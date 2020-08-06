Lobster Recipes

Find a simple and easy lobster recipe that's sure to impress everyone.

Staff Picks

Broiled Lobster Tails

469
This is a quick and tasty way to make DELICIOUS broiled lobster tails...YUM! Keep an eye on them while they're in the oven so they don't burn.

Lobster Newberg

33
This really is a great, and simple recipe. The sauce is pretty rich, so you want something just thick enough to coat the meat, but not so thick that it covers it up. Having said that, if you cook it a little further, until it almost starts to simmer, it will get a bit thicker, if that's your preference. Just don't go too far, or the yolks may start to form curds, and you'll lose the silkiness. Serve over buttered toast or in freshly baked puff pastry shells.

Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail

72
Lobster tail with a New England-style cracker and crabmeat stuffing. Serve with fresh lemon wedges and homemade dinner rolls for an exquisite but surprisingly simple meal.
By Lotus

Lobster Rolls

156
I grew up in Nova Scotia where seafood was cheap. My Mom and grandmothers had some pretty inventive ways of making lobster 'not-boring!' Now, lobster is a treat and costs a fortune. I've paid over ten dollars for one of these lobster rolls in Cape Cod and it wasn't half as good or half as big as the ones my Mom taught me to make. This is a wonderful summer (or winter) treat and makes a fancy luncheon to impress your friends. (And no, I don't eat the green stuff in the lobster!)
By Starr

Lobster Thermidor

45
Delicious stuffed lobster coated in Parmesan and broiled until golden.
By EXCELUK

Lobster Pasta

75
Excellent lobster pasta . . . lobster lovers that love Italian dig in! Perfect for Valentines Day!
By Toree

Lobster Salad

21
This luscious and easy to prepare salad features succulent lobster tossed with yellow bell peppers, crunchy celery and spicy onions all in a creamy base.
By FISHMONGERE

Lobster Risotto

18
A very rich and creamy risotto with lobster, caramelized onions, and sherry.
By pkkviper

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

23
Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home—cooked in your air fryer—with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.

Steamed Lobster Tails

191
This basic recipe for steamed lobster tails is the best way to ensure perfect lobster every time.

Baked Lobster Tails

4
Tender, juicy lobster tails are smothered with a lemon, garlic, and parsley blend and baked to perfection in this quick and easy recipe!
By Foodwithzach
Inspiration and Ideas

Seafood Newburg
53

A shellfish dish with a rich, elegant sauce. It's excellent served over rice or noodles.

More Lobster Recipes

Lobster Tails Steamed in Beer

172
Steamed lobster tails with a hint of beer. Goes great with melted butter, lemon juice and garlic.

Lobster Dip

59
Always a big hit. Make in a day in advance and take out when needed. Will go quickly!
By CHEF-GIRL-L-DEE

Lobster Mac and Cheese

93
High class meets down home. This dish is just my style. The amazing combination of flavors make this one of my favorites.
By Ange

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

176
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Chef John's Lobster Thermidor

71
I used a nice light sauce on this iconic special occasion dish--lobster thermidor--rather than the thick, cheesy sauce popular in the '80s. Lobster is sweet and rich tasting on its own, so the lighter sauce makes so much sense. And what's even better, you can prep these ahead of time and just pop them in the oven when your guests arrive!

Deep Fried Lobster

24
This is actually one of my daddy's recipes. He's a commercial fisherman, but he finds time to make this whenever the family is together. But don't be fooled this simple recipe is one of the best out there.
By Ginna C

Lobster Colorado

145
This is my family's favorite Christmas dinner. Elegant for dinner parties or a romantic dinner for two. If you desire crabmeat instead of lobster, go for it!
By Tina Nicotera

Easy Broiled Lobster Tails

93
This recipe is great for those little frozen lobster tails and when you only have a few minutes. The olive oil makes the lobster moister and the lemon pepper gives it a good flavor.
By BEACH1990

Lobster Scrambled Eggs

14
When and if you find yourself in possession of some leftover lobster meat, I suggest you make these eggs.

Special Lobster Bisque

210
This is the recipe passed on to me from my Aunt Doris (who in turn had it passed on to her). Seafood is local favorite on the East End of LI due to its fishing community. Fresh seafood is best.
By Allrecipes Member

Boiled Lobster

29
I learned this style of cooking from my mother-in-law. This recipe will work with crawfish or shrimp. You can add as many lobsters as you want, but cook no more than two at a time.
By Venita Johnson

Lobster Mornay Sauce

102
This recipe is very simple to make, and you can substitute crab or shrimp for the lobster. I use all three when we are craving seafood. Serve over rice or pasta.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Lobster Ravioli in Tomato Cream Sauce with Shrimp

24
Great pasta course. The sauce works great with fish, crab, shrimp, and lobster. The stock is very easy to prepare and makes a HUGE difference in the taste of the finished product. This recipe makes four small servings or two main dish portions.
By ugamuddy

Chef John's Lobster Mac and Cheese

78
You can actually prep these ahead and bake before that romantic, possibly Valentine's, dinner. You probably want to take them out and let them warm up for 30 minutes before baking. By the way, only bake these until the tops are browned and the inside is just hot.

Lobster Tacos

4
Disappointed by restaurant lobster tacos, I created this recipe for great at-home lobster tacos my family enjoys. I used my grill pan for cooking inside.
By Qhhunters

Grilled Lobster Tails with Garlic Butter

1
A pretty easy version of grilled lobster tails, that my family enjoys.
By Lyle Barrow

Quick Lobster Bisque

7
Adjust the spices to suit your individual likes. You may also substitute cream for part of the half-and-half. Chicken stock will work if you can't get lobster stock.
By TerryWilson

Danielle's Seafood Chowder

37
I wanted to serve a different dish from the usual seafood casserole so I played with the dish and came up with this.
By Danielle Girouard

Maine Lobster Lasagna

108
I made up this recipe because my hubby wanted to try a lasagna made with lobster meat. I combine tender steamed Maine lobster chunks in between pasta, jarred or homemade Alfredo Sauce and fresh spinach and ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Serve with a tossed garden salad and oven toasted garlic bread.
By Shelak

Shrimp Crepes

6
Mild sauces do not cover up the taste of the shrimp. Not too rich. Scallops can be used instead of lobster.
By impellizzeri kitchen

Lobster and Chive Bisque

18
A quick and tasty bisque.

Lobster Casserole

48
This is a delicious native Maine casserole!
By NUBBLE44

Lobster Soup

23
A recipe Mom has used since I can remember. A special treat at Thanksgiving. Always a hit! For better flavor simmer for hours, adding cream during last hour or so. May also may be made the day before. Do not add cream until ready to reheat to serve.
