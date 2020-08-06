Crab Recipes

These crab cakes are just the best. I make these often at home, and I make a smaller appetizer size for parties. They are always a hit. They are easy and delicious. I won't eat crab cakes out anymore! Serve with fresh squeezed lemon and tartar sauce!
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
This cream of crab soup is so rich and delicious! I make this a lot, especially in the winter with some nice, hot rolls! Use more Old Bay to suit your taste. I also recommend using lump crabmeat. Enjoy!!
An old recipe that's especially good for family get-togethers. It's good, it's fun, and clean-up is easy. It's best done outside around a picnic table. When shrimp and crabs are done, cover picnic table with four to five layers of newspaper. Remove everything from pot, drain, and spread in center of table. Gather everyone around and enjoy the feast. When everyone has had their fill, gather up the leftovers (if there is any), put all the scraps in the center of the table, roll up the newspaper around them, and put them in the trash. Go wash the one pot and the cleanup is done. Have fun and enjoy.