Crab Recipes

Seafood Boil

Rating: 4.67 stars 13

An old recipe that's especially good for family get-togethers. It's good, it's fun, and clean-up is easy. It's best done outside around a picnic table. When shrimp and crabs are done, cover picnic table with four to five layers of newspaper. Remove everything from pot, drain, and spread in center of table. Gather everyone around and enjoy the feast. When everyone has had their fill, gather up the leftovers (if there is any), put all the scraps in the center of the table, roll up the newspaper around them, and put them in the trash. Go wash the one pot and the cleanup is done. Have fun and enjoy.