Crab Recipes

Rich and decadent, crab is perfect in dips, salads, chowder, and more. We've got hundreds of top-rated crab recipes.

Staff Picks

Lori's Famous Crab Cakes

302
These crab cakes are just the best. I make these often at home, and I make a smaller appetizer size for parties. They are always a hit. They are easy and delicious. I won't eat crab cakes out anymore! Serve with fresh squeezed lemon and tartar sauce!
By SLJ6

Singaporean Chile Crab

21
This recipe is well known in Singapore and is a great hit with tourists and locals alike! It is really spicy!!!
By COOKIE1

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Crabmeat

176
A cream cheese and crab stuffing in breaded, sauteed chicken breasts. An ocean of pleasurable taste sensations!
By MARBALET

Garlic Crab Legs

124
Garlicky crab legs with corn on the cob.
By Robyn Pravitz

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

312
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO

Spicy Crab Curry - Bangla Style

A spicy crab curry cooked with hot Indian spices, sliced red onion, and sliced potatoes (what we Bengalis call Chocchori Aloo.) It's best eaten with hot rice.
By keka1980

Steamed Lemon Grass Crab Legs

14
Tasty steamed crab legs with Asian kick! Serve with fresh spinach salad or favorite side. Use drawn butter for dipping, or try lemon juice, salt, pepper and sugar for tangy sauce. Enjoy!
By Soup Nazi

Delaware Blue Crab Boil

6
Dig into these Delaware blue crabs boiled in exotic spices. Add your favorite veggies, and treat yourself to a wonderfully delicious crab feast!
By IMANKAY

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1057
With a slow cooked roux and gumbo file powder flavoring the shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage, this gumbo is an authentic creole meal.
By Mddoccook

Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

258
A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.
By Katrina Berry

Crab Rangoon

217
This is said to be the closest to the rangoon served at a certain Asian food chain. The rangoon can also be deep-fried instead of baked.
By Carol Belle

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn
Inspiration and Ideas

Steamed Blue Crabs
"This is the best method for blue crabs and is how my family has always cooked them. Make sure to serve with individual bowls of melted butter for dipping!" – Wyattdogster
25 Easy Recipes With Canned Crab Meat
Keep your pantry stocked with canned crab for convenient and affordable weeknight dinners.
12 Wow-Worthy Crab-Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
Our 20 Best Crab Cake Recipes to Make ASAP
Best Ever Crab Cakes
525
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
335
Maryland Crab Cakes II
404

Maryland is famous for its crab cakes! After you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.

More Crab Recipes

Dave's Low Country Boil

522
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

Crab Boil

20
Total crab boil for four.
By Preston Hoover

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

85
This soup is a staple for all of us living on the South Carolina coast. Here is my take on the soup that I think is outstanding! Enjoy!
By SOWEN

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

159
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
By Lisa Felton Nash

California Roll

29
A California roll is a fresh take on traditional Japanese rice rolls. Filled with avocado, crab, and cucumber, it's fresh and crunchy and makes a filling meal. You can use real or imitation crab.
By Allrecipes

Creamy Crab and Pasta Salad

50
Crabmeat and pasta are tossed with a creamy seasoned sauce in this great chilled salad.
By dakota kelly

Maryland Crab Soup

176
The is the real stuff. Genuine Maryland crab soup, direct from the Chesapeake Bay area.
By Cindy Chaney

Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes

293
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
By T Kent

Crab Stuffed Flounder

410
This is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
By DThomRN2

Air Fryer Crab Rangoon

7
Super crispy exterior with warm and fluffy pillow centers is what you'll get with this air fryer crab rangoon recipe. Serve with sweet chili sauce for dipping, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Hot Crab Dip

338
This delicious, addictive crab dip will have your family begging for more. Serve as an appetizer with onion or garlic crackers.
By PONYGIRL64

Chef John's Crab Cakes

525
These are what crab cakes are supposed to be like. They are basically a fried lump of crabmeat, held together with a minimum of filler. Delicious!
By Chef John

Karyn's Cream of Crab Soup

526
This cream of crab soup is so rich and delicious! I make this a lot, especially in the winter with some nice, hot rolls! Use more Old Bay to suit your taste. I also recommend using lump crabmeat. Enjoy!!
By KARYN821

Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail

68
Lobster tail with a New England-style cracker and crabmeat stuffing. Serve with fresh lemon wedges and homemade dinner rolls for an exquisite but surprisingly simple meal.
By Lotus

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

312
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO

Seafood Boil

13
An old recipe that's especially good for family get-togethers. It's good, it's fun, and clean-up is easy. It's best done outside around a picnic table. When shrimp and crabs are done, cover picnic table with four to five layers of newspaper. Remove everything from pot, drain, and spread in center of table. Gather everyone around and enjoy the feast. When everyone has had their fill, gather up the leftovers (if there is any), put all the scraps in the center of the table, roll up the newspaper around them, and put them in the trash. Go wash the one pot and the cleanup is done. Have fun and enjoy.
By Gary W. Brown

Seafood Newburg

49
A shellfish dish with a rich, elegant sauce. It's excellent served over rice or noodles.
By GIGIMOM15
