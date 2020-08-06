Lobster Recipes

This really is a great, and simple recipe. The sauce is pretty rich, so you want something just thick enough to coat the meat, but not so thick that it covers it up. Having said that, if you cook it a little further, until it almost starts to simmer, it will get a bit thicker, if that's your preference. Just don't go too far, or the yolks may start to form curds, and you'll lose the silkiness. Serve over buttered toast or in freshly baked puff pastry shells.
I grew up in Nova Scotia where seafood was cheap. My Mom and grandmothers had some pretty inventive ways of making lobster 'not-boring!' Now, lobster is a treat and costs a fortune. I've paid over ten dollars for one of these lobster rolls in Cape Cod and it wasn't half as good or half as big as the ones my Mom taught me to make. This is a wonderful summer (or winter) treat and makes a fancy luncheon to impress your friends. (And no, I don't eat the green stuff in the lobster!)
I used a nice light sauce on this iconic special occasion dish--lobster thermidor--rather than the thick, cheesy sauce popular in the '80s. Lobster is sweet and rich tasting on its own, so the lighter sauce makes so much sense. And what's even better, you can prep these ahead of time and just pop them in the oven when your guests arrive!
This is actually one of my daddy's recipes. He's a commercial fisherman, but he finds time to make this whenever the family is together. But don't be fooled this simple recipe is one of the best out there.
Great pasta course. The sauce works great with fish, crab, shrimp, and lobster. The stock is very easy to prepare and makes a HUGE difference in the taste of the finished product. This recipe makes four small servings or two main dish portions.
You can actually prep these ahead and bake before that romantic, possibly Valentine's, dinner. You probably want to take them out and let them warm up for 30 minutes before baking. By the way, only bake these until the tops are browned and the inside is just hot.
I made up this recipe because my hubby wanted to try a lasagna made with lobster meat. I combine tender steamed Maine lobster chunks in between pasta, jarred or homemade Alfredo Sauce and fresh spinach and ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Serve with a tossed garden salad and oven toasted garlic bread.
A recipe Mom has used since I can remember. A special treat at Thanksgiving. Always a hit! For better flavor simmer for hours, adding cream during last hour or so. May also may be made the day before. Do not add cream until ready to reheat to serve.