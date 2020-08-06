Guacamole Recipes

Get your chips ready for the best guacamole recipes including the classic avocado dip or even a spicy mango version.

Guacamole

You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Easy Guacamole

1019
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Bob Cody

Chef John's Classic Guacamole

49
There are few things as easy, healthy, and delicious as this ubiquitous dip. However, unless you're grinding your aromatic vegetation in a molcajete, or against a cutting board, you're really not tasting a classic guacamole. The flavors not only become more intense, but actually change in character. This is just what those bland, fatty, but delectable avocados need. That and a thoughtful seasoning of lime juice, and maybe some more salt.
By Chef John

LuvAnn's Guacamole

276
This great dip is always the first to go at our barbeques. It's a simple guacamole, perfect for dipping tortilla chips or serving with tacos. To prevent browning, leave an avocado seed in it until serving.
By Luv-Ann Betson

Quick and Easy Guacamole

41
I started making guacamole this way after eating at one of my student's mom's restaurant. I absolutely loved her guacamole, so I tried to recreate it.
By Christy Hedden

Tomatillo Guacamole

86
Not only does this dip have a kick, it's vibrant color will allure any adventurous taste buds. The first time I served this dip, it was gone in the 15 minutes.
By TCOOPER

Chunky Paleo Guacamole

42
The recipe title pretty much sums it up! Very delicious!
By sammyc14

Best Guacamole

The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
By PHLOX

Easy Never Forgotten Guacamole

This guacamole has been a hit at our house for years. Great for the Superbowl or any occasion. Sour cream and cream cheese make the guac extra creamy. Spice it up with crushed red pepper.
By JULESKI

Mango Guacamole

A delicious guacamole that my mom used to make during the summer days when mangos were all over our hometown. It's sweet, tangy, and, like any good Mexican guacamole, spicy.
By gem

Guacamole My Way

52
Creamy avocados, onion and diced tomatoes combine to make the best dip for tortilla chips! This guacamole is also good as a condiment for sandwiches.
By Avocados from Mexico
Sponsored By Avocados from Mexico

Avocado-Spinach Dip

Keep this creamy avocado dip covered and chilled until ready to serve.
By Sunny Hart
