
Simply delicious! A very unique combination of flavors for this oven char-grilled oyster recipe. It's so good, I get rave reviews every time I make them. People can't get enough of them. Great as an appetizer or the main course. Serving them on a bed of rock salt makes for a nice presentation.
Oyster Stew has always traditionally been served by my mother and her Hollingsworth family roots from Georgia every Christmas Eve. The colors of red and green are very Christmas-like. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Wonderful main meal stew using 8-ounce container of oysters. Good served with toasted and buttered thick sliced bread and simple fruit, such as canned peaches. If stew is too thick, thin with a little more milk. If your oysters are large, they may be cut after cooking into smaller pieces.