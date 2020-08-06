There are few things as easy, healthy, and delicious as this ubiquitous dip. However, unless you're grinding your aromatic vegetation in a molcajete, or against a cutting board, you're really not tasting a classic guacamole. The flavors not only become more intense, but actually change in character. This is just what those bland, fatty, but delectable avocados need. That and a thoughtful seasoning of lime juice, and maybe some more salt.
This great dip is always the first to go at our barbeques. It's a simple guacamole, perfect for dipping tortilla chips or serving with tacos. To prevent browning, leave an avocado seed in it until serving.
This is one of my dad's favorite recipes that he's handed down to my sisters and myself. It's a little different from traditional guacamole dip cause of the cottage cheese, but very delicious! Serve with chips or vegetables.
This is a hearty guacamole recipe that my friends request from me whenever we have a gathering! It's chunky and colorful and adds gusto to any Mexican dish! Serve with favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!
I call this 'fall in love' guacamole because everyone I know who has tried it has fallen in love with guacamole. Quick, easy, and addictive! Add more salt, lime juice, or cilantro to your taste preference!
This easy Mexican guacamole with corn (guacamole con elote) and tomatoes tastes great with corn chips. As with all guacamole recipes, make sure you are using ripe avocados. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
This party-time guacamole is spicy, quick, and relatively healthy. Refrigerate guacamole with plastic wrap against the surface of the dip to prolong shelf life. Serve with tortilla chips or your favorite dipping accompaniment.
A flavorful guacamole that's easy to adjust to your heat or taste preferences. A little untraditional to make, but won't stay around long. Great with fresh tortilla chips or as a condiment on many Latin dishes.