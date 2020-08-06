Cheese Fondue Recipes

Find your favorite cheese fondue recipe for a fun, romantic appetizer. Choose from classic cheese fondue, Irish stout and beer fondue or pizza fondue!

Staff Picks

Simple and Delicious Cheese Fondue

7
Emmentaler and Gruyere cheeses combine with white wine, nutmeg, and garlic for a simple and delicious fondue for dipping French bread and boiled red potatoes.
By Lisawas

Creamy Veggie Fondue

206
This is my spin on a popular creamy cheese fondue. Have fun with it and incorporate the cheeses and veggies you like. Serve with veggies and bread sticks.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheese Fondue

610
Fondue is a fun and informal way to gather friends and family together. Offer fresh vegetables dippers such as sliced peppers and halved mushrooms alongside the chunks of French bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Bread Pot Fondue

92
Creamy, cheesy, and spicy—this yummy fondue appetizer served in a bread bowl is a real treat for your palate. It's easy to put together and well worth the time in the oven.
By FRANNYJ

Beer Cheese Fondue

76
This two-cheese beer fondue is perfect for dipping French bread cubes and vegetables.
By MARNIKINS

Best Formula Three-Cheese Fondue

241
A three-cheese fondue gets a subtle sweet and nutty flavor from Gruyere and a tang from sharp Cheddar, while Emmentaler cheese unites all the flavors.
By AhLimP

Matty's Brie Cheese Fondue

31
My husband and I love to indulge in special 'date nights', which always include his fabulous fondues. This brie fondue is by far the best creation yet!
By OREGONCOASTGIRL

Basic Fondue

210
Your fondue party won't start hopping until the cheese starts melting. Get busy with this easy, basic Cheddar cheese fondue! It's perfect with pieces of bread or vegetables.
By KATKRO

Cheddar-Beer Fondue

22
Cheddar and beer fondue is easy to prepare and is perfect for dipping bread, vegetables, or apples at your next dinner party or special occasion.
By danzer19

Classic Cheese Fondue

Want to make fondue like a Swiss guru? Try this easy, simple, and foolproof method for making the ultimate cheese lover's dish! The combination of acidic wine with the rich, buttery cheeses is a wonder to behold. Besides the amazing taste and texture, there's just something fun about eating things off the end of a really long fork! Half the fun of this is customizing the platter of "dippables" to your taste, such as cubes of crusty bread, sausage, baby potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, fennel, apples, or grapes.
By Chef John

Tarek's Irish Stout Fondue

34
This creamy fondue is made with Irish stout beer and three varieties of cheese. Dip your favorite breads, vegetables, and meats for a festive meal.
By Chef Tarek

Swiss Fondue

There are many variations of Swiss fondue, but this cheese combination is the most common version. Make sure you prepare all the sides in advance as the fondue cooks quickly.
By Diana Moutsopoulos
Inspiration and Ideas

Parmesan Fondue
33
"This warm, mild, creamy fondue is simple to make. Delicious with bread cubes, vegetables, or even little meatballs." – MagicallyDelicious
Wine Cheese Fondue
25
"This is the real fondue. Shredded Swiss makes it easier to blend into the hot wine. The nutmeg and Kirsch are the finishing touches!" – Sylvia S.
11 Favorite Fondue Recipes for a Fabulous Date Night In
Easy Pizza Fondue
6
Crab Cheese Fondue
Quick Fontina Cheese Fondue

This simple fondue recipe highlights fontina cheese, with its distinctive nutty flavor and smooth melting ability, for a quick, rich meal.

