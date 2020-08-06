Cheese Fondue Recipes

Staff Picks Simple and Delicious Cheese Fondue
Emmentaler and Gruyere cheeses combine with white wine, nutmeg, and garlic for a simple and delicious fondue for dipping French bread and boiled red potatoes.
Creamy Veggie Fondue
This is my spin on a popular creamy cheese fondue. Have fun with it and incorporate the cheeses and veggies you like. Serve with veggies and bread sticks.
Cheese Fondue
Fondue is a fun and informal way to gather friends and family together. Offer fresh vegetables dippers such as sliced peppers and halved mushrooms alongside the chunks of French bread.
Bread Pot Fondue
Creamy, cheesy, and spicy—this yummy fondue appetizer served in a bread bowl is a real treat for your palate. It's easy to put together and well worth the time in the oven.
By FRANNYJ Beer Cheese Fondue
This two-cheese beer fondue is perfect for dipping French bread cubes and vegetables.
Best Formula Three-Cheese Fondue
A three-cheese fondue gets a subtle sweet and nutty flavor from Gruyere and a tang from sharp Cheddar, while Emmentaler cheese unites all the flavors.
By AhLimP Matty's Brie Cheese Fondue
My husband and I love to indulge in special 'date nights', which always include his fabulous fondues. This brie fondue is by far the best creation yet!
By OREGONCOASTGIRL Basic Fondue
Your fondue party won't start hopping until the cheese starts melting. Get busy with this easy, basic Cheddar cheese fondue! It's perfect with pieces of bread or vegetables.
By KATKRO Cheddar-Beer Fondue
Cheddar and beer fondue is easy to prepare and is perfect for dipping bread, vegetables, or apples at your next dinner party or special occasion.
Classic Cheese Fondue
Want to make fondue like a Swiss guru? Try this easy, simple, and foolproof method for making the ultimate cheese lover's dish! The combination of acidic wine with the rich, buttery cheeses is a wonder to behold. Besides the amazing taste and texture, there's just something fun about eating things off the end of a really long fork! Half the fun of this is customizing the platter of "dippables" to your taste, such as cubes of crusty bread, sausage, baby potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, fennel, apples, or grapes.
Tarek's Irish Stout Fondue
This creamy fondue is made with Irish stout beer and three varieties of cheese. Dip your favorite breads, vegetables, and meats for a festive meal.
Swiss Fondue
There are many variations of Swiss fondue, but this cheese combination is the most common version. Make sure you prepare all the sides in advance as the fondue cooks quickly.
Inspiration and Ideas Parmesan Fondue
"This warm, mild, creamy fondue is simple to make. Delicious with bread cubes, vegetables, or even little meatballs." – MagicallyDelicious
Wine Cheese Fondue
"This is the real fondue. Shredded Swiss makes it easier to blend into the hot wine. The nutmeg and Kirsch are the finishing touches!" – Sylvia S.
Quick Fontina Cheese Fondue
This simple fondue recipe highlights fontina cheese, with its distinctive nutty flavor and smooth melting ability, for a quick, rich meal.
More Cheese Fondue Recipes Cheese Fondue
Fondue is a fun and informal way to gather friends and family together. Offer fresh vegetables dippers such as sliced peppers and halved mushrooms alongside the chunks of French bread.
Best Formula Three-Cheese Fondue
A three-cheese fondue gets a subtle sweet and nutty flavor from Gruyere and a tang from sharp Cheddar, while Emmentaler cheese unites all the flavors.
By AhLimP Cheddar-Beer Fondue
Cheddar and beer fondue is easy to prepare and is perfect for dipping bread, vegetables, or apples at your next dinner party or special occasion.
Classic Cheese Fondue
Want to make fondue like a Swiss guru? Try this easy, simple, and foolproof method for making the ultimate cheese lover's dish! The combination of acidic wine with the rich, buttery cheeses is a wonder to behold. Besides the amazing taste and texture, there's just something fun about eating things off the end of a really long fork! Half the fun of this is customizing the platter of "dippables" to your taste, such as cubes of crusty bread, sausage, baby potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, fennel, apples, or grapes.
Basic Fondue
Your fondue party won't start hopping until the cheese starts melting. Get busy with this easy, basic Cheddar cheese fondue! It's perfect with pieces of bread or vegetables.
By KATKRO Parmesan Fondue
You can have a warm, mild, and creamy fondue on your table in just moments by melting Neufchatel cream cheese and Parmesan cheese in milk.
Tarek's Irish Stout Fondue
This creamy fondue is made with Irish stout beer and three varieties of cheese. Dip your favorite breads, vegetables, and meats for a festive meal.
Swiss Fondue
There are many variations of Swiss fondue, but this cheese combination is the most common version. Make sure you prepare all the sides in advance as the fondue cooks quickly.
Easy Pizza Fondue
This kid-pleasing recipe for pizza fondue with mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses is a snap to make and always a hit!
Crab Cheese Fondue
Fresh snow crab is added to a decadent white wine cheese fondue that everyone will love at your next party or potluck.
Quick Fontina Cheese Fondue
This simple fondue recipe highlights fontina cheese, with its distinctive nutty flavor and smooth melting ability, for a quick, rich meal.
Shrimp Fondue Dip
This is a fabulous recipe handed down from my dad. Once you start eating this cheesy shrimp dip, you won't be able to stop.
Beer Cheese Fondue
This two-cheese beer fondue is perfect for dipping French bread cubes and vegetables.
Pilsen-port Swiss Fondue
Port wine and beer blend with Swiss cheese in this no-nonsense fondue, which is delicious paired with rustic sourdough.
By NODAYSOFF Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections