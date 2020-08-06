Oyster Recipes

Oysters - fresh, fried, or in a stew - we have all the recipes. We'll even show you how to shuck 'em!

Staff Picks

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

155
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Christine

How to Shuck Oysters

Learn how to shuck oysters like the pros using our step-by-step guide.
By Alexandra Emanuelli

Deep Fried Oysters

81
This is a very simple recipe for fried oysters. You can use the same recipe for shrimp and scallops too.
By Christine

Oyster Dressing (Stuffing)

31
This recipe is the only way I like oysters! And, the best stuffing ever!
By Stephanie Holt

Oyster and Cornbread Dressing

78
Each year I am asked to make this wonderful dressing. The recipe has been in my family for years. Chopped oysters and chicken broth make it very moist and flavorful. For an even more moist dressing, use more chicken broth.
By DUNCANS FAVORITES

Scalloped Oysters

26
Mild oyster taste with a crunch crumb topping.
By Debbie Thomas

Grilled Oysters with Fennel Butter

12
A seasonal side dish or appetizer with fresh oysters and fennel.
By Christine

Oyster Stew

This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
By Buddy Sizemore

Pasta With Shrimp, Oysters, and Crabmeat

This recipe came from my mother-in-law. Their family tradition was to have fish on Christmas Eve. I carried on that tradition with my own family. If you don't care for oysters, like me, then simply omit that step. The key is use fresh ingredients, not dried. My guests can't get enough of this--it'swell worth the effort! Serve with garlic bread.
By Janet P.

Daddy Mack's Oysters

25
This is concoction was developed by my buddy and I during a block party. We had people standing in line. Be sure to use leather gloves when shucking hot oysters. Sounds like a pain, but well worth the work.
By Chief Dad

Oyster Stew

254
This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
By Buddy Sizemore

Seafood Gumbo

79
This seafood gumbo takes some time, but is well worth the investment. Serve over long-grain white rice.
By Sara
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

9 Oyster Recipes To Make Any Day Feel Elegant
The briny, sweet, and wholly satisfying taste of oysters is enough to make any day feel like a special occasion
7 Oyster Stew Recipes That Are as Easy as They Are Comforting 
We have the oyster stew recipes that will thrill your tastebuds without the fuss.
Best Oyster Chowder Ever
21
Oysters Rockefeller
30
Chef John's Scalloped Oysters
67
Mom's Oyster Stew
22

Oyster stew is whipped up in a matter of minutes. The fresher the oysters, the better the flavor. A fresh tasty, savory version that's sure to please.

More Oyster Recipes

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

155
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Christine

Oyster Stew

254
This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
By Buddy Sizemore

Deep Fried Oysters

81
This is a very simple recipe for fried oysters. You can use the same recipe for shrimp and scallops too.
By Christine

Seafood Gumbo

79
This seafood gumbo takes some time, but is well worth the investment. Serve over long-grain white rice.
By Sara

Best Oyster Chowder Ever

21
You can make an oyster chowder in the middle of the desert with this recipe and you will be in the middle of the ocean with delight.
By Deborah Norris

Oysters Rockefeller

30
A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.
By Barrett

Chef John's Scalloped Oysters

67
Some recipes you only make once a year because they're just so-so. Other recipes, like this dish of scalloped oysters, you only make once a year because they're too good.
By Chef John

Mom's Oyster Stew

22
Oyster stew is whipped up in a matter of minutes. The fresher the oysters, the better the flavor. A fresh tasty, savory version that's sure to please.
By Kathi Harrison Smith

Pasta With Shrimp, Oysters, and Crabmeat

44
This recipe came from my mother-in-law. Their family tradition was to have fish on Christmas Eve. I carried on that tradition with my own family. If you don't care for oysters, like me, then simply omit that step. The key is use fresh ingredients, not dried. My guests can't get enough of this--it'swell worth the effort! Serve with garlic bread.
By Janet P.

Seafood File Gumbo

11
This is a big recipe and a big time-consumer, but delicious! Serve gumbo over 1/3 cup cooked rice per serving in bowls.
By Ann

Grandpa's Oyster Stew

35
Born and raised on the water, oystering is in chef Madden Surbaugh's blood. Every year at Christmas his grandfather made his famous oyster stew.
By Madden Surbaugh

Quick-but-Yummy Oyster Stew

3
A quick but yummy oyster stew! Serve with oyster or saltine crackers and hot sauce.
By Chris Braddy

Oyster Casserole

24
Quick and easy oyster casserole.
By Pearl

Air Fryer Oysters on the Half Shell

I love the flavor of oysters but will not eat them raw due to texture. Who would have thought you could cook them up in 4 minutes in the air fryer? So simple and such a treat.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Oyster Shooters

7
I made up this recipe during my bartending days. I am not a huge fan of oysters but my customers sure loved it!
By Lindsay

Char-grilled Oysters

2
Simply delicious! A very unique combination of flavors for this oven char-grilled oyster recipe. It's so good, I get rave reviews every time I make them. People can't get enough of them. Great as an appetizer or the main course. Serving them on a bed of rock salt makes for a nice presentation.
By RFalgout

Mobile Bay Seafood Gumbo

16
Mobile Bay Seafood Gumbo. Serve over white rice.
By knealy2

Oyster Stew Christmas Eve Recipe

13
Oyster Stew has always traditionally been served by my mother and her Hollingsworth family roots from Georgia every Christmas Eve. The colors of red and green are very Christmas-like. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
By Elaine Ann Foglio

Scalloped Oysters

26
Mild oyster taste with a crunch crumb topping.
By Debbie Thomas

Oyster Dressing (Stuffing)

31
This recipe is the only way I like oysters! And, the best stuffing ever!
By Stephanie Holt

Japanese Oyster Shooters

1
Impress guests with these exotic Japanese oyster shooters. Sweet and salty flavors come together for a taste explosion!
By ChefJackie

Deep-Fried Oysters II

15
Deep-fried oysters, Southern-style. This crisp and spicy coating is sure to please.
By Jinny Meyer

Angels on Horseback

8
This recipe was given to me years ago. It is enough to serve one hungry man or 6 ladies.
By GloryB

Oyster Stew for One or Two

50
Wonderful main meal stew using 8-ounce container of oysters. Good served with toasted and buttered thick sliced bread and simple fruit, such as canned peaches. If stew is too thick, thin with a little more milk. If your oysters are large, they may be cut after cooking into smaller pieces.
By blondlady
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com