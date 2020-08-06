Salsa Recipes

The best salsa recipes. Get classic tomato salsa, plus corn, black bean, mango, and more. Dip your chips in homemade freshness!

More Salsa Recipes

Pico de Gallo

567
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

How to Make Pico de Gallo

524
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

613
Keep it fresh by mixing fresh chopped tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and cilantro with lime juice for a quick and simple salsa.
By Cheryl Dressler

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

575
This authentic Mexican salsa verde has a fabulous flavor. Use it on chicken enchiladas or as a condiment for any dish that needs a little extra zip!
By Kimberly Binning

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

469
This is a fun summer recipe that can be served on its own, or with tortilla chips. It is also beautiful, so make sure you have a clear bowl to put it in.
By hvoeltner

Shrimp Salsa

134
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman

Fresh Homemade Salsa

33
Another salsa recipe called for a fresh jalapeno (I think), but I had green chiles in a can on hand. This salsa tastes great, so I'm sticking with it!
By Stephanie Roynestad Fuller

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

224
This is a yummy Texas caviar made with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips as a great party appetizer.
By Cassie Cooper
D's Famous Salsa

1161
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith

Salsa

244
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Easy Corn Salsa

55
I had to make something QUICK for a Mexican themed birthday party, so I threw this together and got RAVE reviews. Some ate it separately most though added it to their burrito and/or fajita mixin's...As usual, I rarely measure, so these measurements are appproximate and by memory...sorry! TRY to make the night before, but it's still good when made on the fly!
By Jeannine Maxwell

The Best Canning Salsa

41
Simmer your leftover tomatoes at the end of the summer with onions, peppers, and vinegar creating the perfect canning salsa for year-round enjoyment.
By cookingmama

Avocado Mango Salsa

255
Yowzers! Sweet and hot salsa with tangy mangoes and habaneros. Great with pork, chicken or fish or just with chips. You can omit the habaneros and add red bell peppers for a non-spicy version, but then again, why would you want to? Remember, ALWAYS wear gloves when working with habaneros!
By Six Pack To Go

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

11
Fresh pineapple salsa that is perfect with fish or chicken! You can also try substituting papaya or mango for the pineapple.
By OFACTO

Tomato Concasse

16
The technique is relatively quick and easy; it will allow you enjoy those gorgeous summer tomatoes sans skin and seeds.
By Chef John

Black Bean Avocado Salsa

181
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
By Dawn Logterman

Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

49
This spectacularly simple green sauce may be the perfect summer condiment. It requires no cooking, only takes 10 to 15 minutes to make, looks gorgeous, and tastes amazing with anything grilled and most things that aren't. Spoon over grilled pork tacos, grilled meats, or serve with chips.
By Chef John

Ex-Girlfriend's Mom's Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo)

217
My ex's mom had the best hand-chopped salsa fresca I have ever tasted back in college. Over the years, I have tweaked it to something my friends and family rave about. The trick for this salsa is marinating the onions and jalapenos in lime juice for about 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes and cilantro. There are two tricks to this recipe: 1. Hand-chop everything. It takes a while, but it is worth it. 2. The marinating is what makes this salsa special. Hope you enjoy.
By thebioteacher

Fresh Tomato Salsa

746
This is a delicious homemade salsa.
By bluebayou

Jen's Fresh and Spicy Salsa

231
This recipe is bursting with flavor! It is fresh and spicy, and did I mention easy? This is the closest thing to restaurant style salsa you will find. The jalapenos and hot pepper sauce (e.g., Tabasco) add spice to the mix and the cilantro, lime juice, and green onions create freshness.
By JennyJenn

Chilean Pebre Sauce

5
Pebre is a Chilean salsa and is most commonly used on bread. It is also used on meats or anything else you desire. My favorite way to use it is on barbecued tri-tip. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste.
By bdweld

Spicy Bean Salsa

1504
Serve with tortilla chips. Very addicting!
By Susan Navarrete
